    Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Announces Element Media Group Entering Into “MOU” With Portal House, LLC

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 12:11:00 PM EDT

    Element Global, Inc. ( ELGL ) Announces Element Media Group Entering Into "MOU" With Portal House, LLC


    LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global, Inc (ELGL:OTCMARKETS) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Element Media Group, Inc, entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Portal House, LLC, www.portal-house.com.

    Co-Founder of Portal House, LLC, Daniel Shemtob, www.danielshemtob.com, a Los Angeles, California based entrepreneur with several successful hospitality businesses, derived the vision for Portal House as a platform for the next generation of producers and artists, and a destination for patrons of the arts and technology enthusiasts.

    Portal House creates a space where artistic expression, technological innovation, and audience participation collide. The business recruits artists who are interested in or who have created technology-driven work. They then pair the artists with technologists, engineers, programmers, and fabricators to make the artists' creative visions come to life. Portal House expects to provide Element Media Group, Inc. a robust network of international talent.

    For further information about this release, you can contact Investor Relations at YES INTERNATIONAL, 757-306-6090, yes@yesinternational.com, www.yesinternational.com and www.elementglobal.com.

    Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

    Contact:

    Rich Kaiser

    YES INTERNATIONAL

    757-306-6090

    yes@yesinternational.com

     

