Eastman Schedules Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  July 08, 2019, 10:59:00 AM EDT


Financial results release and webcast slides:  Thursday, July 25, 2019

Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time



 



Release available via wire distribution and www.eastman.com, News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.



 



Webcast slides available at www.investors.eastman.com.



 
Teleconference: Friday, July 26, 2019

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.



 
  Live webcast: www.investors.eastman.com for link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides.
   
  Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-994-2093

Passcode: 6597130



 
Replay: A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at www.investors.eastman.com.
   
  Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, July 26, 2019 through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Aug. 5, 2019 at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 6597130.



 

                                                          

                                                          

Investor Contact: Greg Riddle, 212-835-1620, griddle@eastman.com

Media Contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, 423-224-0498, tracy@eastman.com      







