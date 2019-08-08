EMC Insurance Group Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter and Six Month Results





Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Net Income Per Share - $0.06

Non-GAAP Operating Loss Per Share* - ($0.10)

Net Realized Investment Gains and Change in Unrealized

Gains on Equity Investments Per Share - $0.16

Catastrophe and Storm Losses Per Share - $0.62

GAAP Combined Ratio - 108.5 percent

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net Income Per Share - $1.61

Non-GAAP Operating Income Per Share* - $0.63

Net Realized Investment Gains and Change in Unrealized

Gains on Equity Investments Per Share - $0.98

Catastrophe and Storm Losses Per Share - $0.84

GAAP Combined Ratio - 102.1 percent

2019 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance* of $1.35 to $1.55 per share

*Denotes financial measure not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP). See "Definition of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures" for additional information.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMC Insurance Group Inc. (Nasdaq:EMCI) (the "Company"), today reported net income of $1.3 million ($0.06 per share) and $34.8 million ($1.61 per share) for the second quarter and first six months of 2019, compared to net losses of $5.0 million ($0.24 per share) and $5.1 million ($0.24 per share) for the same periods in 2018, respectively. Included in the net income amounts reported for the second quarter and first six months of 2019 are a $4.7 million pre-tax decrease and $15.2 million pre-tax increase, respectively, in unrealized gains on the Company's equity investments. Also contributing to the net income amounts reported for the second quarter and first six months of 2019 are $8.9 million and $11.7 million, respectively, of pre-tax realized investment gains. Included in the net loss reported for the second quarter and first six months 2018 were $5.4 million and $952,000, respectively, of pre-tax realized investment losses and declines of $447,000 and $10.3 million, respectively, in unrealized gains on the Company's equity investments.

Non-GAAP operating loss, which excludes net realized investment gains/losses and the change in unrealized gains on equity investments from net income/loss, totaled $2.1 million ($0.10 per share) for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $365,000 ($0.02 per share) for the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported non-GAAP operating income of $13.6 million ($0.63 per share), compared to $3.8 million ($0.18 per share) for the same period in 2018.

"Premium growth in the first half of the year has outpaced expectations due to better than expected commercial lines business growth and strong growth in the reinsurance segment," stated President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce G. Kelley. "We are now expecting earned premium growth in the reinsurance segment to be in the high-single digits for 2019, up from the previous low-single digit projection."

Kelley continued, "The planning stage of the digital transformation project to replace our legacy systems is nearly complete. After refining the effort and scope of the project during the second quarter, we now estimate that the Company's portion of the pre-tax expense will approximate $37.0 million over the next five years, up from the previous estimate of $28.0 million. The implementation stage of this project is expected to begin in the third quarter."

"We continue to make progress on our transition out of personal lines business and are working to realign our resources to improve the growth and profit potential of our commercial lines business," concluded Kelley.

The Company's GAAP combined ratios were 108.5 percent and 102.1 percent for the second quarter and first six months of 2019, respectively, compared to 109.8 percent and 107.2 percent for the same periods in 2018. There was significant disparity by segment as the property and casualty insurance segment reported GAAP combined ratios of 113.0 percent and 105.5 percent for the second quarter and first six months of 2019, respectively, while the reinsurance segment reported GAAP combined ratios of 94.4 percent and 92.1 percent for the same periods.

Premiums earned increased 6.4 percent and 6.9 percent for the second quarter and first six months of 2019, respectively. In the property and casualty insurance segment, premiums earned increased 4.0 percent and 4.6 percent for the second quarter and first six months of 2019, respectively. These increases are attributed to the commercial lines business primarily due to an increase in retained policies, small rate level increases on renewal business and growth of new business. Premiums earned in the personal lines of business were down 22.0 percent and 11.7 percent in the second quarter and first six months of 2019, respectively, and this decline will increase significantly during the remainder of the year as the pace of non-renewals increases. In the reinsurance segment, premiums earned increased 14.8 percent and 14.6 percent for the second quarter and first six months of 2019, respectively. These increases stem from increases in participation on existing multi-line and specialty casualty contracts, higher estimated premiums and the addition of some new business.

The property and casualty insurance segment reported a loss and settlement expense ratio of 74.1 percent for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, which is down slightly from the 77.6 percent reported in the second quarter of 2018. This improvement was primarily driven by declines in estimated loss severity for most lines of commercial business, excluding the other liability line of business. As expected, the loss and settlement expense ratio for the personal lines of business deteriorated in the second quarter due to actions taken to exit from this line of business; however, both loss frequency and severity have been higher than expected. The reinsurance segment reported a loss and settlement expense ratio of 69.1 percent for the second quarter of 2019, which is up slightly from the 68.1 percent reported for the second quarter of 2018.

Catastrophe and storm losses totaled $17.1 million ($0.62 per share after tax) and $23.0 million ($0.84 per share after tax) for the second quarter and first six months of 2019, compared to $16.7 million ($0.61 per share after tax) and $21.4 million ($0.78 per share after tax) for the same periods in 2018, respectively. The property and casualty insurance subsidiaries ceded $1.0 million and $1.5 million of catastrophe and storm losses to Employers Mutual Casualty Company (Employers Mutual) during the second quarter and first six months of 2019 under its intercompany reinsurance program compared to $317,000 and $784,000 for the same periods in 2018, respectively. The property and casualty insurance subsidiaries have filled the $22.0 million retention amount under the 2019 January 1 to June 30 treaty; therefore, any further development on events that occurred during the first six months of 2019 will be ceded to Employers Mutual. On a segment basis, catastrophe and storm losses for the second quarter and first six months of 2019 amounted to $16.1 million ($0.58 per share after tax) and $22.0 million ($0.80 per share after tax), respectively, in the property and casualty insurance segment, and $1.0 million ($0.04 per share after tax) for both periods in the reinsurance segment.

The Company reported $2.3 million ($0.08 per share after tax) and $15.6 million ($0.57 per share after tax) of favorable development on prior years' reserves during the second quarter and first six months of 2019, respectively, compared to $511,000 ($0.01 per share after tax) and $6.1 million ($0.22 per share after tax) for the same periods in 2018. In the property and casualty insurance segment, favorable development on prior years' reserves totaled $4.9 million and $14.6 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2019. The favorable development is primarily attributed to reductions in prior year ultimate loss ratios for most lines of business except personal automobile liability and homeowners, with the largest contributions coming from the workers' compensation and commercial automobile liability lines of business. The reinsurance segment reported unfavorable development of $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, and favorable development of $1.0 million for the first six months of 2019. The favorable development reported for the first six months of 2019 is primarily attributed to better than expected experience on global excess contracts, partially offset by unfavorable development on several large losses under a 2018 property per risk excess contract, unfavorable development on a 2014 casualty pro rata contract, and a small amount of unfavorable development on Mutual Re business.

Net investment income increased 10.0 percent and 11.1 percent to $13.0 million and $25.7 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2019, from $11.8 million and $23.1 million for the same periods in 2018. This increase is primarily the result of actions taken during 2018 to sell fixed maturity securities with lower book yields and reinvest the proceeds in fixed maturity securities with similar characteristics, but higher book yields.

The pre-tax realized investment gains of $8.9 million and $11.7 million reported for the second quarter and first six months of 2019 include pre-tax realized investment losses of $617,000 and $1.6 million, respectively, generated from changes in the carrying value of a limited partnership that helps protect the Company from a sudden and significant decline in the value of its equity portfolio (the equity tail-risk hedging strategy). Pre-tax realized investment losses of $5.4 million and $952,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2018 include a pre-tax realized investment loss of $1.7 million and a pre-tax realized investment gain of $78,000, respectively, attributed to changes in the carrying value of this limited partnership.

Other income totaled $1.6 million and $3.1 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2019, respectively, and includes $1.3 million and $2.6 million of net periodic pension and postretirement benefit income. In the second quarter and first six months of 2018, other income totaled $2.8 million and $4.4 million, respectively, and includes $1.9 million and $3.7 million of net periodic pension and postretirement benefit income, and $678,000 and $242,000 of foreign currency exchange gains.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the holding company incurred expenses totaling $2.0 million and $2.6 million, respectively, in connection with Employers Mutual's proposal to purchase all of the remaining shares of the Company's common stock.

At June 30, 2019, consolidated assets totaled $1.8 billion, including $1.7 billion in the investment portfolio, and stockholders' equity totaled $630.6 million, an increase of 11.4 percent from December 31, 2018. Book value of the Company's common stock increased 2.3 percent to $29.10 per share from $28.44 per share at March 31, 2019, and increased 11.2 percent from $26.18 per share at December 31, 2018. The increases are primarily due to the net income reported for the first six months of 2019 and an increase in unrealized investment gains on the fixed maturity portfolio attributable to a decline in interest rates during the first half of 2019.

Based on actual results for the first six months of 2019 and updated projections for the remainder of the year, management is reaffirming its 2019 non-GAAP operating income guidance range of $1.35 to $1.55 per share. This guidance is based on a projected GAAP combined ratio of 101.7 percent for the year. The projection includes updated amounts for the anticipated expenses associated with Employers Mutual's digital transformation project and expenses to be incurred by the Company in connection with Employers Mutual's proposal to purchase all of the remaining shares of the Company's common stock. Nominal changes were also made to the other assumptions utilized in the projection.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will not hold an earnings conference call due to the execution of a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Employers Mutual proposes to acquire all of the remaining shares of the Company for $36.00 per share in cash.



About EMCI

EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a publicly held insurance holding company with operations in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, which was formed in 1974 and became publicly held in 1982. The Company's common stock trades on the Global Select Market tier of the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol EMCI. Additional information regarding the Company may be found at investors.emcins.com. EMCI's parent company is Employers Mutual. EMCI and Employers Mutual, together with their subsidiary and affiliated companies, conduct operations under the trade name EMC Insurance Companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides issuers the opportunity to make cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement contained in this report is based on management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations of the Company's future performance, taking all information currently available into account. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as the result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to management. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of the Company include, but are not limited to, the following:

catastrophic events and the occurrence of significant severe weather conditions;

the adequacy of loss and settlement expense reserves;

state and federal legislation and regulations;

changes in the federal corporate tax rate;

changes in the property and casualty insurance industry, interest rates or the performance of financial markets and the general economy;

rating agency actions;

"other-than-temporary" investment impairment losses; and

other risks and uncertainties inherent to the Company's business, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Management intends to identify forward-looking statements when using the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "may", "intend", "likely" or similar expressions. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such statements or to announce publicly the results of any revisions that it may make to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Definition of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures

The Company prepares its public financial statements in conformity with GAAP. Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating the Company's performance. These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under applicable Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules because they are not displayed as separate line items in the consolidated financial statements or are not required to be disclosed in the notes to financial statements or, in some cases, include or exclude certain items not ordinarily included or excluded in the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company's calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures used by other companies, so investors should exercise caution when comparing the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the measures used by other companies. The following discussion includes reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this report.

Non-GAAP operating income: One of the primary non-GAAP financial measures utilized by management for evaluating the Company's performance is operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by excluding net realized investment gains/losses and the change in unrealized gains/losses on equity investments from net income/loss. While realized investment gains/losses are integral to the Company's insurance operations over the long term, the decision to realize investment gains or losses in any particular period is subject to changing market conditions and management's discretion, and is independent of the Company's insurance operations. Changes in unrealized gains/losses on equity investments are not predictable due to changing market conditions and are therefore also excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP operating income.

Management's operating income guidance is also considered a non-GAAP financial measure. For the reasons noted above, management is unable to accurately project the amount of net income/loss that will result from realized investment gains/losses and changes in the unrealized gains/losses on equity investments, and therefore utilizes non-GAAP operating income in the Company's projected annual guidance.

Management believes non-GAAP operating income is useful to investors because it illustrates the performance of the Company's normal, ongoing insurance operations, which is important in understanding and evaluating the Company's financial condition and results of operations. While this measure is consistent with measures utilized by investors and analysts to evaluate performance, it is not intended as a substitute for the GAAP financial measure of net income/loss.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME/LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME/LOSS ($ in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 1,285 $ (4,995 ) $ 34,816 $ (5,071 ) Realized investment (gains) losses (8,932 ) 5,413 (11,746 ) 952 Change in unrealized gains on equity investments 4,674 447 (15,155 ) 10,301 Income tax expense (benefit) 894 (1,230 ) 5,649 (2,363 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses and change in unrealized gains on equity investments (3,364 ) 4,630 (21,252 ) 8,890 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (2,079 ) $ (365 ) $ 13,564 $ 3,819 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME/LOSS PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME/LOSS PER SHARE Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 0.06 $ (0.24 ) $ 1.61 $ (0.24 ) Realized investment (gains) losses (0.41 ) 0.25 (0.54 ) 0.04 Change in unrealized gains on equity investments 0.22 0.02 (0.70 ) 0.48 Income tax expense (benefit) 0.03 (0.05 ) 0.26 (0.10 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses and change in unrealized gains on equity investments (0.16 ) 0.22 (0.98 ) 0.42 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.63 $ 0.18

Property and casualty insurance segment's underlying loss and settlement expense ratio: The loss and settlement expense ratio is the ratio (expressed as a percentage) of losses and settlement expenses incurred to premiums earned, which management uses as a measure of underwriting profitability of the Company's property and casualty insurance business. The underlying loss and settlement expense ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the loss and settlement expense ratio, excluding the impact of catastrophe and storm losses and development on prior years' reserves. Management uses this ratio as an indicator of the property and casualty insurance segment's underwriting discipline and performance for the current accident year. Management believes this ratio is useful for investors to understand the property and casualty insurance segment's periodic earnings and variability of earnings caused by the unpredictable nature (i.e., the timing and amount) of catastrophe and storm losses and development on prior years' reserves. While this measure is consistent with measures utilized by investors and analysts to evaluate performance, it is not intended as a substitute for the GAAP financial measure of loss and settlement expense ratio.

RECONCILIATION OF THE PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE SEGMENT'S LOSS AND SETTLEMENT EXPENSE RATIO TO THE UNDERLYING LOSS AND SETTLEMENT EXPENSE RATIO Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Loss and settlement expense ratio 74.1 % 77.6 % 67.9 % 74.0 % Catastrophe and storm losses (12.8 )% (12.9 )% (8.8 )% (8.3 )% Favorable development on prior years' reserves 3.9 % 2.6 % 5.8 % 2.2 % Underlying loss and settlement expense ratio 65.2 % 67.3 % 64.9 % 67.9 %

Industry Metric

Premiums written: Premiums written is an industry metric used in statutory accounting to quantify the amount of insurance sold during a specified reporting period. Management analyzes trends in premiums written to assess business efforts and uses it as a financial measure for goal setting and determining a portion of employee and senior management awards and compensation. Premiums earned, used in both statutory and GAAP accounting, is the recognition of the portion of premiums written directly related to the expired portion of an insurance policy for a given reporting period. The unexpired portion of premiums written is referred to as unearned premiums and represents the portion of premiums written that would be returned to a policyholder upon cancellation of a policy.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Quarter ended June 30, 2019 Property and Casualty Insurance Reinsurance Parent Company Consolidated Revenues: Premiums earned $ 126,297 $ 41,836 $ — $ 168,133 Investment income, net 9,129 3,808 14 12,951 Other income 1,551 6 — 1,557 136,977 45,650 14 182,641 Losses and expenses: Losses and settlement expenses 93,594 28,923 — 122,517 Dividends to policyholders 3,384 — — 3,384 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 22,973 9,711 — 32,684 Other underwriting expenses 22,826 889 — 23,715 Interest expense 170 — — 170 Other expenses 201 — 2,587 2,788 143,148 39,523 2,587 185,258 Operating income (loss) before income taxes (6,171 ) 6,127 (2,573 ) (2,617 ) Net realized investment gains (losses) and change in unrealized gains on equity investments 2,930 1,545 (217 ) 4,258 Income (loss) before income taxes (3,241 ) 7,672 (2,790 ) 1,641 Income tax expense (benefit): Current 119 1,648 (227 ) 1,540 Deferred (894 ) (261 ) (29 ) (1,184 ) (775 ) 1,387 (256 ) 356 Net income (loss) $ (2,466 ) $ 6,285 $ (2,534 ) $ 1,285 Average shares outstanding 21,670,297 Per Share Data: Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.06 Catastrophe and storm losses (after tax) $ 0.58 $ 0.04 $ — $ 0.62 Favorable (unfavorable) development on prior years' reserves (after tax) $ 0.17 $ (0.09 ) $ — $ 0.08 Dividends per share $ 0.23 Other Information of Interest: Premiums written $ 128,153 $ 38,208 $ — $ 166,361 Catastrophe and storm losses $ 16,112 $ 1,006 $ — $ 17,118 (Favorable) unfavorable development on prior years' reserves $ (4,932 ) $ 2,606 $ — $ (2,326 ) GAAP Ratios: Loss and settlement expense ratio 74.1 % 69.1 % — % 72.9 % Acquisition expense ratio 38.9 % 25.3 % — % 35.6 % Combined ratio 113.0 % 94.4 % — % 108.5 %





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Quarter ended June 30, 2018 Property and Casualty Insurance Reinsurance Parent Company Consolidated Revenues: Premiums earned $ 121,495 $ 36,451 $ — $ 157,946 Investment income, net 8,410 3,360 8 11,778 Other income 2,095 678 — 2,773 132,000 40,489 8 172,497 Losses and expenses: Losses and settlement expenses 94,255 24,836 — 119,091 Dividends to policyholders 2,386 — — 2,386 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 21,173 8,256 — 29,429 Other underwriting expenses 21,944 507 — 22,451 Interest expense 171 — — 171 Other expenses 244 — 587 831 140,173 33,599 587 174,359 Operating income (loss) before income taxes (8,173 ) 6,890 (579 ) (1,862 ) Net realized investment gains (losses) and change in unrealized gains on equity investments (4,692 ) (1,168 ) — (5,860 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (12,865 ) 5,722 (579 ) (7,722 ) Income tax expense (benefit): Current (4,219 ) 1,081 (173 ) (3,311 ) Deferred 496 36 52 584 (3,723 ) 1,117 (121 ) (2,727 ) Net income (loss) $ (9,142 ) $ 4,605 $ (458 ) $ (4,995 ) Average shares outstanding 21,529,727 Per Share Data: Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.24 ) Catastrophe and storm losses (after tax) $ 0.57 $ 0.04 $ — $ 0.61 Favorable (unfavorable) development on prior years' reserves (after tax) $ 0.11 $ (0.10 ) $ — $ 0.01 Dividends per share $ 0.22 Other Information of Interest: Premiums written $ 131,201 $ 31,911 $ — $ 163,112 Catastrophe and storm losses $ 15,707 $ 1,003 $ — $ 16,710 (Favorable) unfavorable development on prior years' reserves $ (3,151 ) $ 2,640 $ — $ (511 ) GAAP Ratios: Loss and settlement expense ratio 77.6 % 68.1 % — % 75.4 % Acquisition expense ratio 37.4 % 24.1 % — % 34.4 % Combined ratio 115.0 % 92.2 % — % 109.8 %





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Six months ended June 30, 2019 Property and Casualty Insurance Reinsurance Parent Company Consolidated Revenues: Premiums earned $ 251,069 $ 84,366 $ — $ 335,435 Investment income, net 18,267 7,416 31 25,714 Other income 3,084 8 — 3,092 272,420 91,790 31 364,241 Losses and expenses: Losses and settlement expenses 170,574 56,912 — 227,486 Dividends to policyholders 6,155 — — 6,155 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 43,691 18,963 — 62,654 Other underwriting expenses 44,512 1,795 — 46,307 Interest expense 341 — — 341 Other expenses 512 — 3,761 4,273 265,785 77,670 3,761 347,216 Operating income (loss) before income taxes 6,635 14,120 (3,730 ) 17,025 Net realized investment gains (losses) and change in unrealized gains on equity investments 17,098 10,087 (284 ) 26,901 Income (loss) before income taxes 23,733 24,207 (4,014 ) 43,926 Income tax expense (benefit): Current 2,639 3,620 (460 ) 5,799 Deferred 2,030 1,334 (53 ) 3,311 4,669 4,954 (513 ) 9,110 Net income (loss) $ 19,064 $ 19,253 $ (3,501 ) $ 34,816 Average shares outstanding 21,654,443 Per Share Data: Net income per share - basic and diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.89 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.61 Catastrophe and storm losses (after tax) $ 0.80 $ 0.04 $ — $ 0.84 Favorable development on prior years' reserves (after tax) $ 0.53 $ 0.04 $ — $ 0.57 Dividends per share $ 0.46 Book value per share $ 29.10 Effective tax rate 20.7 % Annualized net income as a percent of beg. SH equity 12.3 % Other Information of Interest: Premiums written $ 253,669 $ 83,657 $ — $ 337,326 Catastrophe and storm losses $ 22,000 $ 1,025 $ — $ 23,025 Favorable development on prior years' reserves $ (14,575 ) $ (1,042 ) $ — $ (15,617 ) GAAP Ratios: Loss and settlement expense ratio 67.9 % 67.5 % — % 67.8 % Acquisition expense ratio 37.6 % 24.6 % — % 34.3 % Combined ratio 105.5 % 92.1 % — % 102.1 %





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Six months ended June 30, 2018 Property and Casualty Insurance Reinsurance Parent Company Consolidated Revenues: Premiums earned $ 240,127 $ 73,605 $ — $ 313,732 Investment income, net 16,558 6,578 13 23,149 Other income 4,146 242 — 4,388 260,831 80,425 13 341,269 Losses and expenses: Losses and settlement expenses 177,756 51,963 — 229,719 Dividends to policyholders 4,506 — — 4,506 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 40,472 16,249 — 56,721 Other underwriting expenses 44,430 876 — 45,306 Interest expense 313 — — 313 Other expenses 477 — 1,224 1,701 267,954 69,088 1,224 338,266 Operating income (loss) before income taxes (7,123 ) 11,337 (1,211 ) 3,003 Net realized investment gains (losses) and change in unrealized gains on equity investments (7,985 ) (3,268 ) — (11,253 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (15,108 ) 8,069 (1,211 ) (8,250 ) Income tax expense (benefit): Current (4,121 ) 2,310 (294 ) (2,105 ) Deferred (336 ) (778 ) 40 (1,074 ) (4,457 ) 1,532 (254 ) (3,179 ) Net income (loss) $ (10,651 ) $ 6,537 $ (957 ) $ (5,071 ) Average shares outstanding 21,515,812 Per Share Data: Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.50 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.24 ) Catastrophe and storm losses (after tax) $ 0.73 $ 0.05 $ — $ 0.78 Favorable development on prior years' reserves (after tax) $ 0.19 $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.22 Dividends per share $ 0.44 Book value per share $ 26.39 Effective tax rate 38.5 % Annualized net income as a percent of beg. SH equity (1.7 )% Other Information of Interest: Premiums written $ 251,470 $ 69,714 $ — $ 321,184 Catastrophe and storm losses $ 19,967 $ 1,399 $ — $ 21,366 Favorable development on prior years' reserves $ (5,286 ) $ (801 ) $ — $ (6,087 ) GAAP Ratios: Loss and settlement expense ratio 74.0 % 70.6 % — % 73.2 % Acquisition expense ratio 37.3 % 23.3 % — % 34.0 % Combined ratio 111.3 % 93.9 % — % 107.2 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost $1,280,928 and $1,273,132) $ 1,340,066 $ 1,282,909 Equity investments, at fair value (cost $179,359 and $160,371) 249,507 215,363 Equity investments, at alternative measurement of cost less impairments 1,200 1,200 Other long-term investments 17,352 19,316 Short-term investments 46,857 28,204 Total investments 1,654,982 1,546,992 Cash 276 337 Reinsurance receivables due from affiliate 35,470 37,361 Prepaid reinsurance premiums due from affiliate 10,718 8,789 Deferred policy acquisition costs (affiliated $47,019 and $44,440) 47,019 44,760 Amounts due from affiliate to settle inter-company transaction balances — 5,154 Prepaid pension and postretirement benefits due from affiliate 17,090 17,691 Accrued investment income 10,394 10,468 Accounts receivable 63 1,658 Income taxes recoverable 8,077 6,697 Goodwill 942 942 Other assets (affiliated $2,989 and $4,510) 3,120 4,629 Total assets $ 1,788,151 $ 1,685,478 LIABILITIES Losses and settlement expenses (affiliated $792,205 and $771,872) $ 798,706 $ 777,190 Unearned premiums (affiliated $272,373 and $267,064) 272,373 268,511 Other policyholders' funds (all affiliated) 8,150 8,807 Surplus notes payable to affiliate 25,000 25,000 Amounts due affiliate to settle inter-company transaction balances 5,296 — Pension benefits payable to affiliate 3,788 4,070 Deferred income taxes 18,415 4,908 Other liabilities (affiliated $24,623 and $31,121) 25,861 31,210 Total liabilities 1,157,589 1,119,696 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $1 par value, authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 21,672,325 shares in 2019 and 21,615,105 shares in 2018 21,672 21,615 Additional paid-in capital 129,961 128,451 Accumulated other comprehensive income 39,976 1,620 Retained earnings 438,953 414,096 Total stockholders' equity 630,562 565,782 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,788,151 $ 1,685,478





LOSS AND SETTLEMENT EXPENSE BY LINE OF BUSINESS Three months ended June 30, 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) Premiums earned Losses and settlement expenses Loss and settlement expense ratio Premiums earned Losses and settlement expenses Loss and settlement expense ratio Property and casualty insurance Commercial lines: Automobile $ 34,260 $ 25,606 74.7 % $ 31,660 $ 26,717 84.4 % Property 28,853 23,594 81.8 % 27,196 23,529 86.5 % Workers' compensation 24,032 15,009 62.5 % 25,229 22,513 89.2 % Other liability 29,170 18,504 63.4 % 25,591 11,971 46.8 % Other 2,501 220 8.8 % 2,228 125 5.6 % Total commercial lines 118,816 82,933 69.8 % 111,904 84,855 75.8 % Personal lines 7,481 10,661 142.5 % 9,591 9,400 98.0 % Total property and casualty insurance $ 126,297 $ 93,594 74.1 % $ 121,495 $ 94,255 77.6 % Reinsurance Pro rata reinsurance $ 11,147 $ 10,175 91.3 % $ 10,070 $ 5,116 50.8 % Excess of loss reinsurance 30,689 18,748 61.1 % 26,381 19,720 74.8 % Total reinsurance $ 41,836 $ 28,923 69.1 % $ 36,451 $ 24,836 68.1 % Consolidated $ 168,133 $ 122,517 72.9 % $ 157,946 $ 119,091 75.4 % Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) Premiums earned Losses and settlement expenses Loss and settlement expense ratio Premiums earned Losses and settlement expenses Loss and settlement expense ratio Property and casualty insurance Commercial lines: Automobile $ 67,167 $ 47,021 70.0 % $ 62,304 $ 53,173 85.3 % Property 56,524 41,022 72.6 % 53,788 42,252 78.6 % Workers' compensation 47,575 28,744 60.4 % 50,131 35,044 69.9 % Other liability 58,075 35,845 61.7 % 50,553 29,672 58.7 % Other 5,007 (164 ) (3.3 )% 4,414 619 14.0 % Total commercial lines 234,348 152,468 65.1 % 221,190 160,760 72.7 % Personal lines 16,721 18,106 108.3 % 18,937 16,996 89.7 % Total property and casualty insurance $ 251,069 $ 170,574 67.9 % $ 240,127 $ 177,756 74.0 % Reinsurance Pro rata reinsurance $ 24,153 $ 16,089 66.6 % $ 23,143 $ 9,781 42.3 % Excess of loss reinsurance 60,213 40,823 67.8 % 50,462 42,182 83.6 % Total reinsurance $ 84,366 $ 56,912 67.5 % $ 73,605 $ 51,963 70.6 % Consolidated $ 335,435 $ 227,486 67.8 % $ 313,732 $ 229,719 73.2 %







PREMIUMS WRITTEN Three months ended

June 30, 2019 Three months ended

June 30, 2018 ($ in thousands) Premiums

written Percent of

premiums

written Premiums

written Percent of

premiums

written Change in

premiums

written Property and casualty insurance Commercial lines: Automobile $ 40,507 24.4 % $ 36,977 22.7 % 9.5 % Property 33,467 20.1 % 30,326 18.5 % 10.4 % Workers' compensation 21,542 13.0 % 22,781 14.0 % (5.4 )% Other liability 30,838 18.5 % 27,881 17.1 % 10.6 % Other 2,858 1.7 % 2,713 1.7 % 5.3 % Total commercial lines 129,212 77.7 % 120,678 74.0 % 7.1 % Personal lines (1,059 ) (0.7 )% 10,523 6.4 % (110.1 )% Total property and casualty insurance $ 128,153 77.0 % $ 131,201 80.4 % (2.3 )% Reinsurance Pro rata reinsurance $ 11,740 7.1 % $ 10,138 6.2 % 15.8 % Excess of loss reinsurance 26,468 15.9 % 21,773 13.4 % 21.6 % Total reinsurance $ 38,208 23.0 % $ 31,911 19.6 % 19.7 % Consolidated $ 166,361 100.0 % $ 163,112 100.0 % 2.0 % Six months ended

June 30, 2019 Six months ended

June 30, 2018 ($ in thousands) Premiums

written Percent of

premiums

written Premiums

written Percent of

premiums

written Change in

premiums

written Property and casualty insurance Commercial lines: Automobile $ 76,400 22.6 % $ 69,933 21.8 % 9.2 % Property 63,432 18.8 % 57,053 17.8 % 11.2 % Workers' compensation 43,670 13.0 % 45,366 14.1 % (3.7 )% Other liability 60,001 17.8 % 54,606 17.0 % 9.9 % Other 5,431 1.6 % 4,907 1.5 % 10.7 % Total commercial lines 248,934 73.8 % 231,865 72.2 % 7.4 % Personal lines 4,735 1.4 % 19,605 6.1 % (75.8 )% Total property and casualty insurance $ 253,669 75.2 % $ 251,470 78.3 % 0.9 % Reinsurance Pro rata reinsurance $ 25,621 7.6 % $ 21,827 6.8 % 17.4 % Excess of loss reinsurance 58,036 17.2 % 47,887 14.9 % 21.2 % Total reinsurance $ 83,657 24.8 % $ 69,714 21.7 % 20.0 % Consolidated $ 337,326 100.0 % $ 321,184 100.0 % 5.0 %

