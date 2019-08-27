Emerald Bioscience to Participate in Investment and Scientific Conferences in September





Long Beach, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:EMBI), focused on the development of cannabinoid-based therapeutics to address global medical indications, especially those of unmet medical need, announced today that Brian Murphy, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Bioscience will present at several upcoming investment and scientific events in September, including Rodman & Renshaw's 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, the 2nd Annual International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit (ICDP), and Fall Investor Summit.

Rodman & Renshaw's 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Dr. Murphy will present a corporate overview at Rodman & Renshaw's 21st Annual Global Investment Conference to be held on September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY with follow-up investor meetings held throughout the conference. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date & Time: Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:05 PM EST

Location: Lotte Palace New York Hotel, NY; Louis (4th Floor)

To view the live webcast, please access the following link at the time of the presentation: http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/embi/. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days in the investor section of the Emerald Bioscience website.

For more information about this conference, please visit: http://www.rodmanevents.com.

International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit (ICDP)

Dr. Murphy will chair and present at the 2nd Annual International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit (ICDP) held on September 10-12, 2019 at the Aloft Boston Seaport in Boston, MA. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Session: Challenges in Clinical Trials & Linking Cannabinoids to their Areas of Therapeutic Potential

Presentation: The EMBI Experience: The Therapeutic Potential of Cannabinoids in Ocular Disease

Date & Time: Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM EST

Location: Aloft Boston Seaport, 401-403 D St., Boston, MA, 02210, USA

For more information about this conference, please visit: www.international-cdp.com.

2019 Fall Investor Summit

Dr. Murphy will present a corporate overview at the Fall Investor Summit to be held on September 16-17, 2019 at the Essex House in New York, NY with follow-up investor meetings held throughout the conference. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 8:30 AM EST

Location: The Essex House, New York, NY; Track 3

For more information about this conference, please visit: https://microcapconf.com.

Separately, Dr. Murphy is now a member of the Forbes Los Angeles Business Council, an invitation-only, fee-based organization for successful entrepreneurs and business leaders in Greater Los Angeles. Membership provides the opportunity to contribute to Forbes on-line and publish, particularly in areas of expertise, such as the biotechnology associated with the development of cannabinoid-based therapeutics.

About Emerald Bioscience, Inc.

Emerald Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Long Beach, California, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. With proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, Emerald is developing novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs while limiting potential adverse events. Emerald's strategy is to clinically develop a number of proprietary biosynthetic compounds, alone or in combination with corporate partners.

Emerald Bioscience is part of the Emerald Group, which comprises multiple companies focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical, and nutraceutical products providing wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the human body's endocannabinoid system.

For more information, visit www.emeraldbio.life

CONTACT

Emerald Bioscience Investor Relations

Emerald Health Sciences

Karam Takhar

Email: ir@emeraldbio.life

Phone: 949-336-3437

Douglas Cesario

Chief Financial Officer

Email: doug@emeraldbio.life

Phone: 949-336-3437

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, product branding, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including "anticipated," "contemplates," "goal," "focus," "aims," "intends," "believes," "can," "could," "challenge," "predictable," "will," "would," "may" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Emerald may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Emerald' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Emerald disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Source: Emerald Bioscience, Inc.