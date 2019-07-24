Quantcast

Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Provider Orion Hosts Q1'20 Call on Monday, August 5th at 10:00 am ET

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


MANITOWOC, Wisc., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, today announced that it will host a conference call to review its fiscal 2020 first quarter results and its outlook on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Orion plans to release its results premarket the same day. 

Orion's CEO, Mike Altschaefl, and CFO, Bill Hull, will host the conference call for investors. Details of the webcast and conference call are as follows:

Date: Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)
Call Dial-In:  Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013 for international
Webcast & Replay URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uecfnngn 
Audio Replay: (855) 859-2056, conference ID: 8686388 (available shortly after the call through 08/12/2019)

About Orion Energy Systems 

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

Investor Relations Contacts:

Bill Hull, CFO                                                  

Orion Energy Systems, Inc.                             

(312) 660-3575         

William Jones; Tanya Kamatu

Catalyst Global

(212) 924-9800

oesx@catalyst-ir.com                                                  

Source: Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

