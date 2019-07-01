EFI and Memjet Establish Partnership for Fast, High-Quality Digital Production





FREMONT, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII) and San Diego-based Memjet® have established a new partnership, bringing ultra-fast, high-quality EFI™ Fiery® digital front ends (DFEs) to the growing portfolio of Memjet DuraLink™ digital inkjet production solutions. EFI's development of Fiery DFE solutions for printers featuring DuraLink technology means Memjet OEM customers will have access to one of the world's most successful and reliable print servers for production-class digital color printing.

"We have installed a Fiery DFE to drive a 7-color digital press in Memjet's headquarters demo center, and both our team and our partners are impressed with the way the Fiery DFE enables superior color and image control. It also offers customers advanced job management and the ability to produce versioned and variable print runs at engine-rated speed," said Eric Owen, General Manager of Commercial Press for Memjet. "Fiery technology, combined with DuraLink's speed, image quality and reliability, bring tremendous added value to Memjet's DuraLink partners."

Top-of-the-line, integrated DFE technologies for digital print production

EFI is offering Fiery DFEs for digital printing presses that incorporate DuraLink printheads. The new solution being developed for DuraLink devices captures the advantages of EFI's most advanced digital production software platform, Fiery FS350 Pro, to deliver the best capabilities in areas print customers care about most: color and imaging, productivity, management tools and connectivity.

Users will be able to meet demanding customer requirements for brand colors and extended-gamut applications featuring extended ink sets. Plus, the Fiery DFEs for Memjet DuraLink presses will give users the power to make on-the-fly corrections and late-stage color edits at the DFE for uninterrupted production.

The DFEs will also include EFI Fiery Color Profiler Suite software, which provides some of the most advanced color management tools available for profile creation, inspection, editing and color quality assurance. Fiery Color Profiler Suite also features G7® System Certification for fast, accurate re-calibration, correct tonality and gray balance, and higher saturated colors.

The Fiery XB hardware configuration for the new DFEs is a scalable architecture that keeps engines running at rated speeds to meet demanding production requirements. Fiery XB consumes all variable-data formats and languages, including PDF and PDF/VT and, for high-volume transactional print applications, it complies with native intelligent printer data stream (IPDS) workflows and is certified IS/3 compliant.

Users will also have the advantage of using the proven, leading EFI Fiery Command WorkStation® interface - print management software that provides continuity across all Fiery Driven™ digital equipment, including cut-sheet and continuous-feed devices and wide- and superwide-format display graphics printers. The new Fiery DFEs will also give DuraLink device users expanded workflow management efficiencies through automated, bi-directional communication and integration with EFI's market-leading MIS/ERP and web-to-print products.

Fiery technology: more growth opportunities for Memjet customers

"We are pleased to be working with Memjet to give its DuraLink OEM partners a new competitive advantage with the Fiery DFEs' proven strengths in driving high-value personalization, boosting productivity and providing superior color quality," said John Henze, vice president, sales and marketing, EFI Fiery. "This partnership will bring our most-advanced technologies to an even broader base of print service providers, packaging companies and industrial manufacturers that see the tremendous opportunity for growth in high-end digital color print."

For more information about Memjet and its DuraLink modular digital inkjet systems, visit www.memjet.com. For more information about digital production printing using EFI Fiery DFEs, visit www.efi.com.

AboutMemjet

Memjet is a global leader in the development of digital inkjet technology that brings an unmatched combination of speed, simplicity and affordability, transforming what is possible in color printing.

Memjet's original technology platform, VersaPass, is an aqueous dye-based, single-pass digital print system that enables on-demand printing in a variety of markets, including desktop labeling, mailing and addressing, wide format and commercial press.

The DuraLink digital printing platform expands Memjet's industry-leading speed, simplicity, and affordability to a broader range of commercial, packaging and industrial printing markets.

AboutEFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com)

FollowEFIonline:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/efiprint

Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFIPrint

View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech

NOTETOEDITORS: The EFI logo, Fiery and Command WorkStation are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI and Fiery Driven are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. Memjet is a registered trademark of Memjet Technology Ltd. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. DuraLink is a trademark of Memjet Technology Ltd. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. G7 is a registered trademark of Idealliance. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, that are statements other than statements of historical fact including words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "consider", "plan" and similar, any statements related to strategies or objectives of management for future operations, products, development, performance, any statements of assumptions or underlying any of the foregoing and any statements in the future tense.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual or future results to differ materially. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with EFI's businesses, please refer to the risk factors section in the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. EFI undertakes no obligation to update information contained herein, including forward-looking statements.

Contact:

David Lindsay, EFI

+1 404 931 7760

david.lindsay@efi.com

Source: EFI