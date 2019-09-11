Quantcast

Energy Focus, Inc. to Present at Fall Investor Summit on September 17, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  September 11, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


Presentation to Be Webcast

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in advanced LED lighting technologies and solutions, announced that James Tu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Fall Investor Summit in New York City on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM ET.

Mr. Tu will be providing an update on Energy Focus in a presentation that will be webcast live, and will be available at the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/31577

For those who are unable to listen to the webcast live, the webcast can be accessed at the Events & Presentations section of the company website until October 17, 2019 at the following link:

http://investors.energyfocus.com/events-and-presentations/events

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com

                                                                       

Company Contact:

Ashley Tolfo

Energy Focus, Inc.

(800) 327-7877

atolfo@energyfocus.com

Media and Investor Contacts:

DGI Comm

212-825-3210

ir@energyfocus.com

Source: Energy Focus, Inc

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: EFOI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8169.68
85.52  ▲  1.06%
DJIA 27137.04
227.61  ▲  0.85%
S&P 500 3000.93
21.54  ▲  0.72%
Data as of Sep 11, 2019
View All