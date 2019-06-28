Quantcast

    Earnings release for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Under IFRS] 

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT




    *About this document
    As announced, IIJ adopted International Financial Reporting Standards(IFRS) from the filing of its annual securities report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, which we submitted to the Director-General, Kanto Local Finance Bureau on June 28, 2019. This document is a voluntary disclosure that provides selected financial information prepared under IFRS for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Please note that IIJ had disclosed consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 under the U.S. GAAP, which is IIJ's previous adopted accounting principles, on May 14, 2019.

    TOKYO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

    Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

    Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

    Stock code number: 3774

    URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/ 

    Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

    Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO

    TEL: (03) 5205-6500

    (Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

    1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

    (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

    (1) Consolidated Results of Operations  (% shown is YoY change)
      Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before

    tax    		 Profit (loss)

    for the year    		 Profit (loss)

    for the year

    attributable to

    owners

    of the parent    		 Other

    comprehensive

    income

    for the year
      JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions %
    Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 192,430 9.2 6,023 (11.0)   5,843 (15.0)   3,699 (19.5)   3,521 (20.4)   3,081 (60.6)  
    Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 176,233 6,770   6,872   4,593   4,423   7,818  

                                                                                   

      Basic earnings

    per share    		 Diluted earnings

    per share    		 Rate of return

    on equity    		 Ratio of profit

    before taxes

    to total assets    		 Ratio of

    operating profit

    to revenues
      JPY JPY % % %
    Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 78.11 77.80 4.7 3.6 3.1
    Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 98.15 97.82 6.2 4.7 3.8

    (Reference) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees

    Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019: JPY(318) million

    Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018: JPY135 million

    (2) Consolidated Financial Position

      Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable

    to owners of the parent    		 Ratio of owners' equity

    to gross assets    		 Owners' equity

    per share
      JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % JPY
    As of March 31, 2019 167,289 77,120 76,271 45.6 1,692.27
    As of March 31, 2018 155,163 75,247 74,529 48.0 1,653.88

    (3) Consolidated Cash Flow

      Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities Cash and cash equivalents

    (end of the period)
      JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions
    Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 25,152 (8,688)   (5,890)   31,958
    Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 14,664 (14,297)   (718)   21,320

    2．Dividends

      Dividend per Shares Total cash

    dividends

    		 Payout

    Ratio

    		 Ratio of Dividends

    to Shareholder's

    Equity
      1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total for the year (consolidated) (consolidated)
      JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY millions % %
    Fiscal Year Ended

    March 31, 2018    		 13.50 13.50 27.00 1,217 27.5 1.7
    Fiscal Year Ended

    March 31, 2019    		 13.50 13.50 27.00 1,217 34.6 1.6
    Fiscal Year Ending

    March 31, 2020

     (forecast)    		 13.50 13.50 27.00   34.8  

    3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

    (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)                                                                                                 

    (% shown is YoY change)
      Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss) for the year

    attributable to owners of the

    parent    		 Basic earnings per

    share
      JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY
    Interim Period Ending September 30, 2019 97,700 7.1 2,200 (33.0)   1,500 (56.3)   550 (73.7)   12.20
    Fiscal Year Ending

    March 31, 2020    		 204,000 6.0 7,000 16.2   6,300 7.8   3,500 (0.6)   77.66

    (Note 1) The above "Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020" are the same we disclosed on May 14, 2019 in our "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States]." Year over year change (%) have been re-calculated based on IFRS.

    (Note 2) As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer to page 9 of our "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States" which was disclosed on May 14, 2019.

    * Status of Audit Procedures

    This document is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountant or independent auditor. At the time of release of this document, audit procedures for consolidated financial statements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law have been completed.

    * Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions

    Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group's expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of May 14, 2019. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends

    [TABLE OF CONTENTS]

    1. Consolidated financial statements
    (1) Consolidated statements of financial position
    (2) Consolidated statements of profit or loss and Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
    (3) Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity
    (4) Consolidated statements of cash flows
    (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements
    Note 1. Business segments
    Note 2. Earnings per share
    Note 3. Significant subsequent events
    2. IFRS Transition Disclosure
     



    1.　Consolidated financial statements

    (1) Consolidated statements of financial position

          Date of transition

    April 1, 2017    		   March 31, 2018   March 31, 2019
          Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
    Assets              
    Current Assets              
    Cash and cash equivalents     21,747,209   21,320,004   31,957,789
    Trade receivables     27,258,636   31,569,389   33,375,808
    Inventories     2,706,825   1,544,869   3,403,192
    Prepaid expenses     6,979,191   7,595,216   8,522,554
    Other financial assets     2,554,960   3,758,636   1,581,212
    Other current assets     96,508   55,074   130,900
    Total Current Assets     61,343,329   65,843,188   78,971,455
    Non-current Assets              
    Tangible assets     28,666,071   33,524,196   33,136,059
    Goodwill     6,169,609   6,082,472   6,082,472
    Intangible assets     15,891,361   17,762,896   18,818,707
    Investments accounted for using the

    equity method    		     3,150,175   5,246,313   4,837,867
    Prepaid expenses     6,464,325   7,687,980   8,037,298
    Other investments     9,522,757   12,884,390   11,402,365
    Other financial assets     4,875,944   4,857,197   5,293,547
    Other non-current assets     1,664,322   1,112,520   532,839
    Deferred tax assets     209,789   161,577   176,587
    Total non-current assets     76,614,353   89,319,541   88,317,741
    Total assets     137,957,682   155,162,729   167,289,196
                   



