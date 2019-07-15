Quantcast

See headlines for ENDV
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Endonovo Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Peter Novak to its Scientific Advisory Board

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 15, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


    WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive Electroceutical™ therapeutic devices, today announces the appointment of Peter Novak, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

    Endonovo CEO Alan Collier stated, "The Endonovo team is delighted to welcome Dr. Novak to the Scientific Board. Peter's experience will add significant value to our oversight as we transition to and advance our differentiated development programs in Electroceuticals™. We also welcome the insights of Dr. Novak, whose expertise in key areas relating to our programs will inform both our clinical and post-operative strategies."

    "Electroceutical™ therapy is a fascinating new frontier, and Endonovo has assembled a pipeline that approaches compelling pathways from unique angles," said Dr. Novak. "There is a major need for therapeutics that improve post-operative recuperation, so I am pleased to join a team that has connected novel science with patient need so clearly."

    Background - Peter Novak, M.D.

    Peter Novak, M.D., Ph.D., is the director of the Autonomic Laboratory at the Department of Neurology, Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. He is a board-certified neurologist and a board-certified autonomic specialist. He is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, American Autonomic Society and the Autonomic Board of United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties.

    Dr. Novak graduated from medical school in Bratislava, Slovakia, and completed his neurology residency at Ohio State University. He also completed postdoctoral studies focusing on cardiovascular and autonomic research at Charles University (Prague) the University of Montreal, McGill University (Montreal) and the Mayo Clinic. He has special interests in autoimmune, small fiber and autonomic neuropathies, autoimmune, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and multiple system atrophy. He has written over 70 papers and presented at numerous conferences.

    About Endonovo Therapeutics

    Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical™ therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur www.endonovo.com.

    Safe Harbor Statement

    This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

    Mr. Andrew Barwicki

    516-662-9461

    Andrew@barwicki.com

    www.endonovo.com

    Corporate Communications:

    NetworkWire (NW)

    New York, New York

    www.NetworkNewsWire.com

    212.418.1217 Office

    Editor@NetworkWire.com

    Source: Endonovo Therapeutics Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: ENDV




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8247.44
    3.29  ▲  0.04%
    DJIA 27352.86
    20.83  ▲  0.08%
    S&P 500 3014.08
    0.31  ▲  0.01%
    Data as of Jul 15, 2019 | 10:32AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar