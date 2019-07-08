Emerald Organic Products Inc. Forms Strategic Partnership with Sport & Wellness Holdings, LTD to Accelerate CBD Distribution and Expand Market Territories

Sport & Wellness Holdings' management team has an extensive track record in accelerating all aspects of consumer product brands.

New York, NY, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Partnership with Sport & Wellness Holdings, LTD ("Strategic Partnership") to accelerate distribution and market territory expansion for its Pura Vida Health ("Pura Vida") cannabidiol ("CBD") products. Pura Vida believes that this new Strategic Partnership will accelerate and expand the scope of its already rapidly growing retail business as the company rolls out its line up of CBD Vitamins, Chewables, Gummies, Vapors, Beverage Shots, Tinctures, and Cosmetics nationally.



Pura Vida's CBD Gummies









Sport and Wellness President Brian Kenny commented, "Our organization had the opportunity to establish a Strategic Partnership with a range of potential partners in the exploding CBD category. The professionalism, quality of product, capacity, and integrity of the production resources that will meet major retailer expectations convinced us that Emerald Organic Products will be a long-term global player in the category."

Sport and Wellness Executive VP Sales and Marketing, Chris Mattina added, "After an extensive review, we concluded that Emerald Organic Products brings to our organization exactly the quality of CBD product that retailers and distributors are looking to align with as the category expands and finds its way into the national retail and customer base we do business with."

Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Emerald Organic Products, Inc. noted, "The Sport and Wellness Strategic Partnership fortifies our already robust management team by adding a management team with experience building and managing brands like Seagram's, Godiva, Lindt Chocolates, Coca Cola, Newman's Own, Little Ducks Organics, Unreal Candy and Ciao Bella to name a few. The experience and infrastructure that the Sport and Wellness management team and organization provides will accelerate our flagship brand, Pura Vida, and our ability to globally position our brand for rapid growth."

"The CBD category is on the path to becoming a global multi-billion-dollar business. The Sport and Wellness Life management team has made the determination that from a field of many entry's, Emerald Organic Products has the branding, product range, quality of product and production capacity to emerge as a category leader. In addition to the quality and consistency of the Pura Vida products, the company's deep background in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical categories, combined with our experience in the highly regulated wine and spirits category gives the venture a great advantage. Our Sport and Wellness Strategic Partnership with Emerald Organic products, Inc. featuring Pura Vida brand CBD products will create that market leadership position for the Pura Vida brands," added J. Patrick Kenny, CEO of Sport and Wellness Living.

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.



Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC: EMOR), through its flagship Pura Vida brand, has developed and recently commercialized a line of vitamins and supplements with certain proprietary CBD health and wellness products which will be marketed nationally and in certain foreign countries through various marketing and sales distribution channels including experienced wholesale distributors and a professional e-commerce platform www.puravidavitamins.com. These hemp-based proprietary Pura Vida Vitamins products include CBD vitamins, chewable CBD gummies, and gummy bears, vaporization CBD liquids, drinks, CBD tinctures, CBD cosmetics, and others.



About Sport and Wellness Living LLC



Sport and Wellness Living is a highly skilled and experienced consumer product management organization that both owns, invests in and commercializes iconic and global brands from start-up to exit. The company management team has an extensive track record in accelerating all aspects of consumer product brands ranging from iconic and celebrity owned brands to single shareholder and family office owned businesses. Sport and Wellness partners with these companies on both an equity and retained basis. The management team has extensive private and public company experience at all operating and management levels. Sport and Wellness Living is based in both New York and Los Angeles.



Safe Harbor Statement:Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and neither Pura Vida Health, LLC nor Emerald Organic Products Inc. undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

John Lee Emerald Organic Products Inc. 1-855-540-0354 jlee@puravidavitamins.com Charles Davidson Sport and Wellness Holdings, LTD 203-500-0851 cdavidson@sportandwellnessltd.com

