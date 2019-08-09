EEStor Extends Expiry Date of Warrants





TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation ("EEStor" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ESU) announces that it will extend the expiry date of a total of 13,635,661 common share purchase warrants (collectively, the "Warrants") through until December 24, 2020. The Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.30, and were previously scheduled to expire on August 24, 2019.



Completion of the extension remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and will take effect once such approval has been obtained.

About EEStor Corporation

EEStor is a developer of high energy density solid-state capacitor technology utilizing the Corporation's patented Composition Modified Barium Titanate (CMBT) material. The Corporation is focused on joint venture and licensing opportunities for its technology across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

