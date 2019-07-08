El Pollo Loco Introduces a New Way to Nacho with the $5 Crunchy Nacho Overstuffed Quesadilla



Part nachos. Part quesadilla. Pure handheld yum.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. ("El Pollo Loco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant brand, added a $5 Crunchy Nacho Overstuffed Quesadilla as the latest addition to its L.A. Mex offerings, blending traditional Mexican flavors and new Los Angeles inspiration.



El Pollo Loco's New Overstuffed Quesadillas (from top): Double Pollo, Crunchy Nacho, Spicy Serrano. Available for a limited time only.





The Crunchy Nacho Overstuffed Quesadilla is an unexpected new take on two of El Pollo Loco's fan favorites - Fire-Grilled Chicken Nachos and Overstuffed Quesadillas - for that craveable, nacho crunch you can enjoy on the go.

"We know our customers love our nachos and overstuffed quesadillas, so we've come up with an innovative way that offers everything they love about nachos now inside a quesadilla at a great value for only five dollars," said Hector Muñoz, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. "The Overstuffed Quesadilla line is a great example of our continued efforts to bring our customers a fresh, new approach to the authentic food they crave."

In addition to the Crunchy Nacho Overstuffed Quesadilla, El Pollo Loco rolled out two other limited-time Overstuffed Quesadilla flavor innovations: Double Pollo and Spicy Serrano. All three new products are prepared with fresh, quality ingredients, including El Pollo Loco's famous fire-grilled chicken, creamy queso blanco and made-from-scratch pico de gallo salsa.

El Pollo Loco has also introduced a new $20 Chicken & Cheesy Quesadilla Family Dinner that was made with the entire family in mind with eight pieces of fire-grilled chicken, any two large sides and six classic quesadilla slices. The limited-time offerings are available for customers to order ahead for pick-up or delivery online at www.elpolloloco.com/order or through the El Pollo Loco mobile app, which can be downloaded in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.



