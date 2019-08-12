electroCore Announces Distribution Agreement with Doctor's Medical LLC to Expand Patient Access to gammaCore



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq:ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the company has entered into an exclusive contract with Doctor's Medical, LLC for distribution rights to gammaCore for patients with workers' compensation injuries and automobile personal injury claims. This agreement opens access to gammaCore for millions of workers who have been injured as part of a workers' compensation-related injury and who have injury-related headache pain.



"Our new partnership with Doctor's Medical is another step forward in achieving our goal to make gammaCore available to patients across the country," said Francis Amato, chief executive officer of electroCore. "The agreement further validates the importance of this therapy as a non-narcotic, non-invasive, safe and effective solution for patients suffering from migraine and cluster headache pain."

Tony Wright, chief operations officer of Doctor's Medical, said, "We have contracts and relationships with a majority of workman's compensation carriers throughout the U.S. and we are confident these carriers will benefit from this exclusive agreement to provide another treatment option for workers with injury-related headache pain. We look forward to our collaboration with electroCore as we continue to supply the nation's workers with the most advanced and effective treatment options for work-related injuries."

About Doctor's Medical

Doctor's Medical is a full service Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider, licensed by the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration and located in Longwood, Florida. Doctor's Medical specializes in bringing new products to market and providing patients with top quality bracing, post-surgical, and pain management devices. Our goal is to provide first in class DME bracing products and offer alternative, non-addictive, pain management therapeutic devices in our continuing effort to reduce opioid abuse. In collaboration with A&O Medical, we have expanded our in-network contracts to include Third Party Administrators so that we are able to serve all injured patients.

gammaCoreTM (non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator) is intended to provide non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) on the side of the neck. gammaCore is indicated for:

Adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients.

The acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients.

The acute treatment of pain associated with migraine headache in adult patients.



The safety and effectiveness of gammaCore (nVNS) have not been established in the acute treatment of chronic cluster headache

gammaCore has not been shown to be effective for the preventive treatment of migraine headache

The long-term effects of the chronic use of gammaCore have not been evaluated

Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients, and therefore it is NOT indicated for:

-- Patients with an active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device

-- Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis)

-- Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy)

-- Pediatric patients

-- Pregnant women

-- Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia

-- Have a metallic device such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw implanted at or near their neck.

-- Are using another device at the same time (e.g., TENS Unit, muscle stimulator) or any portable electronic device (e.g., mobile phone).

NOTE: This list is not all inclusive. Please refer to the gammaCore Instructions for Use for all of the important warnings and precautions before using or prescribing this product.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. The company's current indications are for the preventative treatment of cluster headache and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and product development plans, its expected cash burn rates and liquidity outlook, its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

