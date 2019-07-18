Ebix and Yatra to Host July 19 Conference Call to Discuss Ebix's Acquisition of Yatra Online



GURUGRAM, India and NOIDA, India and ATLANTA and NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Yatra (NASDAQ: YTRA; OTCQX:YTROF) announced today that they will be hosting a joint conference call to further discuss EBIX's acquisition of Yatra Online, Inc. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8:00 am EDT.



About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ:EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix's main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

With a "Phygital" strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations ("ASEAN") countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash's Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India's airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash's inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. EbixCash's technology services Division has emerged as a leader in the areas of lending technology, asset & wealth management technology, travel technology in India; besides having grown its international expanse to Europe, Middle East, Africa and ASEAN countries.

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com

About Yatra Online, Inc and Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd.

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 800 Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 100,000 hotels in India and over 1,000,000 hotels around the world. Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted E-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year, and has won the National Tourism Award for 'Best Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in September 2017 for the third time in a row.

Source: Ebix, Inc.