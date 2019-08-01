Elixinol and PharmaCare Release New Hemp CBD Capsules



Leading Hemp-Derived CBD Brand and one of Europe's Largest Health & Wellness Companies Create Groundbreaking Co-branded CBD Capsules

DENVER, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixinol, one of the most influential CBD brands in the world with nearly three decades of experience in the hemp industry, today announced its latest product made in partnership with PharmaCare. Created in partnership with the prominent UK-based company, the Naturopathica CBD+ range encompasses six capsule-based SKUs that blend with Elixinol's high strength, full spectrum CBD products with specific vitamins and minerals to target different areas of wellbeing.



The co-branded product brings high-quality hemp-derived CBD to consumers across the UK. With Naturopathica CBD+, the two companies will be creating a range of CBD-based products with additional supplements that help to support specific areas of health and wellbeing. Together, Elixinol and PharmaCare will maintain industry-leading certifications and provide seed-to-sale organic ingredient traceability.

"This partnership with PharmaCare positions Elixinol as a leading player in the developing European CBD market," said Ali Atcha, Elixinol's CEO Europe & UK. "With prominent point of sale exposure across Europe's largest chain of health food stores- Holland & Barrett, the deal continues our commitment to growth through working partnerships with Europe's most trusted and highly regarded brands."

The Naturopathica CBD+ capsule range powered by Elixinol include:

CBD+ Digestion with added live cultures to aid normal digestion

CBD+ Mind with taurine, ginseng and vitamins B2 & B5 to support mental performance

CBD+ Night with magnesium & 5-HTP to support muscle function and recovery overnight

CBD+ Wellbeing product adds vitamins A, B1, C, D, B12 & E to support the immune system

CBD+ Turmeric adds curcumin and vitamin C to support cartilage function and

CBD+ Unwind adds vitamin B1, magnesium, theanine & chamomile.

Breaking new marketing ground in Europe, Naturopathica CBD+ is the first CBD product to appear in a prime-time television advertisement in the EU, running on the UK's Channel 4 and ITV networks. In June Elixinol was the first CBD brand to leverage the UK's National Rail giant media boards, with an extensive digital marketing campaign across London's national and international train station.

Naturopathica CBD+ products will be sold through leading retailer Holland & Barrett. With over 800 UK retail outlets and a thriving internet retail division, Holland & Barrett is a trusted High-Street brand name across almost every major town in the UK.

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pkmby5zg2x749go/AAComAWMW5ebqgf-J2TEhg7Ba?dl=0&preview=Naturopathica+CBD%2B+Advert.mp4

About Elixinol

Colorado-based Elixinol, co-founded by Paul Benhaim, hemp entrepreneur since 1991, is widely regarded as one of the most influential CBD brands in the world. With a proven track record of growing and extracting premium-quality hemp, Elixinol is one of the few CBD hemp extract brands with complete seed-to-sale control over its products. Elixinol also conducts rigorous third-party laboratory testing and quality control. Elixinol distributes hemp-derived CBD products in 40 countries globally including North and South America, throughout Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Region under its own label as well as bulk CBD and wholesale CBD. Elixinol is a wholly owned subsidiary of Elixinol Global (EXL) (elixinolglobal.com) which is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the U.S. OTC (ASX:EXL, OTCQX:ELLXF). More information available at Elixinol.com.

About PharmaCare

PharmaCare is a family-owned multinational business founded in 1985 in Australia with a core mission to enrich customers lives through health and wellness. The company has built and acquired a portfolio of iconic brands which span the Health & Beauty, Over-the-Counter and Pharmacy markets globally. Through innovation, keeping an eye on emerging technologies and coordinating improvements across international offices, partners and scientists, PharmaCare brands are now available to customers in over 50 countries.

Media Contacts:

Ali Atcha

Elixinol

+31 202 993 175

ali.atcha@elixinol.com

Source: Elixinol LLC