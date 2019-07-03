ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES RECEIVING FIRST INTEREST PAYMENT UNDER THE VENDOR LOAN GIVEN TO THE RADISSON HOTEL PURCHASER





Tel Aviv, Israel, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elbit Imaging Ltd. (TASE, UTC UC:EMITF) ("Elbit" or the "Company") announced today, further to its press releases dated December 18, 2017 and April 2, 2019 regarding the sale of its holdings in a SPV that holds the Radisson Hotel Complex in Bucharest, Romania (the "Agreement"), in which the Company has granted to the hotel's purchaser (the "Purchaser") a vendor loan of €8 million (the "Vendor Loan"), that the Purchaser has paid to the Company the first interest payment in respect of the Vendor Loan in the amount of approximately €210,000, in accordance to the amortization schedule set forth in the Agreement.

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) medical industries through our indirect holdings in Insightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) land in India which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for residential projects).

