Quantcast

eGain to Present at the 22nd Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Conference on August 6, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 06:30:00 AM EDT


SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement hubs, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 22nd Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Conference taking place August 6-7, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.

eGain's CFO Eric Smit is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 6 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings with institutional investors held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at:

https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/opco/technology2019/36106225919.cfm.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Oppenheimer representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain's investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands - powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com

 

 

Source: eGain Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: EGAN




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8273.61
-19.72  ▼  0.24%
DJIA 27198.02
-23.33  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 3013.18
-7.79  ▼  0.26%
Data as of Jul 30, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar