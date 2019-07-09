Quantcast

    Element Global, Inc. ( ELGL ) Announces a "Letter of Intent" on Acquiring Element International Group


    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global, Inc. (OTC:ELGL) announces that its management team signed a "Letter of Intent" to acquire the assets of Element International Group.

    Element International Group contains a number of assets in the mining, media, energy, and technologies sectors.

    Upon successfully completing due diligences, ELGL's and Element International Group's management believe they can move forward with the acquisition details. Once finalized, expect a new board of directors and officer appointments to be announced at ELGL.

    As more information becomes available, ELGL plans to update, accordingly.

    For further information about this release, contact Rich Kaiser, Investor Relations, YES INTERNATIONAL, at 757-306-6090, yes@yesinternational.com and www.yesinternational.com.

    Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

    Contact:

    Rich Kaiser

    YES INTERNATIONAL

    757-306-6090

    Source: ELEMENT GLOBAL, INC.

