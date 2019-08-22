Quantcast

    Elixxer Ltd. Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


    MONTRÉAL, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR / OTCQB:LGGCF) ("Elixxer" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement to settle an aggregate amount of CAD$60,000 for services rendered to the Company by an arm's length service provider through the issuance of common shares of Elixxer (the "Debt Settlement").  Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, Elixxer would issue a total of 600,000 common shares at a deemed issue price of CAD$0.10 per share.  The Debt Settlement is being undertaken by the Company in order to preserve cash for its operations.

    Completion of the Debt Settlement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, and any shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period commencing on the date of issuance.

    For further information, please contact:

    John McMullen, President

    Tel: +1(416) 803-0698

    john@elixxer.com

    Mark Shinners, Chief Financial Officer

    Tel: +447827960971

    mark@elixxer.com

    Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

    Melanie Barbeau: mbarbeau@renmarkfinancial.com

    Media - Kellie Coppin: kcoppin@renmarkfinancial.com

    Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

    www.renmarkfinancial.com

    Caution Regarding Press Releases

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

    This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Elixxer and its operations, strategy, investments, financial performance and condition. These statements can generally be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of ELIXXER could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, government regulation and the factors described under "Risk Factors and Risk Management" in Elixxer's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Elixxer and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixxer has no obligation to update such statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

    Source: Elixxer Ltd.

