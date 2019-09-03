eGain Reports 37% Growth in SaaS Revenue for Fiscal 2019; Exceeds Full Year Revenue Guidance





SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), a leading provider of customer engagement hubs, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2019.



Ashu Roy, eGain CEO, commented, "We had a solid fiscal 2019 with revenue ahead of guidance and strong cash flow. Demand for AI-powered digital automation continues to strengthen and we are stepping up growth investment, especially in the partner ecosystem. The new fiscal year is off to a good start, with strong bookings early in the first quarter."

Fiscal 2019 Full Year Financial Highlights

SaaS revenue was $44.8 million, up 37% year over year (39% in constant currency).

Subscription revenue, which includes SaaS and legacy revenue, was $60.0 million, up 17% year over year (19% in constant currency) and comprised 89% of total revenue.

Total revenue was $67.2 million, up 10% year over year (12% in constant currency).

GAAP net income was $4.2 million, or $0.15 per share on a basic and $0.14 on a diluted basis, compared to a GAAP net loss of $2.0 million, or $(0.07) per share on a basic and diluted basis, for fiscal 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $6.2 million, or $0.22 per share on a basic basis and $0.21 on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.06 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for fiscal 2018.

Cash provided by operations was $7.0 million, up from cash provided by operations of $6.6 million in fiscal 2018.

Total cash and cash equivalents, as of June 30, 2019, was $31.9 million, compared to $11.5 million as of June 30, 2018.

Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

SaaS revenue was $11.6 million, up 24% year over year (26% in constant currency).

Subscription revenue, which includes SaaS and legacy revenue, was $15.1 million, up 12% year over year (14% in constant currency) and comprised 90% of total revenue.

Total revenue was $16.8 million, up 8% year over year.

GAAP net income was $166,000, or $0.01 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a GAAP net loss of $536,000, or $(0.02) per share on a basic and diluted basis, for Q4 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $659,000, or $0.02 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $300,000, or $0.01 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for Q4 2018.

Fiscal 2020 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, eGain expects full year SaaS revenue of $53.8 million to $55.4 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth between 20% and 24% year over year, total revenue of $72.0 million to $73.6 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth between 7% and 10% year over year and to generate non-GAAP net income of breakeven to $2.0 million, or $0.00 to $0.06 per diluted share.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, eGain expects SaaS revenue of $11.8 million to $12.1 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth between 23% and 26% year over year, total revenue of $16.8 million to $17.2 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth between 7% and 10% year over year and to generate non-GAAP net income of $0.5 million to $1.0 million, or $0.02 to $0.03 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP operating income/(loss) and non-GAAP net income/(loss) as supplemental information relating to our operating results. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) is defined as net income/(loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. Defined in the supplemental information is SaaS and legacy revenue, where legacy revenue is defined as legacy license and associated legacy support revenue that we no longer sell. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands - powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include our beliefs regarding demand for our products, including, without limitation: our belief that we see positive business and customer momentum; our belief that our pipeline and the demand for our AI-powered customer engagement platform offering is strong; expected increase in growth investment, including the partner ecosystem; and our beliefs with respect to SaaS revenue growth and net income growth for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and first quarter of fiscal 2020. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks associated with new product releases; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments; risks that our SaaS based revenue model and lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; the success of organization changes; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to invest resources to improve our products and continue to innovate; weakened global economic conditions which may adversely affect our industry, general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism, and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain's public filings, including eGain's annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 13, 2018 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's Web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30,

2019 (*) June 30,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,860 $ 11,498 Restricted cash 7 6 Accounts receivable, net 20,411 7,389 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 740 986 Prepaid expenses 2,517 2,374 Other current assets 1,054 285 Total current assets 56,589 22,538 Property and equipment, net 525 559 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 1,777 891 Intangible assets, net 294 733 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets 1,383 1,715 Total assets $ 73,754 $ 39,622 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,173 $ 3,905 Accrued compensation 5,480 5,706 Accrued liabilities 2,353 2,285 Deferred revenue 30,688 18,364 Capital lease obligations — 42 Bank borrowings, net of deferred financing costs — 259 Total current liabilities 42,694 30,561 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,801 7,833 Bank borrowings, net of current portion and deferred financing costs — 8,941 Other long-term liabilities 952 1,000 Total liabilities 49,447 48,335 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock 31 28 Additional paid-in capital 371,099 346,222 Notes receivable from stockholders (88 ) (85 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,459 ) (1,618 ) Accumulated deficit (345,276 ) (353,260 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 24,307 (8,713 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 73,754 $ 39,622 (*) Includes the impact from the adoption of ASU 2014-09 (Topic 606)

