Endurance International Group to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


BURLINGTON, Mass., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGI), a leading provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed online, announced today that it will release its 2019 second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 1 at 7:00 a.m. EDT. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company's financial results.  A prepared presentation to accompany the conference call will be posted on the investor relations web site prior to the call.

What:    Endurance International Group 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
When:    Thursday, August 1, 2019
Time:      8:00 a.m. EDT 
Live Call:      The call can be accessed ten minutes prior to the start of the call by using the following telephone numbers:
    US/Canada: (888) 734-0328 
    International: (678) 894-3054
Replay:    US/Canada: (855) 859-2056 
    International: (404) 537-3406
    (Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 8, 2019) 
    Conference ID:  6833409
Webcast:    http://ir.endurance.com/ 



About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc.  Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Investor Contact:

Angela White

Endurance International Group

(781) 852-3450

ir@endurance.com 

Press Contact:

Kristen Andrews

Endurance International Group

(781) 418-6716

press@endurance.com 



Source: Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.

