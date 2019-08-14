East Africa Metals Concludes Agreement for Development Financing





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Africa Metals Inc. (TSX-V: EAM - "East Africa" or the "Company") The Company is pleased to announce that, effective August 9, 2019, Tibet Huayu Mining Co. Limited ("Tibet Huayu" or "THM") and East Africa have agreed and concluded certain documentation for the previously announced Adyabo transaction (see East Africa News Release dated July 2, 2019). With the signing of an amendment to the Share Purchase Agreement executed in June 2019, the parties have agreed all conditions precedent and obligations required for closing under the Share Purchase Agreement have been met or waived and the parties are now proceeding towards formally closing the transaction. The Company has received conditional acceptance of the transaction from the TSX Venture Exchange and anticipates receiving final approval from the Exchange in due course. Under the transaction, THM, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Silk Road Resources Investments Co., Limited, will conduct the development and operation of the Adyabo Project's Mato Bula and Da Tambuk deposits located in the Tigray region of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia.

Highlights:

The parties agree that all of the conditions to be satisfied or waived have been satisfied or waived.

The parties shall work jointly to advance and complete the registration of the transfer of 70% of East Africa's equity interest in its Ethiopian subsidiary pursuant to the Ethiopian laws and regulations, upon which THM will have purchased a 70% interest in the Adyabo Project.

Upon the payment of the closing consideration Tibet Huayu will have the right to initiate the design, construction and related works at the projects.

THM will finance 100% of the capital costs, and operate the mine development program and mining operations.

Estimated capital costs for construction of US$54 million for Mato Bula and US$34 million for Da Tambuk (see East Africa News Release dated April 30, 2018).

EAM will retain the exploration rights to all prospective mineralization on its concession areas outside of the current resource.

Tibet Huayu Project Development Financing

The terms of the executed Share Purchase Agreement and Joint Venture Contract confirm Tibet Huayu's obligation to fund 100% of the capital expenditures required to develop the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk deposits, operate the mine development program and mining operations, and make a cash payment to EAM of US$1.2M, US$600,000 will be wired to EAM prior to August 23, 2019 and US$600,000 will be placed in trust to be released to EAM prior to September 23, 2019. EAM will benefit from a 30% profits interest in the project.

ADYABO PROJECT PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT SUMMARY (April 30, 2018) PARAMETER Units Mato Bula

Mato Bula North Da Tambuk Mineral Resources*



Indicated Tonnes 2,440,000 775,000 Inferred

Tonnes

5,825,000

110,000

Indicated Oz Au/Aueqv 330,000 116,000 Inferred Oz Au/Aueqv 420,000 15,000 Current Mine Plan

(LOM) Tonnes 3,335,000 650,000 Oz Au/Aueqv 300,000 96,000 Years 6.8 3.3 Capital Cost US$ (‘000s) 54,200 34,030 Sustaining Capital US$ (‘000s) 5,600 8,030 Post Tax Cash Flow (LOM) US$ (‘000s) 97,700 20,615 Post Tax NPV @ 8% US$ (‘000s) 56,660 13,020 Post Tax IRR % 28.4% 28.6% C1 Op Cost US$/oz Au 412 420 AISC US$/oz Au 620 642 Payback Years 3.0 1.9 Processing Rate t/day 1,400 550 Post Tax Cash Flow US$ (‘000s) $ 29,310 $ 6,185 (See East Africa News Release April 30,2018) Preliminary Economic assessments are preliminary in nature and include inferred resources considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Further, mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty the preliminary economic assessment will be realized

*See East Africa Metals Project Resource Table attached for additional detail



The transaction states that East Africa will retain the mineral rights, and all exploration obligations for the prospective targets on its concessions but not incorporated in the Adyabo mining licenses ("EAM Mineral Resources"). East Africa shall grant Tibet Huayu a right of first refusal of reasonable duration to acquire future EAM's Mineral Resources based on mutually agreeable terms similar to those defined by the current transaction.

Andrew Lee Smith, the Company's CEO stated, "With the Project Financing approaching completion, the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk projects proceeding with the development stage is a historic milestone for the Company."

About East Africa Metals

East Africa's assets include four fully permitted, development-ready gold and base metal projects in Africa. Over the past seven years East Africa has been able to advance the Company's exploration assets through the discovery phase, resource definition and permitting through to development phase at a pace that is seldom seen in emerging resource sectors. The performance of the exploration programs designed and implemented by East Africa are notable, not only due to short time-frame it has taken to achieve the milestone of this past week, but also by the extremely low discovery costs.

The Company's mineral resources:

EAM Project Resources (Au + Aueqv Metal ounces) Project Category Au + Aueqv ounces Adyabo Project Indicated 446,000 Inferred 551,000 Harvest Project Indicated 469,000 Inferred 426,000 Handeni Project Indicated 721,000 Inferred 292,000 *See East Africa Metals Project Resource Table attached for additional detail

More information on the Company can be viewed at the Company's website: www.eastafricametals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., CEO

For further information contact: Nick Watters, Business Development Telephone +1 (604) 488-0822 Email investors@eastafricametals.com Website ﻿www.eastafricametals.com

