Eguana Updates Hawaii Shipments, Receives $1.1 Million in New Orders





CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 10, 2019 -- Eguana Technologies (TSX.V:EGT) (OTCQB:EGTYF) is pleased to announce the receipt of an additional $1.1 million in new orders from long standing partner Hawaii Energy Connection (HEC). The new purchase orders, which follow a record setting month of shipments to Hawaii for Eguana, are expected to ship within the next 4 - 6 weeks.



"Each of our residential solar installs now come with an Eguana battery, our companies have worked together for a number of years perfecting the integration with our EGear controller, and we believe we have the most reliable and capable product on the market," said Chris Debone, Managing Director of HEC.

Steve Godmere, Managing Director of HEC, added, "The Hawaiian renewable market went through a difficult time over the last year and a half, we stayed the course and are now seeing significant increases in solar + storage installations."

"Traction in Hawaii has ramped up over the past few months and these new orders are a reflection of this. They also come on the heels of our highest month of shipments into the Hawaiian market since beginning our relationship with Hawaii Energy Connection many years ago. As part of the increase in demand we are in the process of transitioning to a biweekly release schedule to ensure product availability as we head into the busy installation season," stated Eguana CEO Justin Holland. "Our partnership with Steve and Chris at Hawaii Energy Connection remains strong and we are very happy to be part of the success they are having in revitalizing the solar + storage markets in Hawaii."

Evolve - Home Energy Storage Systems

Evolve is a fully integrated residential energy storage system that includes the company's proprietary power electronics system, LG Chem low-voltage battery modules, and a comprehensive user interface. The system is rated at 5KW AC output with a modular battery design based on a 6.5 kWh battery, which is scalable from 13 to 39kWh in storage capacity. The NEMA 3R wall-mounted package is suitable for indoor and outdoor installations. The package is backed by a 10-year standard warranty.

The Evolve supports grid-connected solar self-consumption, time of use, and backup power. It is now available in the United States and in Caribbean markets, with certification standards matching UL1741, California's Rule 21, and Hawaii's Rule 14H.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB:EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

Company Inquiries Justin Holland CEO, Eguana Technologies Inc. +1.416.728.7635 Justin.Holland@EguanaTech.com

Forward Looking Information

The reader is advised that some of the information herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning assigned by National Instruments 51-102 and other relevant securities legislation. In particular, we include: statements pertaining to the value of our power controls to the energy storage market and statements concerning the use of proceeds and the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. Readers are also directed to the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent audited Financial Statements which may be found on its website or at sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

