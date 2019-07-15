Endonovo Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Peter Novak to its Scientific Advisory Board





WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive Electroceutical™ therapeutic devices, today announces the appointment of Peter Novak, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Endonovo CEO Alan Collier stated, "The Endonovo team is delighted to welcome Dr. Novak to the Scientific Board. Peter's experience will add significant value to our oversight as we transition to and advance our differentiated development programs in Electroceuticals™. We also welcome the insights of Dr. Novak, whose expertise in key areas relating to our programs will inform both our clinical and post-operative strategies."

"Electroceutical™ therapy is a fascinating new frontier, and Endonovo has assembled a pipeline that approaches compelling pathways from unique angles," said Dr. Novak. "There is a major need for therapeutics that improve post-operative recuperation, so I am pleased to join a team that has connected novel science with patient need so clearly."

Background - Peter Novak, M.D.

Peter Novak, M.D., Ph.D., is the director of the Autonomic Laboratory at the Department of Neurology, Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. He is a board-certified neurologist and a board-certified autonomic specialist. He is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, American Autonomic Society and the Autonomic Board of United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties.

Dr. Novak graduated from medical school in Bratislava, Slovakia, and completed his neurology residency at Ohio State University. He also completed postdoctoral studies focusing on cardiovascular and autonomic research at Charles University (Prague) the University of Montreal, McGill University (Montreal) and the Mayo Clinic. He has special interests in autoimmune, small fiber and autonomic neuropathies, autoimmune, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and multiple system atrophy. He has written over 70 papers and presented at numerous conferences.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical™ therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur www.endonovo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Source: Endonovo Therapeutics Inc.