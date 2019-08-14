Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Series of Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) announced today that a member of the company's senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2019:
- Three Part Advisors - Midwest IDEAS Conference
Chicago, IL
August 28-29, 2019
- Wells Fargo - 2019 Healthcare Conference
Boston, MA
September 4-5, 2019
- Janney Montgomery Scott - 2019 Healthcare Conference
New York, NY
September 9-10, 2019
- Morgan Stanley - 17th Annual Healthcare Conference
New York, NY
September 9-11, 2019
Presentation dates and times will be updated on the Emergent website www.emergentbiosolutions.com under "Investors" as the information becomes available.
For these conferences, the company will be webcasting its presentation, which may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its most recently reported financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live and by replay, accessible from the Emergent website.
About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.
Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
BurrowsR@ebsi.com
Media Contact:
Lynn Kieffer
Vice President, Corporate Communications
240-631-3391
KiefferL@ebsi.com
