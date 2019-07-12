EEStor Appoints New Chief Financial Officer





TORONTO, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV:ESU) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jing Peng as its new Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Peng is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant. He has worked in public accounting for the past ten years providing financial services primarily to TSX and TSXV listed companies. Mr. Peng has been the CFO of Austin Resources Ltd., a TSXV-listed company, since September 2015 and the CFO of NWT Uranium Corp., a TSXV-listed company, since March 2014.

In addition, since December 2010, Mr. Peng has been the senior financial analyst at Marrelli Support Services, a well-respected supplier of accounting and reporting services. Prior thereto, Mr. Peng was a senior account at MSCM LLP from June 2009 - December 2010 and at KPMG LLP from January 2007 - June 2009. Mr. Peng holds a Masters degree in Management and Professional Accounting from Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

About EEStor Corporation

EEStor Corporation is a developer of high energy density solid-state capacitor technology utilizing the Corporation's patented Composition Modified Barium Titanate (CMBT) material. The Company is focused on licensing opportunities for its technology across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

