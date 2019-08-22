Element Global, Inc's ( ELGL ) Subsidiary Element Global Mining Enterprises Announces Strategic Plan



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global Mining Enterprises, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Element Global Inc. (ELGL: OTCMARKETS), announces the focus of the Company and its overall strategic direction.



Increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries, driven predominantly by electric vehicles and energy storage systems, coupled with the introduction of "Mineral Security Legislation" in the US, creates an opportunity to launch a specialist battery materials provider into the fragmented and generally under-capitalized North American market. Element Global Mining ("EGM") intends to capitalize on these developments by focusing its business on "electric metals," initially copper and manganese, before expanding into other battery minerals, and on creating a US domestic supply chain.

Gary Lewis, CEO states, "While the temptation will always exist to stray into other jurisdictions and other minerals, ‘EGM' remains disciplined and centered on these important tenets to establish and maintain a competitive advantage. Acquiring and investing in multiple projects across several battery-related commodities provides ample growth opportunities, while mitigating risk with focusing the business in the US."

In addition to the copper assets owned by Element's subsidiary Clarinova Limited, "EGM" continues forward with the final stage of transacting on many other high-quality, US-domiciled projects. Firmly within the Company's strategic plan, the market can expect announcements on these transactions in coming weeks, along with a world-class technical team being assembled to grow and advance the Company's portfolio of "electric metals".

About Element Global Inc

Element Global, Inc (ELGL: OTCMARKETS), a diversified holding Company with global business interests centered on renewable energy, technology, media and production, distribution and streaming in original and licensed film and tv content globally, brings together these enterprises to capitalize on both domestic and international opportunities. As new energy and smart digital technologies converge globally, supporting emissions reductions through the electrification of power, transport, industry and buildings, ELGL's visions itself to capitalize on the increases in demand in these industries.

For further information about this release, you can contact Investor Relations at YES INTERNATIONAL, 757-306-6090, yes@yesinternational.com, www.yesinternational.com and www.elementglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

Contact:

Rich Kaiser

YES INTERNATIONAL

757-306-6090

Source: ELEMENT GLOBAL, INC.