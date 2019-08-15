Ekso Bionics® Unveils the Next Generation Exoskeleton for Neurorehabilitation





RICHMOND, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO), a leading developer of exoskeletons for medical and industrial use, today unveiled EksoNR, the next generation EksoGT— the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton. Developed for neurorehabilitation, EksoNR is an intuitive exoskeleton device that empowers patients recovering from stroke or other conditions to learn to walk again with a more natural gait. The device now includes new features and software enhancements to help physical therapists and patients get even more out of each rehabilitation session.



EksoNR is the latest exoskeleton from Ekso Bionics featuring EksoView, a new touchscreen controller that allows therapists to intuitively adapt assistance to challenge patients using real-time feedback.





EksoNR is equipped with EksoView, a new touchscreen controller that allows therapists to intuitively adapt assistance to challenge patients using real-time feedback and perform outcome measures during use. Held in the palm of a therapists' hand, EksoView provides visualization of various exercises beyond gait training, such as balancing, squatting from sit-to-stand positioning, lifting one leg, or standing in place, to actively engage patients and enhance the use of these beneficial features.

The optimized SmartAssist software enables EksoNR to have a smoother and more natural gait path when transitioning between steps. SmartAssist also gives gait symmetry and posture feedback and allows therapists to track patient progress with the upgraded EksoPulse, a cloud-based analytics solution. EksoPulse now uses rehabilitation data to generate insightful metrics and graphs for therapists and administrators to monitor patient progress and outcomes.

"Ekso Bionics is committed to developing the latest exoskeleton advances for rehabilitation. We continue to innovate to ensure physical therapists have access to the latest tools to deliver better patient outcomes and superior care in neurorehabilitation," said Jack Peurach, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ekso Bionics. "EksoNR is a full neurorehabilitation tool that is effective, intuitive, and differentiating. There is an increasing demand for adoption, as our technology sets rehabilitation centers apart."

EksoNR is cleared by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The device is also CE-marked and available in Europe.

Ekso Bionics will begin taking orders for EksoNR immediately. Existing customers will have the option to upgrade.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its unparalleled expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "EKSO." For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of the Company's management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of human exoskeletons and to the release of EksoNR, (ii) the potential benefits of the Company's products, including the EksoNR, (iii) the performance or effectiveness of the Company's products, including the EksoNR, and (iv) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in clauses (i) through (iii) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing to fund the Company's operations and necessary to develop or enhance our technology, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of the Company's products, the Company's failure to achieve broad market acceptance of the Company's products, the failure of our sales and marketing organization or partners to market our products effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company's medical device products, the failure to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company's technology, failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company's medical devices, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit us at www.eksobionics.com. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Carrie Yamond Mas

917-371-2320

cmas@eksobionics.com

Investor Contact:

David Carey

212-867-1768

investors@eksobionics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb5f6135-01ab-4377-9a0e-017d758c2136

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2e39348-41f2-4f9a-b792-83fe0185b47a

Source: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.