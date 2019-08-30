Endonovo Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Geoffrey Abrams of Stanford University to Its Scientific Advisory Board





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB:ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic devices, today announces the appointment of orthopedic surgeon Dr. Geoffrey Abrams to its scientific advisory board.



"We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Abrams is joining the Endonovo family by serving on the scientific advisory board. His participation will be instrumental as we continue to introduce the SofPulse® technology to post-surgical care to fight the opioid epidemic," Endonovo CEO Alan Collier stated. "We look forward to working with Dr. Abrams' team in designing a clinical trial of SofPulse® for post-operative pain and evaluating functional outcomes in shoulder surgery. We believe such a study will further validate the SofPulse® technology application across the orthopedic indications. This is a fantastic relationship and I could not be more pleased about Dr. Abrams' enthusiasm and interest in helping his own patients as well as studying the technology for other indications as we plan expansion of the label in the future."

Dr. Abrams is an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the Stanford University School of Medicine and the director of sports medicine for Stanford's varsity athletes. He specializes in orthopedic sports medicine and arthroscopy of the shoulder, knee and elbow as well as upper extremity joint replacement surgery. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM), among others, and currently serves as assistant team physician for the NFL's San Francisco 49ers as well as head team physician for a number of Stanford University varsity athletic teams. He is actively involved in research focusing on the role of inflammatory mediators, and microRNA in particular, on cartilage and tendon damage.

Dr. Abrams received his undergraduate degree from Stanford University and his doctorate of medicine from the University of California - San Diego. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Stanford University and went on to receive additional training in Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. Abrams has authored or co-authored over 60 peer-reviewed scientific articles, over 20 book chapters, has presented original research at numerous national and international scientific meetings, and serves as a reviewer for numerous sports medicine scientific journals.

"I am excited to collaborate with the team at Endonovo Therapeutics. Endonovo's goal of targeting pain management has produced an encouraging level of acceptance of SofPulse® among the medical community in such a short period of time," said Abrams. "I look forward to working with the team to design and execute a pilot study and identify additional novel targets to pursue, and to make a meaningful impact for patients."

About Endonovo Therapeutics Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:ENDV) is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur http://www.Endonovo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

