Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing.





Kingsport, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastman (NYSE:EMN) today announces the release of its 2019 sustainability report, Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. Centered on the company's commitment to enhance the quality of life in a material way, the report provides a review of Eastman's progress to expand its portfolio through sustainable innovation, drive improved resource productivity, and accelerate a more circular economy. The interactive report is available online at www.eastman.com/sustainability.



"This year's sustainability report is a clear reflection of Eastman's commitment to deliver on our promises and enhance the quality of life for people around the world every day," said Cathy Combs, Director of Sustainability. "The world is facing complex challenges that need innovative solutions, pushing us to set ambitious goals as we look forward to the next horizon. We may not already know exactly how we will get there, and that's the exciting part. I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made over the last year, our contributions to addressing global macro trends and issues, and our vision to be a leading materials innovation company."

Highlights include the company's advanced recycling technologies that are helping to address the global waste plastics issue, strategic projects and collaborations that are enabling social innovation, further integration of sustainability into value chain engagement, and a holistic approach to fostering a zero-incident mindset.

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

