Eastman Board Declares Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 03:58:00 PM EDT


Kingsport, Tenn., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable Oct. 4, 2019, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 16, 2019.

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