          Date of transition

    April 1, 2017    		   March 31, 2018   March 31, 2019
    Liabilities and Equity     Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
    Liabilities              
    Current liabilities              
    Trade and other payables     17,096,434   16,530,712   21,962,239
    Borrowings     9,250,000   9,250,000   12,750,000
    Deferred income     3,731,048   4,155,957   5,461,813
    Other financial liabilities     4,985,663   5,965,285   7,031,690
    Income taxes payable     868,420   1,792,834   1,139,460
    Other current liabilities     3,906,106   4,442,485   4,559,005
    Total current liabilities     39,837,671   42,137,273   52,904,207
    Non-current liabilities              
    Borrowings     8,500,000   15,500,000   14,000,000
    Other financial liabilities     11,858,443   11,828,565   12,151,346
    Retirement benefit liabilities     3,532,965   3,724,634   3,488,501
    Provisions     659,243   710,680   731,257
    Deferred income     3,445,948   3,748,701   5,518,492
    Other non-current liabilities     865,124   914,637   954,387
    Deferred tax liabilities     583,487   1,351,007   421,396
    Total non-current liabilities     29,445,210   37,778,224   37,265,379
    Total liabilities     69,282,881   79,915,497   90,169,586
    Equity              
    Share capital     25,509,499   25,511,804   25,518,712
    Share premium     36,117,510   36,175,936   36,225,775
    Retained earnings     5,745,897   9,678,821   12,335,035
    Other components of equity     2,560,350   5,058,955   4,088,704
    Treasury shares     (1,896,784)   (1,896,784)   (1,896,788)
    Total equity attributable to owners of the parent     68,036,472   74,528,732   76,271,438
    Non-controlling interests     638,329   718,500   848,172
    Total equity     68,674,801   75,247,232   77,119,610
    Total liabilities and equity     137,957,682   155,162,729   167,289,196
                   



    (2) Consolidated statements of profit or loss and Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

    (Consolidated statements of profit or loss)

        For the year ended

    March 31, 2018    		   For the year ended

    March 31, 2019
        Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
    Revenues        
    Network services   108,083,658     118,626,271  
    System integration   64,118,979     69,652,389  
    ATM operation business   4,030,684     4,151,525  
    Total revenues   176,233,321     192,430,185  
    Cost of sales        
    Cost of network services   (88,557,484)     (101,257,454)  
    Cost of systems integration   (56,941,689)     (59,871,900)  
    Cost of ATM operation business   (2,365,403)     (2,326,133)  
    Total cost of sales   (147,864,576)     (163,455,487)  
    Gross Profit   28,368,745     28,974,698  
             
    Selling, general and administrative expense   (21,473,500)     (22,652,036)  
    Other operating income   61,385     47,008  
    Other operating expenses   (187,013)     (346,683)  
    Operating Profit   6,769,617     6,022,987  
             
    Financial income   407,258     570,004  
    Financial expenses   (439,335)     (431,763)  
    Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method   134,656     (318,244)  
    Profit (loss) before tax   6,872,196     5,842,984  
    Income tax expenses   (2,279,282)     (2,144,196)  
    Profit (loss) for the year   4,592,914     3,698,788  
             
    Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:        
    Owners of the parent   4,422,923     3,520,566  
    Non-controlling interests    169,991     178,222  
    Total   4,592,914     3,698,788  
             
    Earnings per share        
    Basic earnings per share (yen)   98.15     78.11  
    Diluted earnings per share (yen)   97.82     77.80  

    (Consolidated statements of comprehensive income)

        For the year ended

    March 31, 2018    		   For the year ended

    March 31, 2019
        Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
    Profit (loss) for the year   4,592,914     3,698,788  
             
    Other comprehensive income-net of tax        
    Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss        
    Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income   3,203,237     (1,001,192)  
    Remeasurement of defined benefit plans   80,428     350,139  
    Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss   3,283,665     (651,053)  
             
    Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss        
    Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations   (65,856)     47,377  
    Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income   918     1,260  
    Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method   6,493     (15,386)  
    Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss   (58,445)     33,251  
    Total other comprehensive income, net of tax   3,225,220     (617,802)  
    Other comprehensive income for the year   7,818,134     3,080,986  
             
    Other comprehensive income for the year attributable to:        
    Owners of the parent   7,684,143     2,902,764  
    Non-controlling interest   169,991     178,222  
    Other comprehensive income for the year   7,818,134     3,080,986  





    (3) Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity

    For the year ended March 31, 2018

        Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity   Non-controlling      Total

    		 
        Share capital   Share premium   Retained earnings   Other

    components of

    equity    		   Treasury shares   Total   interests﻿     equity  
        Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
                                     
     Balance, April 1, 2017   25,509,499   36,117,510     5,745,897     2,560,350     (1,896,784)     68,036,472     638,329     68,674,801  
     Comprehensive income                                              
    Profit for the year         4,422,923             4,422,923     169,991     4,592,914  
    Other comprehensive income             3,225,220         3,225,220         3,225,220  
    Total other comprehensive income         4,422,923     3,225,220         7,648,143     169,991     7,818,134  
    Transactions with owners                                              
    Issuance of common stock   2,305   (2,303)                 2         2  
    Dividends paid         (1,216,666)             (1,216,666)     (46,800)     (1,263,466)  
      Stock-based compensation     57,321                 57,321         57,321  
    Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings         726,615     (726,615)                  
    Other changes         52             52         52  
    Total transactions with owners   2,305   55,018     (489,999)     (726,615)         (1,159,291)     (46,800)     (1,206,091)  
    Changes in the interests of subsidiaries                                              
    Equity transactions with non-controlling interests     3,408                 3,408     (43,020)     (39,612)  
    Total changes in the interests of subsidiaries     3,408                 3,408     (43,020)     (39,612)  
    Balance, March 31, 2018   25,511,804   36,175,936     9,678,821     5,058,955     (1,896,784)     74,528,732     718,500     75,247,232  
                                                   

