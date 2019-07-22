Earth Alive Announces EA1(TM) Dust Suppressant Test Agreement with Leading Global Mining Company



EA1(TM) Dust Suppressant Development Update

MONTREAL, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: EAC - "Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a Canadian soil health company and developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products for sustainable agriculture and infrastructure maintenance, is pleased to announce the signature of a pilot application agreement with a leading global mining company for its proprietary EA1TM Dust Suppressant.



EA1(TM) Dust Suppressant Pipeline





Under the terms of the agreement, this mining company will conduct a 20.000 m2 test application of EA1TM Dust Suppressant at one of its mines located in southern Africa. This first phase trial is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019 and represents sales of C$126,000 for Earth Alive.

"We are looking forward to beginning this project," said Earth Alive CEO, Michael Warren. "We have no doubt that this application will lead to a similar sales cycle as that from the customer we began operations with in November 2018, which is now entering phase two with a C$2.6 million test in Latin America. We are confident that, as our EA1TM Dust Suppressant gains increased exposure, recognition, and credibility, we will see a direct correlation to increased sales and strong growth."

"Water management has become fundamental in mining operations, and accordingly, dust control practices are changing. Earth Alive products are proven to bring an innovative solution to tackle this issue, lowering operating costs and water needs. EA1TM has been tested and validated at nine different sites throughout the world, in various conditions, and it has continuously shown its efficacy in significantly managing road dust," added Mr. Warren.

EA1TM Dust Suppressant Development Update

Discussions are underway with a number of major mining companies following the Company's participation in the Mining Cleantech Challenge in Denver, CO

EA1 TM Dust Suppressant is in transit to China to commence application on a large construction site

Dust Suppressant is in transit to China to commence application on a large construction site A Russian group began the import process to use EA1 TM on roads and as a dust control solution for coal rail transport wagons. Accordingly, Earth Alive is in the process of filing for a Certificate of State Registration in that country.

on roads and as a dust control solution for coal rail transport wagons. Accordingly, Earth Alive is in the process of filing for a Certificate of State Registration in that country. Several orders have been shipped to France for various field trials.

EA1TM Dust Suppressant Pipeline: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/627ecb1b-079a-4e9d-9cca-6419db49bf72

About EA1TM Dust Suppressant

EA1TM is the first and only microbial dust control technology. EA1TM tackles the issue of fugitive dust particles that have serious negative consequences on industrial operations, the environment and the health of workers and neighboring communities. By reintroducing natural microbial strains into the ground, EA1TM prevents dust from becoming airborne and eliminates the need for water application to abate dust for two weeks.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The Company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry and dust control for the mining industry. For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com.

Forward-Looking Information : Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words "may", "will", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be reads as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this news release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.

9641 rue Clément

Lasalle (Qc) Canada

H8R 4B4

T.(438) 333-1680 For information, please contact:

Mr. Michael Warren

(e) mwarren@earthalivect.com

(p) 514-941-7350

Source: Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.