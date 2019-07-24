Ekso Bionics® Expands Its Medical Portfolio with Upper Body Exoskeleton for Rehabilitation





RICHMOND, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced the expansion of its medical exoskeleton portfolio with an upper extremity rehabilitation device called EksoUE. The wearable upper body exoskeleton assists patients with a broad range of upper extremity impairment and aims to provide them with a wider range of motion and increased endurance for rehabilitation sessions of higher dose and intensity.



Through a collaboration between Ekso Bionics and The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the concept of EksoUE was beta-tested by the KATA Design Studio. Together, Ekso Bionics and the KATA team explored the potential for an upper body exoskeleton to assist with different functions and tasks during rehabilitation in a traditional clinical setting, as well as combined with new interactive technologies.

Led by Drs. Omar Ahmad; Director of KATA, and John W. Krakauer; John C. Malone Professor of Neurology, Neuroscience, and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, both in the Department of Neurology, the pilot studies also explored EksoUE being integrated with a unique therapeutic neuro-animated game that is in testing for early stroke recovery. Combined, this immersive new type of therapy aims to engage patients in more diverse and complex motor movements by increasing active range of motion and reducing patient fatigue.

During the development stage, Burke Neurological Institute, provided patient and clinician feedback on the device. EksoUE was tested primarily with stroke patients yet has applications for various upper extremity impairments.

"We worked with a full range of stroke patients to trial the benefits of EksoUE— from those who had limited range of motion to those with mild impairment but limited endurance," said Tomoko Kitago, M.D., Lab Director of the Human Motor Recovery Laboratory at Burke Neurological Institute. "With the device, our patients experienced a better range of motion and increased ability to complete tasks during therapy sessions, allowing them to actively participate in longer and more productive sessions."

The wearable upper body exoskeleton is put on similar to a jacket, secured at the waist, and on the arms and wrists. Lift assistance is provided by passive mechanisms located on the arms and does not require any battery power. EksoUE is registered with the FDA as a class I medical device.

"As a pioneer in exoskeleton technology with extensive intellectual property, we are dedicated to applying our knowledge to develop new solutions that help our customers. Our latest innovation is an upper body exoskeleton for medical rehabilitation," commented Jack Peurach, CEO and President of Ekso Bionics. "We believe this is the first wearable device of its kind to provide upper extremity support for rehabilitation use and are proud to expand our medical portfolio with this advancement."

EksoUE will first be made available to select existing customers through a limited release, with plans to make it commercially available in the U.S. and Europe by end of year.



About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the company continues to build upon its unparalleled expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The company is headquartered in the Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol EKSO. For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of human exoskeletons and to the limited release and subsequent launch of EksoUE, (ii) the potential benefits of the Company's products, including the EksoUE, and (iii) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i) or (ii) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing to fund the Company's operations and necessary to develop or enhance our technology, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of the Company's products, the Company's failure to achieve broad market acceptance of the Company's products, the failure of our sales and marketing organization or partners to market our products effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company's medical device products, the failure to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company's technology, failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company's medical devices, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit us at www.eksobionics.com. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

