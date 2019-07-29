Emerge Canada Inc. Launches Five ETFs on the NEO Exchange





TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge Canada Inc. ("Emerge") today announced the launch of Canadian dollar-denominated units ("CAD Units") and U.S. dollar-denominated units ("USD Units") of the following actively managed Emerge exchange-traded funds ("Emerge ETFs"):



Emerge ETF Name Ticker Symbol Emerge ARK Global Disruptive Innovation ETF EARK Emerge ARK Genomics & Biotech ETF EAGB Emerge ARK Fintech Innovation ETF EAFT Emerge ARK AI & Big Data ETF EAAI Emerge ARK Autonomous Tech & Robotics ETF EAUT

The CAD Units and the USD Units of the Emerge ETFs will be available for trading on Neo Exchange Inc. when markets open today. Emerge has retained Emerge Capital Management Inc. ("ECM") to act as sub-adviser of the Emerge ETFs. ECM has retained a well-known investment firm, ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK Invest"), to provide investment advice to it in respect of the Emerge ETFs. ARK Invest is a registered investment adviser in the United States with offices based in New York, New York. The Emerge ETFs will benefit from ARK Invest's specialty in businesses and industry sectors that are focused on, or engaged in, the use and benefits of disruptive technologies.

ARK Invest offers exchange-traded funds in the United States ("ARK ETFs") that have principal investment strategies similar to the Emerge ETFs. Catherine Wood, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest, thoughtfully created each actively managed thematic ARK ETF focused on the fastest growing technology platforms in the world. The ARK ETFs are grounded in deep subject matter expertise that identifies innovative companies and convergence across markets.

"I founded ARK Invest five years ago to focus on disruptive innovation, primarily in the public equity markets, with the belief that innovation is key to long-term growth but is severely undervalued in the public markets," stated Catherine Wood, ARK Invest's CEO and CIO. "Our incisive investment process, open research ecosystem and truly active management of high-conviction portfolios allows us to capitalize on rapid change and avoid industries and companies likely to be displaced by advances in technology."

Lisa Langley, President and CEO of Emerge, brings her expertise to the distribution and launch of Emerge ETFs in Canada. "We are proud to launch the Emerge ETFs in Canada with ARK Invest providing investment advice on active disruptive innovation strategies. Emerge is focused on partnering with great global investment managers to facilitate entering into Canada," said Lisa Langley.

Important Risk Information

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with an investment in the Emerge ETFs. Before investing, you should carefully consider the Emerge ETF's investment objectives, strategies, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the Emerge ETF's prospectus and ETF Facts, which may be obtained by visiting www.emergecm.ca or www.sedar.com. Please read the Emerge ETF prospectus and ETF Facts carefully before investing. An investment in an Emerge ETF is subject to risks and you can lose money on your investment. Detailed information regarding the specific risks of an Emerge ETF can be found in the Emerge ETF's prospectus. There can be no assurance that an Emerge ETF will achieve its investment objective. An Emerge ETF's portfolio is more volatile than broad market averages. Units of the Emerge ETFs are bought and sold at market price and there can be no guarantee that an active trading market for the Emerge ETF units will develop or be maintained, or that their listings will continue or remain unchanged. Emerge ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Emerge Canada Inc.

Emerge Canada Inc. is an investment management firm that provides support and services to elite global investment managers, institutions and professional advisors. Emerge is focused on opening new doors for high-caliber emerging managers who meet its stringent standards. Its vision is to be recognized for creating opportunities for these global investment managers by facilitating the manufacturing of new funds and providing distribution expertise.

