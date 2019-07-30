Quantcast

Editas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2019 Results and Corporate Update

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 04:02:00 PM EDT


CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and results for the second quarter of 2019.

To access the call, please dial 844-348-3801 (domestic) or 213-358-0955 (international) and provide the passcode 8968723. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Editas Medicine website.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 (also known as Cas12a) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.   

