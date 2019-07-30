Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Announces Two Appointments to Its Board of Directors; Begins Building New Website





VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global Inc. (ELGL: OTCMarkets) announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, John LaViolette and Sasha Shapiro.



Mr. John LaViolette, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Element International Group, Inc. and a senior partner in the entertainment law firm of Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal, LaViolette, Feldman, Schenkman & Goodman LLP, maintains extensive relations with all major Hollywood studios and networks. Mr. LaViolette represents a vast number of "A-list" actors, writers, and directors.

Mr. Sasha Shapiro, a Managing Director of QED and Covert Media, also, manages Media Content Capital's private equity investment fund which focuses on early/medium-stage investments into media, internet, and entertainment companies. With over 25 years of experiences in the global media and entertainment industries, he held senior management positions at Warner Bros. Studios and Pacifica Ventures and consulted for world-renowned media companies such as Gazprom-Media (Russia), Imax, RealD, and Lenfilm (oldest Russian Film/TV studio). At Warner Bros., Mr. Sharpio's responsibilities included the development of new market entries, strategic planning, financial evaluation, and implementation of new business opportunities in all major foreign markets.

Merle Ferguson, Chairman of Element Global, Inc., states, "the addition of both Mr. LaViolette and Mr. Shapiro to ELGL's Board of Directors brings an enormous acumen to the Company's current and future growth proposition. I'm looking forward to working with them both in the global growth strategies ahead for the Company."

Currently, "Under Construction," the Company now controls the website, www.elementglobal.com.

