Emerge Canada Inc. Organizational Update





TORONTO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge Canada Inc. ("Emerge") has announced that effective immediately, Lisa Langley will be the principal portfolio manager for Emerge Canada Inc.



Emerge Canada offers the Emerge ARK ETFs through its sub-advisory platform. The following actively managed ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange Monday, July 29: Emerge ARK Global Disruptive Innovation ETF, Emerge ARK Genomics & Biotech ETF, Emerge ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Emerge ARK AI & Big Data ETF and Emerge ARK Autonomous Tech & Robotics ETF (the "Emerge ARK ETFs").

The Emerge ARK ETFs invest based on advice from ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK Invest") and its thematic approach to innovation across market sectors. These investment recommendations are derived from the analysis and research conducted by ARK Invest and represent ARK Invest's assessment of innovative and global companies.

Ms. Langley, the CEO of Emerge Canada is assuming portfolio management duties of William Stormont, who has resigned from Emerge to pursue other opportunities.

Ms. Langley brings more than 28 years of investment management experience in both U.S. and Canadian markets. In addition to her roles as director, Chief Executive Officer, President and portfolio manager of Emerge, Ms. Langley is currently the Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and portfolio manager of Emerge Capital Management Inc., a company devoted to servicing premier emerging investment managers, professional advisers and institutions. Ms. Langley received her Global Executive MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Important Risk Information

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with an investment in the Emerge ARK ETFs. Before investing, you should carefully consider the Emerge ARK ETF's investment objectives, strategies, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the Emerge ARK ETF's prospectus and ETF Facts, which may be obtained by visiting www.emergecm.ca or www.sedar.com. Please read the Emerge ARK ETF prospectus and ETF Facts carefully before investing. An investment in an Emerge ARK ETF is subject to risks and you can lose money on your investment. Detailed information regarding the specific risks of an Emerge ARK ETF can be found in the Emerge ARK ETF's prospectus. There can be no assurance that an Emerge ARK ETF will achieve its investment objective. An Emerge ARK ETF's portfolio is more volatile than broad market averages. Units of the Emerge ARK ETFs are bought and sold at market price and there can be no guarantee that an active trading market for the Emerge ARK ETF units will develop or be maintained, or that their listings will continue or remain unchanged. Emerge ARK ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Emerge Canada Inc.

Emerge Canada Inc. is an investment management firm that provides support and services to elite global investment managers, institutions and professional advisors. Emerge is focused on opening new doors for high-caliber emerging managers who meet its stringent standards. Its vision is to be recognized for creating opportunities for these global investment managers by facilitating the manufacturing of new funds and providing distribution expertise.