eGain Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Subscription $ 15,144 $ 13,529 $ 60,013 $ 51,352 Professional services 1,679 2,060 7,219 9,955 Total revenue 16,823 15,589 67,232 61,307 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 4,265 3,609 14,976 13,152 Cost of professional services 1,502 2,277 6,865 9,184 Total cost of revenue 5,767 5,886 21,841 22,336 Gross profit 11,056 9,703 45,391 38,971 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,593 3,931 14,369 14,711 Sales and marketing 4,596 4,426 17,302 17,681 General and administrative 2,016 2,128 8,198 7,567 Total operating expenses 10,205 10,485 39,869 39,959 Income (loss) from operations 851 (782 ) 5,522 (988 ) Interest expense, net 130 (185 ) (319 ) (983 ) Otherincome (expense), net (13 ) 143 (202 ) (206 ) Income (loss) before income tax benefit (provision) 968 (824 ) 5,001 (2,177 ) Income tax expense (provision) (802 ) 288 (833 ) 186 Net income (loss) $ 166 $ (536 ) $ 4,168 $ (1,991 ) Per share information: Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 30,344 27,559 28,579 27,333 Diluted 31,915 27,559 30,363 27,333 Summary of stock-based compensation included in the costs and expenses above: Cost of revenue $ 82 $ 63 $ 323 $ 323 Research and development 132 49 519 493 Sales and marketing 132 75 313 341 General and administrative 80 145 468 538 $ 426 $ 332 $ 1,623 $ 1,695 Summary of amortization of purchased intangibles from business combinations in the costs and expenses above: Cost of revenue $ 67 $ 67 $ 268 $ 268 Research and development — 437 170 1,747 $ 67 $ 504 $ 438 $ 2,015

eGain Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income (loss) from operations $ 851 $ (782 ) $ 5,522 $ (988 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 426 332 1,623 1,695 Amortization of acquired intangibles 67 504 438 2,015 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 1,344 $ 54 $ 7,583 $ 2,722 Net income (loss) $ 166 $ (536 ) $ 4,168 $ (1,991 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 426 332 1,623 1,695 Amortization of acquired intangibles 67 504 438 2,015 Non-GAAP net income $ 659 $ 300 $ 6,229 $ 1,719 Per share information: Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.22 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ 0.06 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 30,344 27,559 28,579 27,333 Diluted 31,915 29,771 30,363 27,579

eGain Corporation Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Growth Rates 2019 2018 Reported under

Topic 606 Topic 606

Impact Excluding

Topic 606 Impact Reported under

Topic 605 Reported under

Topic 606 Excluding Topic 606 Constant currency growth rates [1] Revenue: SaaS $ 11,572 $ 187 $ 11,759 $ 9,343 24% 26% 26% Legacy 3,572 (116 ) 3,456 4,186 (15%) (17%) (12%) GAAP subscription 15,144 71 15,215 13,529 12% 12% 14% GAAP professional services 1,679 203 1,882 2,060 (18%) (9%) (16%) Total non-GAAP revenue $ 16,823 $ 274 $ 17,097 $ 15,589 8% 10% 10% Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 4,265 $ 3,609 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets (67 ) 67 Non-GAAP subscription $ 4,198 $ 3,676 GAAP professional services $ 1,502 $ 2,277 Add back: Stock-based compensation (82 ) 63 Non-GAAP professional services $ 1,420 $ 2,340 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 5,767 $ 5,886 Add back: Stock-based compensation (82 ) 63 Amortization of intangible assets (67 ) 67 Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 5,618 $ 6,016 (7%) 1% Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 10,946 $ 9,853 Non-GAAP professional services 259 (280 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 11,205 $ 9,573 17% 16% Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 3,593 $ 3,931 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (132 ) (49 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 437 Non-GAAP research and development $ 3,461 $ 4,319 (20%) 7% GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,596 $ 117 $ 4,713 $ 4,426 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (132 ) (75 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,464 $ 4,351 3% 6% GAAP general and administrative $ 2,016 $ 2,128 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (80 ) (145 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,936 $ 1,983 (2%) (3%) GAAP operating expenses $ 10,205 $ 10,485 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (344 ) (269 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — 437 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 9,861 $ 10,653 (7%) 4% [1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

eGain Corporation Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended

June 30, Growth Rates 2019 2018 Reported under

Topic 606 Topic 606

Impact Excluding

Topic 606 Impact Reported under

Topic 605 Reported under

Topic 606 Excluding Topic 606 Constant currency

growth rates [1] Revenue: SaaS $ 44,788 $ 338 $ 45,126 $ 32,694 37% 38% 39% Legacy 15,225 (232 ) 14,993 18,658 (18%) (20%) (16%) GAAP subscription 60,013 106 60,119 51,352 17% 17% 19% GAAP professional services 7,219 (533 ) 6,686 9,955 (27%) (33%) (26%) Total non-GAAP revenue $ 67,232 $ (427 ) $ 66,805 $ 61,307 10% 9% 12% Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 14,976 $ 13,152 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets (268 ) (268 ) Non-GAAP subscription $ 14,708 $ 12,884 GAAP professional services $ 6,865 $ 9,184 Add back: Stock-based compensation (323 ) (323 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 6,542 $ 8,861 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 21,841 $ 22,336 Add back: Stock-based compensation (323 ) (323 ) Amortization of intangible assets (268 ) (268 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 21,250 $ 21,745 (2%) 0% Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 45,305 $ 38,468 Non-GAAP professional services 678 1,094 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 45,983 $ 39,562 16% 18% Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 14,369 $ 14,711 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (519 ) (493 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (170 ) (1,747 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 13,680 $ 12,471 10% 13% GAAP sales and marketing $ 17,302 $ 555 $ 17,857 $ 17,681 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (313 ) (341 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 16,989 $ 17,340 (2%) 0% GAAP general and administrative $ 8,198 $ 7,567 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (468 ) (538 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 7,730 $ 7,029 10% 11% GAAP operating expenses $ 39,869 $ 39,959 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1,300 ) (2,626 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (170 ) (1,747 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 38,399 $ 35,586 8% 6% [1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.





