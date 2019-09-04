Enlivex Therapeutics To Present At The 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, Sponsored By H.C. Wainwright & Co.



Nes-Ziona, Israel, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:ENLV), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that company management will make a corporate presentation at the 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York. The presentation is scheduled for September 9th 2019 at 2:10pm local time. To join the live webcast, please click http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/enlv/ and register prior to the presentation time.

ALLOCETRATM by Enlivex was designed to provide a novel immunotherapy mechanism of action that targets life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as "unmet medical needs", including prevention or treatment of complications associated with bone marrow transplantations (BMT) and/or hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCT); organ dysfunction and acute multiple organ failure associated with Sepsis; and enablement of an effective treatment of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing.

For more information about the 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., visit http://www.rodmanevents.com/

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve an out of control immune system (e.g. Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.

ENLIVEX CONTACT:

Shachar Shlosberger, CFO

Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd.

shachar@enlivex-pharm.com

Source: Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd