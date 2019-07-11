Elizabethton City Schools Integrates Identillect's Delivery Trust® to Protect Student Information

Delivery Trust® Email Encryption Service Provides Educators the most Simple and Secure way of ensuring the protection of student sensitive data

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V:ID), announced today Elizabethton City Schools, a leading educator in the state of Tennessee is implementing Delivery Trust® email security services in their special education department in order to advance security standards and protect student information.



Elizabethton City Schools includes 2,551 students, 183 educators, and 14 administrators working together daily to achieve academic excellence and growth while protecting their student's information. The Elizabethton City School system focuses on the development and growth of its students in knowledge and skills which enable them to achieve their potential as complete human beings.

Richard VanHuss, Assistant Superintendent, Special Education Director at Elizabethton City Schools, states, "With the growing need to meet and exceed standards to protect student information we have implemented Identillect's technology. Based on their simplicity and security, it was the right choice to advance the safety of our internal and external communications."

Identillect CEO Todd Sexton states, "We are pleased to be contributing to the advanced security measures implemented by Elizabethton City Schools, Delivery Trust provides education professionals the security and confidence to create a safe communication path for all of their student information. It has become more critical than ever to protect student data as education hit an all-time high in data breaches in 2018."

Tennessee's public records act classifies student records as confidential. They have defined the following "The records of students in public educational institutions shall be treated as confidential. Information in such records relating to academic performance, financial status of a student or the student's parent or guardian, medical or psychological treatment or testing shall not be made available to unauthorized personnel of the institution or to the public or any agency." This requires schools across Tennessee to protect student digital communication including any of this information to be compliant with the state requirements.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price, one simple integration, complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, please visit www.identillect.com.

About Elizabethton City Schools

Elizabethton City School system focuses on the development and growth of its children in knowledge and skills which enable them to achieve their potential as complete human beings. Elizabethton City Schools includes 2,551 students, 183 educators, and 14 administrators working together daily to achieve academic excellence and growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.ecschools.net/.

