Employee Focus on ‘Best in the World' Helps Alarm.com Earn Business Journal's Best Places to Work Award for First Time



BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com (Nasdaq:ALRM) has earned recognition as one of the ‘Best Places to Work in Minneapolis/St. Paul' for 2019. Out of 350 nominated employers, Alarm.com ranks 12th in the Medium category based on employee feedback. It's the first time the technology company has appeared on the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's annual list.



Alarm.com helps millions of people protect, monitor and manage their homes and businesses every day. The company provides its cloud-based solutions to property owners and managers through partnerships with thousands of professional security service providers.

"Being named a Best Place to Work speaks volumes about our desire to create ‘best in the world' experiences for our partners and team," said Jason DaCosta, vice president of customer operations at Alarm.com. "Everyone here works tirelessly to deliver those exceptional experiences to people working with Alarm.com or, just as important, at Alarm.com. Our culture is a big part of that success. We have an amazing environment filled with fun, friendship, and a focus on giving back to the community that we've called home for more than 10 years."

An all-hands-on-deck mentality at Alarm.com means every single person in the office is ready and willing to chip in when help is needed. Employees enjoy a team-focused, flexible work environment with substantial incentive programs for extraordinary service, dedication and employee referrals. The high-rise office in Bloomington features an open floorplan for employee collaboration and has panoramic views of the Twin Cities skylines and Minnesota landscape.

The Minnesota office currently comprises more than 175 Alarm.com employees that specialize in fields such as customer support, software engineering, product management, sales and more. Find your career in technology at www.alarm.com/careers.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

Contact: Christopher Basso

Alarm.com Public Relations

Phone: (571) 620-2025

press@alarm.com

Source: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.