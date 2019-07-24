Ecology and Environment Inc. Declares 65th Consecutive Dividend

Quantcast

LANCASTER, N.Y., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Ecology and Environment Inc. (Nasdaq:EEI) has declared a semi-annual dividend of 20 cents per share. This is the 65th consecutive dividend E & E has declared since becoming a publicly traded company in 1987. The dividend is payable on or before August 12, 2019 to shareholders of Class A and Class B common stock of record as of August 5, 2019.

About Ecology and Environment, Inc.

E & E is a global network of innovators and problem solvers, dedicated professionals and industry leaders in scientific, engineering, and planning disciplines working collaboratively with clients to develop technically sound, science-based solutions to the leading environmental challenges of our time. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EEI and the information in this release can be found online at www.ene.com .

