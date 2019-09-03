Element Global, Inc. ( ELGL ) Announces Element Media Group Entering Into "MOU" With Livit Media, Inc.



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global, Inc. (ELGL: OTCMARKETS) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Element Media Group, Inc., entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Livit Media, Inc., www.livitnow.com.



Adam Blazer, www.adamblazer.com, an accomplished American entrepreneur with experience in broadcast and cable television, production, and immersive media strategy including AR (Augmented Reality), expects Livit Media, Inc. to be a key technology partner with Element Media Group, Inc.

Under Mr. Blazer's leadership as Livit's founder and CEO, the company became a trusted developer of AR and VR (Virtual Reality) experiences and platforms. Using its proprietary technologies, Livit manages XR (Extended Reality) campaigns for the world's biggest brands and businesses in sports, entertainment, fashion and enterprise.

Livit has worked with Wimbledon, US Open, Fox Sports YES, HBO, Christian Dior, Moschino, and others. In 2016, Livit Media, Inc. launched the world's first 360-VR Mobile streaming platform.

Mr. Blazer has joined the Senior Advisory Board of Element Media Group.

About Element Global Inc.

Element Global, Inc. (ELGL: OTCMARKETS), a diversified holding company with global business interests centered on renewable energy, technology, media and production, distribution and AVOD/SVOD streaming on its platform in original and licensed film and TV content globally, brings together these enterprises to capitalize on both domestic and international opportunities. As new energy and smart digital technologies converge globally, which supports emission reductions through the electrification of power, transport, industry, and buildings, ELGL envisions itself capitalizing on the increases in demand in these industries.