    For the year ended March 31, 2019

       



         		 Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity   Non-controlling     Total

    		 
      Share capital   Share premium   Retained earnings   Other

    components of

    equity    		   Treasury shares   Total   interests     equity  
        Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
                                                   
     Balance, April 1, 2018   25,511,804   36,175,936     9,678,821     5,058,955     (1,896,784)     74,528,732     718,500     75,247,232  
     Comprehensive income                                              
    Profit for the year         3,520,566             3,520,566     178,222     3,698,788  
    Other comprehensive income             (617,802)         (617,802)         (617,802)  
    Total other comprehensive income         3,520,566     (617,802)         2,902,764     178,222     3,080,986  
    Transactions with owners                                              
    Issuance of common stock   6,908   (6,901)                 7         7  
    Purchase of treasury stock                 (4)     (4)         (4)  
    Dividends paid         (1,216,801)             (1,216,801)     (48,550)     (1,265,351)  
      Stock-based compensation     56,740                 56,740         56,740  
    Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings         352,449     (352,449)                  
    Other changes                              
    Total transactions with owners   6,908   49,839     (864,352)     (352,449)     (4)     (1,160,058)     (48,550)     (1,208,608)  
    Balance, March 31, 2019   25,518,712   36,225,775     12,335,035     4,088,704     (1,896,788)     76,271,438     848,172     77,119,610  
                                                   



    (4) Consolidated statements of cash flows

        For the year ended

    March 31, 2018    		   For the year ended

    March 31, 2019
        Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
    Cash flows from operating activities:        
    Profit (loss) before tax   6,872,196     5,842,984  
    Adjustments        
    Depreciation and amortization   13,412,489     15,628,567  
    Loss on sales of property and equipment   101,976     303,072  
    ﻿Shares of loss (profit) of investments﻿ accounted for using the equity method   (134,656)     318,244  
    Financial income   (262,596)     (569,387)  
    Financial expenses   405,132     430,176  
    Other   (37,687)     21,166  
    Changes in working capital        
    ﻿Decrease (increase) in trade receivables   (4,612,748)     (1,758,343)  
    Decrease (increase) in inventories   1,158,554     (1,857,488)  
    Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses   (1,852,635)     (1,275,117)  
    Decrease (increase) in other assets   654,322     557,337  
    Decrease (increase) in other financial assets   (1,027,394)     2,333,483  
    ﻿Increase (decrease) ﻿in trade and other payables   280,492     5,499,957  
    Increase (decrease) in deferred income   766,520     2,883,178  
    Increase (decrease) in other liabilities   584,951     156,096  
    Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities   125,564     29,211  
    Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities   309,082     275,019  
    Sub total   16,743,562     28,818,155  
    Interest and dividends received   324,670     182,714  
    Interest paid   (402,031)     (427,199)  
    Income taxes paid   (2,002,382)     (3,420,784)  
    Cash flows from operating activities   14,663,819     25,152,346  





        For the year ended

    March 31, 2018    		   For the year ended

    March 31, 2019
        Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
    Cash flows from investing activities        
    Purchases of tangible assets   (11,092,490)     (7,080,371)  
    Proceeds from sales of tangible assets   3,271,032     3,070,798  
    Purchases of intangible assets   (6,120,793)     (5,400,380)  
    Proceeds from sales of intangible assets   36,406     1,579  
    Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries   726,081      
    Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method   (2,004,808)      
    Purchases of other investments   (104,940)     (44,013)  
    Proceeds from sales of other investments   1,364,411     565,477  
    Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits   (378,883)     (20,848)  
    Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits   24,296     56,224  
    Proceeds from subsidies   48,976     230,000  
    Payments for refundable insurance policies   (56,362)     (56,355)  
    Other   (9,715)     (9,700)  
    Cash flows from investing activities   (14,296,789)     (8,687,589)  
             
    Cash flows from financing activities        
    Proceeds from long-term borrowings   7,000,000      
    Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings   (150,000)     2,000,000  
    Proceeds from other financial liabilities       697,863  
    Payments of other financial liabilities   (6,264,436)     (7,322,252)  
    Dividends paid   (1,216,666)     (1,216,801)  
    Other   (86,410)     (48,560)  
    Cash flows from financing activities   (717,512)     (5,889,750)  
    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (76,723)     62,778  
    Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (427,205)     10,637,785  
    Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year   21,747,209     21,320,004  
    Cash and cash equivalents, end of year   21,320,004     31,957,789  
                 



    (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements

    Note 1．Business segments

    Internet Initiative Japan Inc.("IIJ") and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Company") primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers' needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: "Network service and systems integration business" and "ATM operation business."

    Profit from each reporting segment is based on operating profit.

    Segment information for the Company is as follows:

    For the year ended March 31, 2018

      Reportable segments            
      Network service﻿   ATM operation    Adjustments

    		     Consolidated

    		 
      and systems

    integration business    		   business    （Note 1）     Statements of

    Profit or Loss     		  
      Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
    Revenue              
    　Customers 172,202,637   4,030,684       176,233,321  
    　Intersegment transactions 350,155     (350,155)      
    Total revenue 172,552,792   4,030,684   (350,155)     176,233,321  
    Segment operating profit 5,437,563   1,510,176   (178,122)     6,769,617  
    　Finance income             407,258  
    　Finance expense             (439,335)  
    Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method             134,656  
    Profit before taxes             6,827,196  
                   
    Segment assets 151,943,508   5,219,221   (2,000,000)     155,162,729  
    Other              
    　Depreciation and amortization 12,948,110   464,379     13,412,489  

    For the year ended March 31, 2019

      Reportable segments    



    		        
      Network service   ATM operation   Adjustments    Consolidated   
      and systems

    integration business    		  

    business    		   （Note 1）   Statements of

    Profit or Loss    		  
      Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
    Revenue              
    　Customers 188,278,660   4,151,525       192,430,185  
    　Intersegment transactions 354,990     (354,990)      
    Total revenue 188,633,650   4,151,525   (354,990)     192,430,185  
    Segment operating profit 4,599,187   1,622,517   (198,717)     6,022,987  
    　Finance income             570,004  
    　Finance expense             (431,763)  
    Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method             (318,244)  
    Profit before tax             5,842,984  
                   
    Segment assets 163,699,221   5,589,975   (2,000,000)     167,289,196  
    Other              
    　Depreciation and amortization 15,190,721   437,846       15,628,567  

    Intersegment transactions are based on market price. Segment operating profit is the amount of revenue less cost of sales and SG&A expenses plus other operating income and less other operating expenses.

    Substantially all revenues are from customers operating in Japan. Geographic information for revenues is not presented due to immateriality of revenue attributable to international operations.

    Substantially all non-current assets, excluding financial instruments and deferred tax assets, are located in Japan. Geographic information of non-current assets is not presented due to immateriality of non-current assets attributable to assets located outside Japan.

    This information is not presented because no revenue from a single external customer accounts for 10% or more of total revenue of the Company.

    Note 2. Earnings per share

    Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent and diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019 were as follows:

        For the year ended   For the year ended
        March 31, 2018   March 31, 2019
    Numerator：        
    Basic earnings attributable to owners of the parent (thousands of yen)   4,422,923   3,520,566
             
    Denominator：        
    Weighted average number of shares ― basic (shares)   45,062,878   45,070,469
    Dilution arising from stock options (shares)   152,808   178,915
    Weighted average number of shares ― diluted (shares)   45,215,686   45,249,384
             
    Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent        
    Basic (yen)   98.15   78.11
    Diluted (yen)   97.82   77.80



     

    Note 3. Significant subsequent events

    Not applicable.

    2．IFRS Transition Disclosure

    The Company's consolidated financial statements are disclosed in accordance with IFRS from the year ended March 31, 2019. The most recent consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America（"USGAAP"）are for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and the date of transition to IFRS was April 1, 2017.

    (1) Exemptions for first-time adoption based on IFRS 1

    IFRS principally requires an entity that adopts IFRS for the first time to apply IFRS retrospectively. However, IFRS 1 provides exemptions that allow first-time adopters to voluntarily not to apply certain standards retrospectively. Major exemptions adopted by the Company are as follows:

    Business combinations

    A first-time adopter may choose not to apply IFRS 3, "Business Combinations" ("IFRS 3") retrospectively to business combinations occurring before the date of transition to IFRS. The Company has applied this exemption and chosen not to apply IFRS 3 retrospectively to business combinations that occurred before the date of transition to IFRS. As a result, the amounts of goodwill from business combinations before the date of transition were recorded at the carrying amount under USGAAP as of the date of transition. Impairment tests on goodwill, whether there is an indication of impairment or not, are conducted as of the date of transition.

    Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

    The Company has chosen to deem the cumulative translation differences to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS.

    Specification of financial assets recognized before the date of transition

    The Company determined the category of financial assets in accordance with IFRS 9 "Financial instruments," in considering facts and circumstances which existed at the date of transition.

    (2) Reconciliation of USGAAP to IFRS

    Reconciliation tables required in first-time adoption of IFRS are as follows. "Reclassification" represents adjustments which do not affect retained earnings and comprehensive income and "Recognition and measurement differences" includes adjustments which affect retained earnings and comprehensive income.

    Reconciliation of equity as of April 1, 2017, the date of transition to IFRS

    Presentation under

    USGAAP    		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and

    measurement

    differences    		   IFRS   Note   Presentations

    under IFRS
        Thousands

    of yen    		   Thousands

    of yen    		   Thousands

    of yen    		   Thousands

    of yen    		        
    Current assets                       Current assets
    Cash and cash equivalents   21,958,591     (211,382)   21,747,209       Cash and cash equivalents
    Accounts receivable   27,383,692   (15,192)   (109,864)   27,258,636       Trade receivables
    Inventories   2,798,054   32,845   (124,074)   2,706,825       Inventories
    Prepaid expenses   7,610,925   (693,037)   61,303   6,979,191   6   Prepaid expenses
    Deferred tax assets―current   1,298,469   (1,298,469)            
    Other current assets   2,672,008   (2,521,149)   (54,351)   96,508       Other current assets
          2,536,341   18,619   2,554,960   10   Other financial assets
    Total current assets   63,721,739   (1,958,661)   (419,749)   61,343,329       Total current assets



