Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Acquires Element International Group's Assets





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global, Inc. (ELGL:OTCPINK) announces completing the acquisition of Element International Group's corporate assets and operations.



Element International Group contained assets and operations of Element Media Group, Element Global Mining Enterprises, Element Technology, and Element Energy. As of today, Element Global, Inc. ( ELGL ) now holds these assets and operations.

As a holding Company, Element Global, Inc. expects to grow operations, build brand awareness, develop new products and markets, and maximize the assets to their full potential.

Merle Ferguson, Chairman, states, "After years of negotiations, the assets of Element International Group are now under the control of ELGL. We expect these assets to be accretive to the Company's financial growth of its operations."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

