Quantcast

Eldorado Gold Provides Q2 2019 Conference Call Details and Releases 7th Annual Sustainability Report

By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 06:40:00 PM EDT


VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado" or "the Company") provides the following updates.

Q2 2019 Financial and Operational Results

Eldorado Gold will release its Q2 2019 Financial and Operational Results after market closes on Thursday, August 1, 2019 and will host a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). The call will be webcast and be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20190802.html.

Conference Call Details     Replay (available until Sept. 6, 2019)  
Date: August 2, 2019   Vancouver: +1 604 638 9010
Time: 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET)   Toll Free: 1 800 319 6413
Dial in: +1 604 638 5340   Access code: 3288
Toll free: 1 800 319 4610      

2018 Sustainability Report

Eldorado has released its 7th annual Sustainability Report, providing an assessment of the Company's environmental, social and economic ("ESG") impacts in 2018.

The Report is available on the Eldorado website via: https://www.eldoradogold.com/responsibility/reporting/default.aspx

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil.  The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities.  Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:EGO).

Contacts

Investor Relations

Peter Lekich, Manager Investor Relations

604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166   peter.lekich@eldoradogold.com

Media

Louise Burgess, Director Communications & Government Relations

604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166   louiseb@eldoradogold.com

Source: Eldorado Gold Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: EGO




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8170.23
61.14  ▲  0.75%
DJIA 26966.00
179.32  ▲  0.67%
S&P 500 2995.82
22.81  ▲  0.77%
Data as of Jul 3, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar