eGain to Announce Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on September 3, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement hubs, will announce its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.

When:   Tuesday, September 3rd at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).
     
Webcast:   A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain's website at www.egain.com.
     
Dial In:   To access the live call, dial (888) 254-3590 (U.S. toll free) or (323)-994-2093 (international) and give the participant pass code 9906755.
     
Replay:   An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here.
     

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands - powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com

Source: eGain Corporation

