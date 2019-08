Elmira Savings Bank Announces Two New Directors

ELMIRA, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) is pleased to announce the election of two new members to their Board of Directors.



Jodi J. Edger is President of Edger Enterprises Incorporated located in Elmira, New York. The company is a full-service General Contractor operating from their 7,400 square foot headquarter building, which is located in Elmira Heights, New York. Mr. Edger joined the company in 1994.

Thomas J. Gough is currently the President of Gough Holding Corporation (GHC). The corporation is a regionally recognized property manager that provides residential housing options throughout the Southern Tier of New York State.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $619.6 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a New York State chartered Bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