    Presentation under

    USGAAP    		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and

    measurement

    differences    		   IFRS   Note   Presentations

    under IFRS
    Non-current assets                        
    Investments in equity method investees   3,150,175       3,150,175       Investments accounted for using the equity method
    Other investment   7,924,914   97,646   1,500,197   9,522,757   1   Other investments
    Property and equipment -net   39,775,444   (11,361,154)   251,781   28,666,071       Tangible assets
    Goodwill   6,169,609       6,169,609       Goodwill
    Other intangible assets-net   3,087,017   12,551,492   252,852   15,891,361   10   Intangible assets
    Guarantee deposits   3,060,365   (3,060,365)            
    Deferred tax assets   80,566   471,308   (342,085)   209,789   4   Deferred tax assets
    Net investment in sales-type leases   2,047,682   (2,047,682)           Other non-current asset
    Prepaid expense   6,607,437   (497,301)   354,189   6,464,325   6   Prepaid expenses
    Other assets   1,770,201   (105,879)     1,664,322       Other non-current asset
          5,116,280   (240,336)   4,875,944   10   Other financial asset
    Total non-current assets   73,673,410   1,164,345   1,776,598   76,614,353       Total non-current assets
    Total assets   137,395,149   (794,316)   1,356,849   137,957,682       Total assets





    Presentation under

    USGAAP    		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and

    measurement

    differences    		   IFRS   Note   Presentations

    under IFRS
        Thousands of yen   Thousands  of yen   Thousands  of yen   Thousands   of yen        
    Current liabilities                       Current liabilities
    Short-term borrowings   9,250,000       9,250,000       Borrowings
    Capital lease obligations   4,818,723   (4,818,723)            
    Accounts payable―trade   14,653,065   2,338,210   105,159   17,096,434       Trade and other payables
    Accounts payable―other   2,308,790   (2,308,790)            
    Income tax payable   1,075,745   (204,396)   (2,929)   868,420       Income taxes payable
    Accrued expenses   2,755,581   (2,755,581)            
    Deferred income   3,750,542   140,620   (160,114)   3,731,048   5   Deferred income
    Other current liabilities   1,370,661   2,514,774   20,671   3,909,106       Other current liabilities
          5,017,737   (32,074)   4,985,663   10   Other financial liabilities
    Total current liabilities   39,983,107   (76,149)   (69,287)   39,837,671       Total current liabilities
                             
    Non-current liabilities                       Non-current liabilities
    Long-term borrowings   8,500,000       8,500,000       Borrowings
    Capital lease obligation ― non-current   10,384,643   (10,384,643)            
    Accrued retirement and pension costs   3,532,965       3,532,965   2   Retirement benefit liabilities
    Deferred tax liabilities―non-current   963,845   (718,167)   337,809   583,487   4   Deferred tax liabilities
    Deferred income―non-current   3,656,612     (210,664)   3,445,948   5   Deferred income
    Other non-current liabilities   2,993,777   (2,154,098)   25,445   865,124       Other non-current liabilities
          11,918,902   (60,459)   11,858,443   10   Other financial liabilities
          619,839   39,404   659,243       Provisions
    Total non-current liabilities   30,031,842   (718,167)   131,535   29,445,210       Total non-current liabilities
    Total liabilities   70,014,949   (794,316)   62,248   69,282,881       Total liabilities
                             
                             
    Equity                       Equity
    Common stock   25,509,499       25,509,499       Share capital
    Additional paid-in capital   36,117,511     (1)   36,117,510       Share premium
    Retained earnings   4,511,945     1,233,952   5,745,897   9   Retained earnings
    Accumulated other comprehensive income   2,499,700     60,650   2,560,350   7,8   Other component of equity
    Treasury stock   (1,896,784)       (1,896,784)       Treasury shares
    Noncontrolling interest   638,329       638,329       Non-controlling interest
    Total equity   67,380,200     1,294,601   68,674,801       Total equity
    Total liabilities and equity   137,395,149   (794,316)   1,356,849   137,957,682       Total liabilities and equity



    Notes to reconciliation of equity as of April 1, 2017, the date of transition to IFRS

    Major adjustments as of the date of transition are as follows:

    1) Fair value measurement of financial assets

    Under the USGAAP, nonmarketable equity securities and certain financial assets are measured based on cost and impairment losses and are recognized when an issuer's financial position deteriorates. Under IFRS, these investments are measured at FVTOCI or FVTPL.

    2) Post-employment benefits

    Under the USGAAP, a part of the incurred amount of actuarial gain or loss and past service costs arising from defined benefit plans and unfunded severance benefit plans that are not recognized as periodic pension costs during the year is recognized as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax. The amount recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) will be transferred to a component of pension costs in profit or loss over a certain future period.

    Under IFRS, actuarial gains and losses are recognized in other comprehensive income on a net-of-tax basis, and past service cost is recognized in net income or loss when incurred. Actuarial gain or loss is directly transferred from other components of equity to retained earnings immediately, and is not recognized as profit or loss.

    3) Levies

    Under the USGAAP, domestic property taxes are accounted over the fiscal year of payment. Under IFRS, liabilities and expenses are immediately recognized at the point of the event when the liabilities are incurred.

    4) Deferred tax assets and liabilities

    In relation to changes in temporary differences arising from adjustments of accounts in transition to IFRS, the Company recognized changes in related deferred tax assets or liabilities.

