Ekso Bionics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Recent Highlights and Accomplishments

Increased second quarter 2019 revenues to $3.3 million, compared to $3.0 million for the same period of 2018.

Gross margin increased to approximately 48% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 33% in the same period of 2018.

Total operating expenses decreased 18% to $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $8.2 million in the same period of 2018.

Cash used in operating activities decreased to $9.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $12.8 million in the first six months of 2018.

Booked 22 EksoGT units in the second quarter of 2019, two of which were rental units and 11 of which were previously rented units that were converted to capital purchases.

Announced the appointment of Bill Shaw as Chief Commercial Officer in May 2019.

Announced the expansion of Ekso's medical device portfolio with EksoUE, an upper extremity rehabilitation device, in July 2019.

"Second quarter growth was primarily the result of higher sales and a higher rental-to-sale conversion rate of EksoGT units in the U.S.," said Jack Peurach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. "These gains were partially offset by softer performance in the Europe and APAC regions. Looking ahead, we expect that the appointment of Bill Shaw, an experienced sales leader in the global robotics industry, as Chief Commercial Officer, will help drive increased traction in our key markets. The expansion of our U.S. customer base increases our confidence in our progress in educating current and potential customers about the benefits that our EksoGT exoskeletons provide to patients and care providers. Our focus remains on strengthening our customer pipeline and maintaining a disciplined approach to managing costs, which helped increase second quarter gross margins and decrease operating expenses and production costs, compared with the same period in 2018."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2018. Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 included approximately $2.8 million in EksoHealth revenue compared to $2.4 million in the same period in 2018, and $0.4 million in EksoWorks sales compared to $0.6 million in the same period in 2018. The Company booked 22 EksoGT units in the second quarter of 2019, including two rental units.

Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $1.6 million compared to $1.0 million in the same period in 2018, representing a gross margin of approximately 48% compared to a gross margin for the same period in 2018 of 33%. The overall increase in gross margin is primarily due to higher average selling prices and lower production costs of the Company's EksoGT devices.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $3.0 million compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $0.9 million or approximately 23%. The decrease was primarily due to lower general marketing and trade show expenses and a decrease in clinical trial activities as the Company nears completion of the WISE (Walking Improvement for spinal cord injury with Exoskeletons) study.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $1.5 million compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2018.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $2.1 million compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $0.7 million or approximately 25%. The decrease was primarily due to lower external consulting costs associated with business development related activities in China and lower legal expenses.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $3.1 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

Six months ended June 30, 2019

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $6.9 million, which includes approximately $5.7 million in EksoHealth revenue, and $1.2 million in EksoWorks sales compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue for the 2019 period is primarily due to a higher volume of EksoGT sales.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $3.2 million, representing a gross margin of approximately 46%. This compares to gross profit of $1.7 million for the same period in 2018, representing a gross margin of 32%. The increase was primarily due to higher average selling prices and lower production costs of EksoGT devices.

Sales and marketing expenses were $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $7.8 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $1.9 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower general marketing and trade show expenses and a decrease in clinical trial activities.

Research and development expenses were $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $3.2 million in the same period in 2018, a decrease of $0.3 million.

General and administrative expenses were $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $6.6 million in the same period in 2018, a decrease of $2.1 million. The decrease was primarily due to an absence of a one-time severance to the departure of the former chief executive officer, lower external consulting costs and activities to establish a leaner, more efficient organization.

Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $9.6 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, compared to $15.9 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

Cash on hand at June 30, 2019 was $13.3 million compared to $7.7 million at December 31, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company used $9.7 million of cash in operations compared to $12.8 million for the same period in 2018.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 13,262 $ 7,655 Accounts receivable, net 4,541 3,660 Inventories, net 3,724 3,371 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 606 281 Total current assets 22,133 14,967 Property and equipment, net 1,816 2,365 Right-of-use-asset 1,277 0 Goodwill 189 189 Other assets 168 134 Total assets $ 25,583 $ 17,655 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 2,480 3,156 Accrued liabilities 2,768 3,541 Deferred revenues, current 1,369 1,102 Note payable, current 2,333 2,333 Lease liabilities, current 393 0 Total current liabilities 9,343 10,132 Deferred revenue 1,761 1,495 Note payable, net 1,535 2,648 Lease liabilities 934 0 Warrant liabilities 6,561 585 Other non-current liabilities 45 67 Total liabilities 20,179 14,927 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 75 63 Additional paid-in capital 186,142 173,903 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50 ) (92 ) Accumulated deficit (180,763 ) (171,146 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,404 2,728 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,583 $ 17,655





Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 3,262 2,967 6,878 5,486 Cost of revenue 1,702 2,000 3,719 3,750 Gross profit 1,560 967 3,159 1,736 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 3,039 3,933 5,848 7,786 Research and development 1,499 1,389 2,883 3,197 General and administrative 2,120 2,827 4,437 6,564 Change in fair value, contingent consideration - 3 1 (15 ) Total operating expenses 6,658 8,152 13,169 17,532 Loss from operations (5,098 ) (7,185 ) (10,010 ) (15,796 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (107 ) (160 ) (228 ) (324 ) Gain (loss) on revaluation of warrant liability 2,737 (213 ) 1,615 520 Loss on modification of warrants - - (257 ) - Warrant issuance expense (706 ) - (706 ) - Other income (expense), net 108 (420 ) (31 ) (277 ) Total other income (expense), net 2,032 (793 ) 393 (81 ) Net loss $ (3,066 ) $ (7,978 ) $ (9,617 ) $ (15,877 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average number of shares of common stock, basic and diluted 70,702 60,621 67,886 60,386

