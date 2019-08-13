Efficacy of Isoray's Cesium Blu Showcased in Recent Studies



RICHLAND, Wash., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studies recently reported at scientific meetings and published in medical journals illustrate that Isoray, Inc.'s (NYSE AMERICAN:ISR) Cesium Blu™ is making an important difference in providing treatment options for cancer patients and their doctors. Isoray expects the growing volume of results-based data on Cesium Blu, formerly known as Cesium-131, will help grow market awareness of the range of clinical applications.

Among the recent studies are the findings of Dr. David Brachman of the Barrow Neuroscience Institute on the impact of Cesium Blu-driven treatment on three types of recurrent brain cancers. According to the publication, Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy: Safety Profile of Collagen Tile Brachytherapy in 79 Recurrent, Previously Irradiated Intracranial Neoplasms on a Prospective Clinical Trial, Cesium-powered GammaTile therapy offers recurrent brain cancer patients a safe and effective treatment. The findings involve patients suffering from high grade gliomas, meningiomas and brain metastases. The results are important because recurrence of these hard to treat brain cancers have left patients with very limited options due to their prior radiation treatments. FDA cleared in July 2018, GammaTile therapy offers promising treatment for patients with these brain cancers.

Another recent study,Long Term Results from a Prospective Randomized Trial of 131Cs vs 125I Permanent Prostate Brachytherapy, was published by Dr. Manui Agarwal of the University of Maryland and Dr. Brian Moran of the Chicago Prostate Cancer Center. It reported long-term follow-up data collected on Cesium-131 as compared to Iodine-125, a long-established prostate brachytherapy isotope. This long-term data with nine-year median follow-up shows comparable long-term biochemical control (PSA recurrence) results between Cesium-131 and Iodine-125 in these patients. The data supports Cesium-131 as an effective long-term solution for these patients and supports Cesium-131 as an optimal choice for prostate cancer patients.

The impact of Cesium-131 on recurring skull base (deep neck) cancers is the focus of a case report in the Journal of Neurological Surgery Reports by Dr. Corey Savard of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. The joint effort of otolaryngology, radiation oncology and neurosurgical physicians is entitled, Cesium-131 Interstitial Brachytherapy for Recurrent Malignancies of the Skull Base. Presented were two cases of the especially challenging cancers that recur in a very difficult area to treat. The authors stated that the characteristics of Cesium-131 that make it effective in treating other cancers might also make it effective in treating difficult recurring skull base malignancies. Although this is a small study and the results are early, as of the published date there were no recurrences or complications noted in either case.

According to Isoray CEO Lori Woods, studies like these are important for physician awareness and their understanding of the opportunities that Cesium-131 offers. "These studies stand among a number of recent reports providing mounting clinical evidence that illustrates that Cesium Blu is a valuable option for clinicians and patients. As we continue to grow our share of the prostate cancer market, we see additional developing opportunities that we believe hold great promise."