    5) Revenues from the contract with the customers

    Initial setup fee received from the network services were deferred over the estimated periods of use under USGAAP. According to the adaption of IFRS, the initial setup fee, which does not give the material right related to the decision as to whether the service should be continued over the initial contract period or not to the customers, are deferred over the minimum periods of use.

              

    6) Capitalization of contract costs

    The Company's existing approach is to recognize sales commissions to agents of mobile telecommunications services contracts as expenses when incurred. As a result of applying IFRS 15, the Company will capitalize the sales commissions that would not have been incurred if the mobile telecommunications service contract had not been obtained and that are expected to be recovered, as the costs to obtain a contract.

    7) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

    Under IFRS 1, as described in (1), a first-time adopter may choose to deem the cumulative translation differences of foreign operations to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS. The Company has chosen to deem the cumulative translation differences to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS.

    8) Adjustment to unify reporting period

    Under the USGAAP, even where the reporting periods of the subsidiaries are different from the Company's reporting period, IIJ used the financial statements of the subsidiaries for consolidation purposes.

    Under IFRS, the Company uses financial statements subsidiaries prepare on the unified reporting date or , for subsidiaries that have different fiscal year-ends, the Company uses additional financial information as of the same reporting date as IIJ's, unless it is not practicable to do so after making every reasonable effort. As a result, amounts of each account on the consolidated statements of financial position under IFRS are different from those under the USGAAP.

    9) Retained earnings

        Date of transition

    April 1, 2017
        Thousands of yen
    Fair value measurement of financial assets   1,518,486  
    Post-employment benefits   (612,518)  
    Levies   (117,586)  
    Deferred tax assets and liabilities   (68,980)  
    Revenues from the contacts with customers   414,174  
    Capitalized contract costs   228,879  
    Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations   352,826  
    Adjustments to unify reporting periods   (305,675)  
    Other   306,661  
    Sub total   1,716,267  
    Adjustments for tax effect   (482,315)  
    Total   1,233,952  
           

    10) Reclassification

    To comply with IFRS, we reclassified some accounts on consolidated statements of financial position. Major reclassifications of consolidated statements of financial position are as follows:

    (a) Based on the presentation requirements of IFRS, we separately disclose financial assets and financial liabilities.

    (b) While we had disclosed software included in fixed tangible assets on the consolidated balance sheets in accordance with USGAAP, we disclosed all software included in intangible assets on the consolidated statements of financial position in accordance with IFRS.



    Reconciliation of equity for the year ended March 31, 2018

    Presentation under

    USGAAP    		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and

    measurement

    differences    		   IFRS   Note   Presentations under IFRS
        Thousands

    of yen    		   Thousands

    of yen    		   Thousands

    of yen    		   Thousands

    of yen    		        
    Current assets                       Current assets
    Cash and cash equivalents   21,402,892     (82,888)   21,320,004       Cash and cash equivalents
    Accounts receivable   31,830,882   (720)   (260,773)   31,569,389       Trade receivables
    Inventories   1,714,547   61,324   (231,002)   1,544,869       Inventories
    Prepaid expenses   8,442,981   (878,017)   30,252   7,595,216   6   Prepaid expenses
    Deferred tax assets―current                
    Other current assets   3,793,449   (3,749,061)   10,686   55,074       Other current assets
          3,749,781   8,855   3,758,636   10   Other financial assets
    Total current assets   67,184,751   (816,693)   (524,870)   65,843,188       Total current assets



    Presentation under

    USGAAP    		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and

    measurement

    differences    		   IFRS   Note   Presentations under IFRS
    Non-current assets                        
    Investments in equity method investees   5,246,313       5,246,313       Investments accounted for using the equity method
    Other investments   11,374,442   103,748   1,406,200   12,884,390   1   Other investments
    Property and equipment net―net   46,414,250   (13,267,761)   377,707   33,524,196       Tangible assets
    Goodwill   6,082,472       6,082,472       Goodwill
    Other intangible assets―net   2,704,668   14,747,613   310,615   17,762,896   10   Intangible assets
    Guarantee deposits   3,422,443   (3,422,443)            
    Deferred tax assets   183,808   334,308   (356,539)   161,577   4   Deferred tax assets
    Net investment in sales-type leases   1,545,293   (1,545,293)           Other non-current asset
    Prepaid expense   7,965,889   (601,835)   323,926   7,687,980   6   Prepaid expenses
    Other assets   1,324,490   (211,970)     1,112,520       Other non-current asset
          5,075,958   (218,761)   4,857,197   10   Other financial asset
    Total non-current assets   86,264,068   1,212,325   1,843,148   89,319,541       Total non-current assets
    Total assets   153,448,819   395,632   1,318,278   155,162,729       Total assets
                             





    Presentation under

    USGAAP    		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and

    measurement

    differences    		   IFRS   Note   Presentations under IFRS
    　   Thousands 

    of yen    		   Thousands 

    of yen    		   Thousands

    of yen    		   Thousands

    of yen    		 　   　 　
    Current liabilities                       Current liabilities
    Short-term borrowings   9,250,000       9,250,000       Borrowings
    Capital lease obligations   5,655,875   (5,655,875)            
    Accounts payable-trade   14,950,920   1,479,377   100,415   16,530,712       Trade and other payable
    Accounts payable- other   1,448,423   (1,448,423)            
    Income tax payable   1,928,037   (151,230)   16,027   1,792,834       Income tax payable
    Accrued expenses   3,111,385   (3,111,385)            
    Deferred income   4,237,676   61,324   (143,043)   4,155,957   5   Deferred income
    Other current liabilities   1,562,717   2,876,808   2,960   4,442,485       Other current liabilities
          6,010,728   (45,443)   5,965,285   10   Other financial liabilities
    Total current liabilities   42,145,033   61,324   (69,084)   42,137,273       Total current liabilities
                             
    Non-current liabilities                       Non-current liabilities
    Long-term borrowings   15,500,000       15,500,00       Borrowings
    Capital lease obligation―non-current   10,920,726   (10,920,726)            
    Accrued retirement and pension costs   3,724,634       3,724,634   2   Retirement benefit liabilities
    Deferred tax liabilities―noncurrent   688,787   334,308   327,912   1,351,007   4   Deferred tax liabilities
    Deferred income―non-current   3,952,279     (203,578)   3,748,701   5   Deferred income
    Other non-current liabilities   2,528,803   (1,628,198)   14,032   914,637       Other non-current liabilities
          11,874,953   (46,388)   11,828,565   10   Other financial liabilities
          673,971   36,709   710,680       Provisions
    Total non-current liabilities   37,315,229   334,308   128,687   37,778,224       Total non-current liabilities
    Total liabilities   79,460,262   395,632   59,603   79,915,497       Total liabilities
                             
                             
    Equity                       Equity
    Common stock   25,511,804       25,511,804       Share capital
    Additional paid-in capital   36,175,937     (1)   36,175,936       Share premium
    Retained earnings   8,404,228     1,274,593   9,678,821   9   Retained earnings
    Accumulated other comprehensive income   5,074,872     (15,917)   5,058,955   7,8   Other components of equity
    Treasury stock   (1,896,784)       (1,896,784)       Treasury shares
    Noncontrolling interest   718,500       718,500       Non-controlling interest
    Total equity   73,988,557     1,258,675   75,247,232       Total equity
    Total liabilities and equity   153,448,819     1,318,278   155,162,729       Total liabilities and equity

    Notes to reconciliation of equity for the year ended March 31, 2018

    Major adjustments as of the date of transition are as follows:

    1) Fair value measurement of financial assets

    Under USGAAP, nonmarketable equity securities and certain financial assets are measured based on cost and impairment losses are recognized when issuers' financial positions deteriorate. Under IFRS, these investments are measured at FVTOCI or FVTPL.

    2) Post-employment benefits

    Under the USGAAP, a part of the incurred amount of actuarial gain or loss and past service costs arising from defined benefit plans and unfunded severance benefit plans that are not recognized as periodic pension costs during the year is recognized as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax. The amount recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) will be transferred to a component of pension costs in profit or loss over a certain future period.

    Under IFRS, actuarial gains and losses are recognized in other comprehensive income on a net-of-tax basis, and past service cost is recognized in net income or loss when incurred. Actuarial gain or loss is directly transferred from other components of equity to retained earnings immediately and is not recognized as profit or loss.

    3) Levies

    Under the USGAAP, domestic property taxes are accounted for the fiscal year of payment. Under IFRS, liabilities and expenses are immediately recognized at the point of the event when the liabilities are incurred.

    4) Deferred tax assets and liabilities

    In relation to changes in temporary differences arising from adjustments of accounts in transition to IFRS, the Company recognized changes related to deferred tax assets or liabilities.

    5) Revenues from the contracts with the customers

    Initial setup fee received from the network services were deferred over the estimated periods of use under USGAAP. According to the adaption of IFRS, the initial setup fee, which does not give the material right related to the decision as to whether the service should be continued over the initial contract period or not to the customers, are deferred over the minimum periods of use.

    6) Capitalization of contract costs

    The Company's existing approach is to recognize sales commissions to agents for mobile telecommunications services contracts as expenses when incurred. As a result of applying IFRS 15, the Company will capitalize the sales commissions that would not have been incurred if the mobile telecommunications service contract had not been obtained and that are expected to be recovered, as the costs to obtain a contract.

    7) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

    Under IFRS 1, as described in (1), a first-time adopter may choose to deem the cumulative translation differences of foreign operations to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS.  The Company has chosen to deem the cumulative translation differences to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS.

    8) Adjustment to unify reporting period

    Under the USGAAP, even where the reporting periods of the subsidiaries are different from the Company's reporting period, IIJ used the financial statements of the subsidiaries for consolidation purposes.

    Under IFRS, the Company uses financial statements subsidiaries prepare on the unified reporting date or , for subsidiaries that have different fiscal year-ends, the Company uses additional financial information as of the same reporting date as IIJ's, unless it is not practicable to do so after making every reasonable effort. As a result, amounts of each account on the consolidated statements of financial position under IFRS are different from those under the USGAAP.

    9) Retained earnings

        March 31, 2018
        Thousands of yen
    Fair value measurement of financial assets   1,464,636  
    Post-employment benefits   (563,080)  
    Levies   (122,346)  
    Deferred tax assets and liabilities   (116,493)  
    Revenues from the contracts with the customers   410,238  
    Capitalized contract costs   196,705  
    Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations   363,259  
    Adjustments to unify reporting periods   (273,478)  
    Other   374,936  
    Sub total   1,734,377  
    Adjustment for tax effect   (459,784)  
    Total   1,274,593  

    10) Reclassification

    To comply with IFRS, we reclassified some accounts on the consolidated statements of financial position. Major reclassifications on the consolidated statements of financial position are as follows:

    (a) Based on the presentation requirements of IFRS, we separately disclose financial assets and financial liabilities.

    (b) While we had disclosed software included in fixed tangible assets on the consolidated balance sheets in accordance with USGAAP, we disclosed all software included in intangible assets on the consolidated statements of financial position in accordance with IFRS.



    Reconciliation of profit or loss, and other comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2018

    Presentation under

    USGAAP    		 　 USGAAP 　 Reclassification 　 Recognition and

    measurement

    differences    		 　 IFRS 　 Note 　 Presentations under IFRS
    　 　 Thousands  of yen   Thousands  of yen   Thousands  of yen   Thousands  of yen 　   　 　
    Revenues:                        
    Network services:                        
    Internet connectivity service (enterprise)   27,943,656   (27,943,656)            
    Internet connectivity service (consumer)   24,761,487   (24,761,487)            
    WAN services   29,295,097   (29,295,097)            
    Outsourcing services   26,118,657   (26,118,657)            
          108,118,897   (35,239)   108,083,658       Network services
    System integration:                        
    System construction   22,527,433   (22,527,433)            
    System operation and maintenance   37,903,235   (37,903,235)            
          63,901,068   217,911   64,118,979       System integration
    Equipment sales   3,470,400   (3,470,400)            
    ATM operation business   4,030,684       4,030,684       ATM operation business
    Total revenues   176,050,649     182,672   176,233,321   1   Revenues
                             
    Cost and expenses:                       Cost of sales
    Cost of network services   (88,697,639)     140,155   (88,557,484)       Cost of network services
    Cost of system integration   (53,612,063)   (3,142,262)   (187,364)   (56,941,689)       Cost of system integration
    Cost of equipment sales   (3,142,262)   3,142,262     -        
    Cost of ATM operation business   (2,365,403)       (2,365,403)       Cost of ATM operation business
    Total costs   (147,817,367)     (47,209)   (147,864,576)   1   Total cost of sales
              28,368,745       Gross profit
    Sales and marketing   (12,688,046)   12,688,046            
    General and administrative   (8,295,583)   8,295,583            
    Research and development   (487,451)   487,451            
    Total costs and expenses   (169,288,447)              
          (21,413,121)   (60,379)   (21,473,500)       Selling, general and administrative expense
          53,427   7,958   61,385       Other operating income
          (184,448)   (2,565)   (187,013)       Other operating expenses
    Operating income   6,762,202   (73,062)   80,477   6,769,617       Operating profit
                             
    Other income (expenses)                        
    Dividend income   242,576   (242,576)            
    Interest income   30,527   (30,527)            
    Interest expense   (375,202)   375,202            
    Foreign exchange gain (loss),net   (15,863)   15,863            
    Net gain on sales of other investments   1,068,303     (1,068,303)          
    Net gain on other investments   (109,840)     109,840          
    Other-net   237,420   (237,420)            
    Other income-net   1,077,921              
          714,821   (307,563)   407,258   2   Financial income
          (559,984)   120,649   (439,335)   2   Financial expenses
          134,656     134,656       Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
    Income from operations before income tax expense and equity in net income of equity method investees   7,840,123   96,973   (1,064,900)   6,872,196       Profit before tax
    Income tax expense   (2,695,839)   37,683   378,874   (2,279,282)       Income tax expenses
    Equity in net income of equity method investees   134,656   (134,656)            
    Net income   5,278,940     (686,026)   4,592,914       Profit for the year
    Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (169,991     (169,991)       Profit for the year attributable to non-controlling interest
    Net income attributable to Internet Initiative Japan Inc.   5,108,949     (686,026 4,422,923       Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent



    Presentation under

    USGAAP    		   USGAAP   Reclassification   Recognition and

    measurement differences    		   IFRS   Note   Presentations under IFRS
        Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen        
    Net income   5,278,940     (686,026)   4,592,914       Profit for the year
    Other comprehensive income, net of tax                       Other comprehensive income, net of tax
                            Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
    Unrealized holding gain on securities   2,542,210   (918)   661,945   3,203,237       Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
    Defined benefit pension plans   33,866     46,562   80,428       Remeasurement of defined benefit plans
        2,576,076   (918)   708,507   3,283,665       Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
                            Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
    Foreign currency translation adjustments   (904)   (6,493)   (58,459)   (65,856)       Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
          918     918       Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
          6,493     6,493       Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method
        (904)   918   (58,459)   (58,445)       Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
        2,575,172     650,048   3,225,220       Total other comprehensive income-net of tax
    Total comprehensive income   7,854,112     (35,978)   7,818,134       Comprehensive income for the year
    Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (169,991)       (169,991)       Non-controlling interest
    Comprehensive income attributable to Internet Initiative Japan Inc.   7,684,121     (35,978)   7,648,143       Comprehensive income attributable to owner of the parent



    Notes to reconciliation of profit or loss, and other comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2018

    Major adjustments as are as follows:

    i) Reclassification of revenue and cost of sales

    Under US GAAP, equipment sales revenue of ¥3,470,400 thousand and costs of equipment sales of ¥3,142,262 thousand were shown separately. Under IFRS, they are included in system integration revenues and cost of system integration  sales, respectively.

    ii) Fair value measurement of financial assets

    Under USGAAP, nonmarketable equity securities are measured based on cost and impairment losses are recognized when issuers' financial positions deteriorate. Under IFRS, these investments are measured at FVTOCI.

    Under US GAAP, ¥1,068,303 thousand, which is recorded as gain or loss on sales of other investments, is transferred to retained earnings through other comprehensive income.

    Source: Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.

    Referenced Stocks: 3774, IIJI




