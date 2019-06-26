Quantcast

    Eco Oro Announces Change in Directors & Appointment of New Co-Chair of the Board

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 26, 2019, 03:37:00 PM EDT

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Oro Minerals Corp. (CSE:EOM) (the "Company" or "Eco Oro") announced today that Rebecca Berrebi has been appointed to Company's board of directors (the "Board") and will serve as Co-Executive Chair of the Board, together with Courtenay Wolfe. This appointment was made in accordance with the terms of the Amended and Restated Settlement Agreement dated September 11, 2017 between the Company, Trexs Investments, LLC, an entity managed by Tenor Capital Management Company, L.P., and certain other parties, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of David Kay from the Board.

    Rebecca K. Berrebi is the Head of Public Affairs at Tenor Capital Management Company, L.P.  Ms. Berrebi holds a JD from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and a B.A. from Duke University.  

    Company Profile

    Eco Oro Minerals Corp. is a publicly-traded company and its arbitration against the Republic of Colombia is its core focus.

    The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

    SOURCEEco Oro Minerals Corp.

    For further information: Paul Robertson, Chief Executive Officer (Interim)

    Tel: +1 604 682 8212, TF: +1 855 682 8212.

    CO: Eco Oro Minerals Corp.

    Source: Eco Oro Minerals Corp.

