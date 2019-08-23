Energy Focus, Inc. Receives Noncompliance Notification From Nasdaq Due to Delayed Filing of Form 10-Q





SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in advanced LED retrofit technologies, today announced a notification dated August 21, 2019 from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that since it has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 (the "Quarterly Report"), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule"). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Nasdaq notification letter specifies that the Company has 60 calendar days, or until no later than October 21, 2019 (the "Compliance Plan Due Date"), to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Quarterly Report's due date, or until February 17, 2020, to regain compliance. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market pending Nasdaq's review of the Company's plan to regain compliance.



The Company is working diligently to complete the Quarterly Report and expects to file the Quarterly Report prior to the Compliance Plan Due Date.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technologies. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "seeks," "projects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's beliefs and expectations relating to the filing of the Quarterly Report. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Although we base these forward-looking statements on assumptions that we believe are reasonable when made, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We believe that important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) our need for additional financing in the near term to continue our operations; (ii) our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time; (iii) our ability to implement plans to increase sales and control expenses; (iv) our reliance on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of our revenue, and our ability to maintain or grow such sales levels; (v) our ability to increase demand in our targeted markets and to manage sales cycles that are difficult to predict and may span several quarters; (vi) the timing of large customer orders, significant expenses and fluctuations between demand and capacity as we invest in growth opportunities; (vii) our ability to compete effectively against companies with lower cost structures or greater resources, or more rapid development efforts, and new competitors in our target markets; (viii) our ability to successfully scale our network of sales representatives, agents, and distributors to match the sales reach of larger, established competitors; (ix) market acceptance of LED lighting technology; (x) our ability to remediate our material weakness, maintain effective internal controls and otherwise comply with our obligations as a public company and under Nasdaq listing standards; (xi) our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, and to do so in a timely manner; (xii) the impact of any type of legal inquiry, claim, or dispute; (xiii) general economic conditions in the United States and in other markets in which we operate or secure products; (xiv) our dependence on military customers and on the levels of government funding available to such customers, as well as the funding resources of our other customers in the public sector and commercial markets; (xv) our reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers, our ability to obtain critical components and finished products from such suppliers on acceptable terms, and the impact of our fluctuating demand on the stability of such suppliers; (xvi) our ability to timely and efficiently transport products from our third-party suppliers to our facility by ocean marine channels; (xvii) our ability to respond to new lighting technologies and market trends, and fulfill our warranty obligations with safe and reliable products; (xviii) any delays we may encounter in making new products available or fulfilling customer specifications; (xix) any flaws or defects in our products or in the manner in which they are used or installed; (xi) our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other confidential information, and manage infringement claims by others; (xxi) our compliance with government contracting laws and regulations, through both direct and indirect sale channels, as well as other laws, such as those relating to the environment and health and safety; and (xxii) risks inherent in international markets, such as economic and political uncertainty, changing regulatory and tax requirements and currency fluctuations, including tariffs and other potential barriers to international trade.

Media Contact:

Ashley Tolfo

Energy Focus, Inc.

(800) 327-7877

atolfo@energyfocus.com

Investor Contacts:

Satya Chillara

Darrow Associates, Inc.

(510) 396-2776

ir@energyfocus.com

Source: Energy Focus, Inc