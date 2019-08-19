Ebix Announces Results of the Company's Annual Shareholders Meeting



JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), the leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced the results of the Company's annual meeting of shareholders, that was held on August 15, 2019 at Alpharetta, Georgia 30022.

The key voting results on the matters acted upon by the Company's shareholders at the annual meeting were as under -

The selection of RSM US LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 was ratified, with a 98% vote in favor, out of the total votes cast, that included 103,388 abstentions also.

All the Board nominees were elected to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company for a one-year term until the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. Ebix CEO Robin Raina's election to the Board was ratified with a 97.2% vote in favor, out of the total votes cast.

The advisory compensation vote, related to compensation paid to Ebix's CEO was approved with a 72.5% vote in favor, out of the total votes cast.

The company also filed an 8-K detailing the results of the Company's annual meeting of shareholders on August 15th 2019.

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ:EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix's main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

With a "Phygital" strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations ("ASEAN") countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash's Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India's airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash's inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com

