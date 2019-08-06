Quantcast

See headlines for ELGL
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Acquires Element International Group's Assets

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


    LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global, Inc. (ELGL:OTCPINK) announces completing the acquisition of Element International Group's corporate assets and operations.

    Element International Group contained assets and operations of Element Media Group, Element Global Mining Enterprises, Element Technology, and Element Energy. As of today, Element Global, Inc. ( ELGL ) now holds these assets and operations. 

    As a holding Company, Element Global, Inc. expects to grow operations, build brand awareness, develop new products and markets, and maximize the assets to their full potential. 

    Merle Ferguson, Chairman, states, "After years of negotiations, the assets of Element International Group are now under the control of ELGL. We expect these assets to be accretive to the Company's financial growth of its operations."

    For further information about this release, contact Rich Kaiser, Investor Relations, YES INTERNATIONAL, at 757-306-6090, yes@yesinternational.com, www.yesinternational.com and www.elementglobal.com.

    Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

    Contact:

    Rich Kaiser

    YES INTERNATIONAL

    757-306-6090

    Source: ELEMENT GLOBAL, INC.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: ELGL




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7772.32
    46.28  ▲  0.60%
    DJIA 25774.25
    56.51  ▲  0.22%
    S&P 500 2854.01
    9.27  ▲  0.33%
    Data as of Aug 6, 2019 | 11:10AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar