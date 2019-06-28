Earnings release for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Under IFRS] 









*About this document As announced, IIJ adopted International Financial Reporting Standards(IFRS) from the filing of its annual securities report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, which we submitted to the Director-General, Kanto Local Finance Bureau on June 28, 2019. This document is a voluntary disclosure that provides selected financial information prepared under IFRS for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Please note that IIJ had disclosed consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 under the U.S. GAAP, which is IIJ's previous adopted accounting principles, on May 14, 2019.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

(April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (% shown is YoY change) Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before

tax Profit (loss)

for the year Profit (loss)

for the year

attributable to

owners

of the parent Other

comprehensive

income

for the year JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 192,430 9.2 6,023 (11.0) 5,843 (15.0) 3,699 (19.5) 3,521 (20.4) 3,081 (60.6) Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 176,233 － 6,770 － 6,872 － 4,593 － 4,423 － 7,818 －

Basic earnings

per share Diluted earnings

per share Rate of return

on equity Ratio of profit

before taxes

to total assets Ratio of

operating profit

to revenues JPY JPY % % % Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 78.11 77.80 4.7 3.6 3.1 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 98.15 97.82 6.2 4.7 3.8

(Reference) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019: JPY(318) million

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018: JPY135 million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable

to owners of the parent Ratio of owners' equity

to gross assets Owners' equity

per share JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % JPY As of March 31, 2019 167,289 77,120 76,271 45.6 1,692.27 As of March 31, 2018 155,163 75,247 74,529 48.0 1,653.88

(3) Consolidated Cash Flow

Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities Cash and cash equivalents

(end of the period) JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 25,152 (8,688) (5,890) 31,958 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 14,664 (14,297) (718) 21,320

2．Dividends



Dividend per Shares Total cash

dividends

Payout

Ratio

Ratio of Dividends

to Shareholder's

Equity

1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total for the year (consolidated) (consolidated) JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY millions % % Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2018 ― 13.50 ― 13.50 27.00 1,217 27.5 1.7 Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2019 ― 13.50 ― 13.50 27.00 1,217 34.6 1.6 Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2020

(forecast) ― 13.50 ― 13.50 27.00 34.8

3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(% shown is YoY change) Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss) for the year

attributable to owners of the

parent Basic earnings per

share JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY Interim Period Ending September 30, 2019 97,700 7.1 2,200 (33.0) 1,500 (56.3) 550 (73.7) 12.20 Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2020 204,000 6.0 7,000 16.2 6,300 7.8 3,500 (0.6) 77.66

(Note 1) The above "Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020" are the same we disclosed on May 14, 2019 in our "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States]." Year over year change (%) have been re-calculated based on IFRS.

(Note 2) As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer to page 9 of our "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States" which was disclosed on May 14, 2019.

* Status of Audit Procedures

This document is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountant or independent auditor. At the time of release of this document, audit procedures for consolidated financial statements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law have been completed.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions

Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group's expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of May 14, 2019. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends

[TABLE OF CONTENTS]

1. Consolidated financial statements (1) Consolidated statements of financial position (2) Consolidated statements of profit or loss and Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (3) Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity (4) Consolidated statements of cash flows (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements Note 1. Business segments Note 2. Earnings per share Note 3. Significant subsequent events 2. IFRS Transition Disclosure





1. Consolidated financial statements

(1) Consolidated statements of financial position

Date of transition

April 1, 2017 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 21,747,209 21,320,004 31,957,789 Trade receivables 27,258,636 31,569,389 33,375,808 Inventories 2,706,825 1,544,869 3,403,192 Prepaid expenses 6,979,191 7,595,216 8,522,554 Other financial assets 2,554,960 3,758,636 1,581,212 Other current assets 96,508 55,074 130,900 Total Current Assets 61,343,329 65,843,188 78,971,455 Non-current Assets Tangible assets 28,666,071 33,524,196 33,136,059 Goodwill 6,169,609 6,082,472 6,082,472 Intangible assets 15,891,361 17,762,896 18,818,707 Investments accounted for using the

equity method 3,150,175 5,246,313 4,837,867 Prepaid expenses 6,464,325 7,687,980 8,037,298 Other investments 9,522,757 12,884,390 11,402,365 Other financial assets 4,875,944 4,857,197 5,293,547 Other non-current assets 1,664,322 1,112,520 532,839 Deferred tax assets 209,789 161,577 176,587 Total non-current assets 76,614,353 89,319,541 88,317,741 Total assets 137,957,682 155,162,729 167,289,196





Date of transition

April 1, 2017 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 Liabilities and Equity Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 17,096,434 16,530,712 21,962,239 Borrowings 9,250,000 9,250,000 12,750,000 Deferred income 3,731,048 4,155,957 5,461,813 Other financial liabilities 4,985,663 5,965,285 7,031,690 Income taxes payable 868,420 1,792,834 1,139,460 Other current liabilities 3,906,106 4,442,485 4,559,005 Total current liabilities 39,837,671 42,137,273 52,904,207 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 8,500,000 15,500,000 14,000,000 Other financial liabilities 11,858,443 11,828,565 12,151,346 Retirement benefit liabilities 3,532,965 3,724,634 3,488,501 Provisions 659,243 710,680 731,257 Deferred income 3,445,948 3,748,701 5,518,492 Other non-current liabilities 865,124 914,637 954,387 Deferred tax liabilities 583,487 1,351,007 421,396 Total non-current liabilities 29,445,210 37,778,224 37,265,379 Total liabilities 69,282,881 79,915,497 90,169,586 Equity Share capital 25,509,499 25,511,804 25,518,712 Share premium 36,117,510 36,175,936 36,225,775 Retained earnings 5,745,897 9,678,821 12,335,035 Other components of equity 2,560,350 5,058,955 4,088,704 Treasury shares (1,896,784) (1,896,784) (1,896,788) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 68,036,472 74,528,732 76,271,438 Non-controlling interests 638,329 718,500 848,172 Total equity 68,674,801 75,247,232 77,119,610 Total liabilities and equity 137,957,682 155,162,729 167,289,196





(2) Consolidated statements of profit or loss and Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(Consolidated statements of profit or loss)

For the year ended

March 31, 2018 For the year ended

March 31, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 108,083,658 118,626,271 System integration 64,118,979 69,652,389 ATM operation business 4,030,684 4,151,525 Total revenues 176,233,321 192,430,185 Cost of sales Cost of network services (88,557,484) (101,257,454) Cost of systems integration (56,941,689) (59,871,900) Cost of ATM operation business (2,365,403) (2,326,133) Total cost of sales (147,864,576) (163,455,487) Gross Profit 28,368,745 28,974,698 Selling, general and administrative expense (21,473,500) (22,652,036) Other operating income 61,385 47,008 Other operating expenses (187,013) (346,683) Operating Profit 6,769,617 6,022,987 Financial income 407,258 570,004 Financial expenses (439,335) (431,763) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method 134,656 (318,244) Profit (loss) before tax 6,872,196 5,842,984 Income tax expenses (2,279,282) (2,144,196) Profit (loss) for the year 4,592,914 3,698,788 Profit (loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent 4,422,923 3,520,566 Non-controlling interests 169,991 178,222 Total 4,592,914 3,698,788 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 98.15 78.11 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 97.82 77.80

(Consolidated statements of comprehensive income)



For the year ended

March 31, 2018 For the year ended

March 31, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) for the year 4,592,914 3,698,788 Other comprehensive income-net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 3,203,237 (1,001,192) Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 80,428 350,139 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 3,283,665 (651,053) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (65,856) 47,377 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 918 1,260 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method 6,493 (15,386) Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (58,445) 33,251 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 3,225,220 (617,802) Other comprehensive income for the year 7,818,134 3,080,986 Other comprehensive income for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent 7,684,143 2,902,764 Non-controlling interest 169,991 178,222 Other comprehensive income for the year 7,818,134 3,080,986







(3) Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity

For the year ended March 31, 2018

Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity Non-controlling Total

Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other

components of

equity Treasury shares Total interests﻿ equity Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, April 1, 2017 25,509,499 36,117,510 5,745,897 2,560,350 (1,896,784) 68,036,472 638,329 68,674,801 Comprehensive income Profit for the year － － 4,422,923 － － 4,422,923 169,991 4,592,914 Other comprehensive income － － － 3,225,220 － 3,225,220 － 3,225,220 Total other comprehensive income － － 4,422,923 3,225,220 － 7,648,143 169,991 7,818,134 Transactions with owners Issuance of common stock 2,305 (2,303) － － － 2 － 2 Dividends paid － － (1,216,666) － － (1,216,666) (46,800) (1,263,466) Stock-based compensation － 57,321 － － － 57,321 － 57,321 Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings － － 726,615 (726,615) － － － － Other changes － － 52 － － 52 － 52 Total transactions with owners 2,305 55,018 (489,999) (726,615) － (1,159,291) (46,800) (1,206,091) Changes in the interests of subsidiaries Equity transactions with non-controlling interests － 3,408 － － － 3,408 (43,020) (39,612) Total changes in the interests of subsidiaries － 3,408 － － － 3,408 (43,020) (39,612) Balance, March 31, 2018 25,511,804 36,175,936 9,678,821 5,058,955 (1,896,784) 74,528,732 718,500 75,247,232

For the year ended March 31, 2019







Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity Non-controlling Total

Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other

components of

equity Treasury shares Total interests equity Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, April 1, 2018 25,511,804 36,175,936 9,678,821 5,058,955 (1,896,784) 74,528,732 718,500 75,247,232 Comprehensive income Profit for the year － － 3,520,566 － － 3,520,566 178,222 3,698,788 Other comprehensive income － － － (617,802) － (617,802) － (617,802) Total other comprehensive income － － 3,520,566 (617,802) － 2,902,764 178,222 3,080,986 Transactions with owners Issuance of common stock 6,908 (6,901) － － － 7 － 7 Purchase of treasury stock － － － － (4) (4) － (4) Dividends paid － － (1,216,801) － － (1,216,801) (48,550) (1,265,351) Stock-based compensation － 56,740 － － － 56,740 － 56,740 Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings － － 352,449 (352,449) － － － － Other changes － － － － － － － － Total transactions with owners 6,908 49,839 (864,352) (352,449) (4) (1,160,058) (48,550) (1,208,608) Balance, March 31, 2019 25,518,712 36,225,775 12,335,035 4,088,704 (1,896,788) 76,271,438 848,172 77,119,610





(4) Consolidated statements of cash flows

For the year ended

March 31, 2018 For the year ended

March 31, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before tax 6,872,196 5,842,984 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 13,412,489 15,628,567 Loss on sales of property and equipment 101,976 303,072 ﻿Shares of loss (profit) of investments﻿ accounted for using the equity method (134,656) 318,244 Financial income (262,596) (569,387) Financial expenses 405,132 430,176 Other (37,687) 21,166 Changes in working capital ﻿Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (4,612,748) (1,758,343) Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,158,554 (1,857,488) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (1,852,635) (1,275,117) Decrease (increase) in other assets 654,322 557,337 Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (1,027,394) 2,333,483 ﻿Increase (decrease) ﻿in trade and other payables 280,492 5,499,957 Increase (decrease) in deferred income 766,520 2,883,178 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 584,951 156,096 Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 125,564 29,211 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 309,082 275,019 Sub total 16,743,562 28,818,155 Interest and dividends received 324,670 182,714 Interest paid (402,031) (427,199) Income taxes paid (2,002,382) (3,420,784) Cash flows from operating activities 14,663,819 25,152,346







For the year ended

March 31, 2018 For the year ended

March 31, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible assets (11,092,490) (7,080,371) Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 3,271,032 3,070,798 Purchases of intangible assets (6,120,793) (5,400,380) Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 36,406 1,579 Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries 726,081 ― Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method (2,004,808) ― Purchases of other investments (104,940) (44,013) Proceeds from sales of other investments 1,364,411 565,477 Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (378,883) (20,848) Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits 24,296 56,224 Proceeds from subsidies 48,976 230,000 Payments for refundable insurance policies (56,362) (56,355) Other (9,715) (9,700) Cash flows from investing activities (14,296,789) (8,687,589) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings 7,000,000 ― Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings (150,000) 2,000,000 Proceeds from other financial liabilities ― 697,863 Payments of other financial liabilities (6,264,436) (7,322,252) Dividends paid (1,216,666) (1,216,801) Other (86,410) (48,560) Cash flows from financing activities (717,512) (5,889,750) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (76,723) 62,778 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (427,205) 10,637,785 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 21,747,209 21,320,004 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 21,320,004 31,957,789





(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements

Note 1．Business segments

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.("IIJ") and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Company") primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers' needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: "Network service and systems integration business" and "ATM operation business."

Profit from each reporting segment is based on operating profit.

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

For the year ended March 31, 2018

Reportable segments Network service﻿ ATM operation Adjustments

Consolidated

and systems

integration business business （Note 1） Statements of

Profit or Loss Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 172,202,637 4,030,684 ― 176,233,321 Intersegment transactions 350,155 ― (350,155) ― Total revenue 172,552,792 4,030,684 (350,155) 176,233,321 Segment operating profit 5,437,563 1,510,176 (178,122) 6,769,617 Finance income 407,258 Finance expense (439,335) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method 134,656 Profit before taxes 6,827,196 Segment assets 151,943,508 5,219,221 (2,000,000) 155,162,729 Other Depreciation and amortization 12,948,110 464,379 ― 13,412,489

For the year ended March 31, 2019



Reportable segments



Network service ATM operation Adjustments Consolidated and systems

integration business

business （Note 1） Statements of

Profit or Loss Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 188,278,660 4,151,525 ― 192,430,185 Intersegment transactions 354,990 ― (354,990) ― Total revenue 188,633,650 4,151,525 (354,990) 192,430,185 Segment operating profit 4,599,187 1,622,517 (198,717) 6,022,987 Finance income 570,004 Finance expense (431,763) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (318,244) Profit before tax 5,842,984 Segment assets 163,699,221 5,589,975 (2,000,000) 167,289,196 Other Depreciation and amortization 15,190,721 437,846 ― 15,628,567

Intersegment transactions are based on market price. Segment operating profit is the amount of revenue less cost of sales and SG&A expenses plus other operating income and less other operating expenses.

Substantially all revenues are from customers operating in Japan. Geographic information for revenues is not presented due to immateriality of revenue attributable to international operations.

Substantially all non-current assets, excluding financial instruments and deferred tax assets, are located in Japan. Geographic information of non-current assets is not presented due to immateriality of non-current assets attributable to assets located outside Japan.

This information is not presented because no revenue from a single external customer accounts for 10% or more of total revenue of the Company.

Note 2. Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent and diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019 were as follows:

For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 Numerator： Basic earnings attributable to owners of the parent (thousands of yen) 4,422,923 3,520,566 Denominator： Weighted average number of shares ― basic (shares) 45,062,878 45,070,469 Dilution arising from stock options (shares) 152,808 178,915 Weighted average number of shares ― diluted (shares) 45,215,686 45,249,384 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic (yen) 98.15 78.11 Diluted (yen) 97.82 77.80









Note 3. Significant subsequent events

Not applicable.

2．IFRS Transition Disclosure

The Company's consolidated financial statements are disclosed in accordance with IFRS from the year ended March 31, 2019. The most recent consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America（"USGAAP"）are for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and the date of transition to IFRS was April 1, 2017.

(1) Exemptions for first-time adoption based on IFRS 1

IFRS principally requires an entity that adopts IFRS for the first time to apply IFRS retrospectively. However, IFRS 1 provides exemptions that allow first-time adopters to voluntarily not to apply certain standards retrospectively. Major exemptions adopted by the Company are as follows:

Business combinations

A first-time adopter may choose not to apply IFRS 3, "Business Combinations" ("IFRS 3") retrospectively to business combinations occurring before the date of transition to IFRS. The Company has applied this exemption and chosen not to apply IFRS 3 retrospectively to business combinations that occurred before the date of transition to IFRS. As a result, the amounts of goodwill from business combinations before the date of transition were recorded at the carrying amount under USGAAP as of the date of transition. Impairment tests on goodwill, whether there is an indication of impairment or not, are conducted as of the date of transition.

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

The Company has chosen to deem the cumulative translation differences to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS.

Specification of financial assets recognized before the date of transition

The Company determined the category of financial assets in accordance with IFRS 9 "Financial instruments," in considering facts and circumstances which existed at the date of transition.

(2) Reconciliation of USGAAP to IFRS

Reconciliation tables required in first-time adoption of IFRS are as follows. "Reclassification" represents adjustments which do not affect retained earnings and comprehensive income and "Recognition and measurement differences" includes adjustments which affect retained earnings and comprehensive income.

Reconciliation of equity as of April 1, 2017, the date of transition to IFRS

Presentation under

USGAAP USGAAP Reclassification Recognition and

measurement

differences IFRS Note Presentations

under IFRS Thousands

of yen Thousands

of yen Thousands

of yen Thousands

of yen Current assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 21,958,591 － (211,382) 21,747,209 Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable 27,383,692 (15,192) (109,864) 27,258,636 Trade receivables Inventories 2,798,054 32,845 (124,074) 2,706,825 Inventories Prepaid expenses 7,610,925 (693,037) 61,303 6,979,191 6 Prepaid expenses Deferred tax assets―current 1,298,469 (1,298,469) － － Other current assets 2,672,008 (2,521,149) (54,351) 96,508 Other current assets － 2,536,341 18,619 2,554,960 10 Other financial assets Total current assets 63,721,739 (1,958,661) (419,749) 61,343,329 Total current assets





Presentation under

USGAAP USGAAP Reclassification Recognition and

measurement

differences IFRS Note Presentations

under IFRS Non-current assets Investments in equity method investees 3,150,175 － － 3,150,175 Investments accounted for using the equity method Other investment 7,924,914 97,646 1,500,197 9,522,757 1 Other investments Property and equipment -net 39,775,444 (11,361,154) 251,781 28,666,071 Tangible assets Goodwill 6,169,609 － － 6,169,609 Goodwill Other intangible assets-net 3,087,017 12,551,492 252,852 15,891,361 10 Intangible assets Guarantee deposits 3,060,365 (3,060,365) － － Deferred tax assets 80,566 471,308 (342,085) 209,789 4 Deferred tax assets Net investment in sales-type leases 2,047,682 (2,047,682) － － Other non-current asset Prepaid expense 6,607,437 (497,301) 354,189 6,464,325 6 Prepaid expenses Other assets 1,770,201 (105,879) － 1,664,322 Other non-current asset － 5,116,280 (240,336) 4,875,944 10 Other financial asset Total non-current assets 73,673,410 1,164,345 1,776,598 76,614,353 Total non-current assets Total assets 137,395,149 (794,316) 1,356,849 137,957,682 Total assets







Presentation under

USGAAP USGAAP Reclassification Recognition and

measurement

differences IFRS Note Presentations

under IFRS Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Current liabilities Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 9,250,000 － － 9,250,000 Borrowings Capital lease obligations 4,818,723 (4,818,723) － － Accounts payable―trade 14,653,065 2,338,210 105,159 17,096,434 Trade and other payables Accounts payable―other 2,308,790 (2,308,790) － － Income tax payable 1,075,745 (204,396) (2,929) 868,420 Income taxes payable Accrued expenses 2,755,581 (2,755,581) － － Deferred income 3,750,542 140,620 (160,114) 3,731,048 5 Deferred income Other current liabilities 1,370,661 2,514,774 20,671 3,909,106 Other current liabilities － 5,017,737 (32,074) 4,985,663 10 Other financial liabilities Total current liabilities 39,983,107 (76,149) (69,287) 39,837,671 Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 8,500,000 － － 8,500,000 Borrowings Capital lease obligation ― non-current 10,384,643 (10,384,643) － － Accrued retirement and pension costs 3,532,965 － － 3,532,965 2 Retirement benefit liabilities Deferred tax liabilities―non-current 963,845 (718,167) 337,809 583,487 4 Deferred tax liabilities Deferred income―non-current 3,656,612 － (210,664) 3,445,948 5 Deferred income Other non-current liabilities 2,993,777 (2,154,098) 25,445 865,124 Other non-current liabilities － 11,918,902 (60,459) 11,858,443 10 Other financial liabilities － 619,839 39,404 659,243 Provisions Total non-current liabilities 30,031,842 (718,167) 131,535 29,445,210 Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities 70,014,949 (794,316) 62,248 69,282,881 Total liabilities Equity Equity Common stock 25,509,499 － － 25,509,499 Share capital Additional paid-in capital 36,117,511 － (1) 36,117,510 Share premium Retained earnings 4,511,945 － 1,233,952 5,745,897 9 Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,499,700 － 60,650 2,560,350 7,8 Other component of equity Treasury stock (1,896,784) － － (1,896,784) Treasury shares Noncontrolling interest 638,329 － － 638,329 Non-controlling interest Total equity 67,380,200 － 1,294,601 68,674,801 Total equity Total liabilities and equity 137,395,149 (794,316) 1,356,849 137,957,682 Total liabilities and equity





Notes to reconciliation of equity as of April 1, 2017, the date of transition to IFRS

Major adjustments as of the date of transition are as follows:

1) Fair value measurement of financial assets

Under the USGAAP, nonmarketable equity securities and certain financial assets are measured based on cost and impairment losses and are recognized when an issuer's financial position deteriorates. Under IFRS, these investments are measured at FVTOCI or FVTPL.

2) Post-employment benefits

Under the USGAAP, a part of the incurred amount of actuarial gain or loss and past service costs arising from defined benefit plans and unfunded severance benefit plans that are not recognized as periodic pension costs during the year is recognized as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax. The amount recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) will be transferred to a component of pension costs in profit or loss over a certain future period.

Under IFRS, actuarial gains and losses are recognized in other comprehensive income on a net-of-tax basis, and past service cost is recognized in net income or loss when incurred. Actuarial gain or loss is directly transferred from other components of equity to retained earnings immediately, and is not recognized as profit or loss.

3) Levies

Under the USGAAP, domestic property taxes are accounted over the fiscal year of payment. Under IFRS, liabilities and expenses are immediately recognized at the point of the event when the liabilities are incurred.

4) Deferred tax assets and liabilities

In relation to changes in temporary differences arising from adjustments of accounts in transition to IFRS, the Company recognized changes in related deferred tax assets or liabilities.

5) Revenues from the contract with the customers

Initial setup fee received from the network services were deferred over the estimated periods of use under USGAAP. According to the adaption of IFRS, the initial setup fee, which does not give the material right related to the decision as to whether the service should be continued over the initial contract period or not to the customers, are deferred over the minimum periods of use.



6) Capitalization of contract costs

The Company's existing approach is to recognize sales commissions to agents of mobile telecommunications services contracts as expenses when incurred. As a result of applying IFRS 15, the Company will capitalize the sales commissions that would not have been incurred if the mobile telecommunications service contract had not been obtained and that are expected to be recovered, as the costs to obtain a contract.

7) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Under IFRS 1, as described in (1), a first-time adopter may choose to deem the cumulative translation differences of foreign operations to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS. The Company has chosen to deem the cumulative translation differences to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS.

8) Adjustment to unify reporting period

Under the USGAAP, even where the reporting periods of the subsidiaries are different from the Company's reporting period, IIJ used the financial statements of the subsidiaries for consolidation purposes.

Under IFRS, the Company uses financial statements subsidiaries prepare on the unified reporting date or , for subsidiaries that have different fiscal year-ends, the Company uses additional financial information as of the same reporting date as IIJ's, unless it is not practicable to do so after making every reasonable effort. As a result, amounts of each account on the consolidated statements of financial position under IFRS are different from those under the USGAAP.

9) Retained earnings

Date of transition

April 1, 2017 Thousands of yen Fair value measurement of financial assets 1,518,486 Post-employment benefits (612,518) Levies (117,586) Deferred tax assets and liabilities (68,980) Revenues from the contacts with customers 414,174 Capitalized contract costs 228,879 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 352,826 Adjustments to unify reporting periods (305,675) Other 306,661 Sub total 1,716,267 Adjustments for tax effect (482,315) Total 1,233,952

10) Reclassification

To comply with IFRS, we reclassified some accounts on consolidated statements of financial position. Major reclassifications of consolidated statements of financial position are as follows:

(a) Based on the presentation requirements of IFRS, we separately disclose financial assets and financial liabilities.

(b) While we had disclosed software included in fixed tangible assets on the consolidated balance sheets in accordance with USGAAP, we disclosed all software included in intangible assets on the consolidated statements of financial position in accordance with IFRS.





Reconciliation of equity for the year ended March 31, 2018

Presentation under

USGAAP USGAAP Reclassification Recognition and

measurement

differences IFRS Note Presentations under IFRS Thousands

of yen Thousands

of yen Thousands

of yen Thousands

of yen Current assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 21,402,892 － (82,888) 21,320,004 Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable 31,830,882 (720) (260,773) 31,569,389 Trade receivables Inventories 1,714,547 61,324 (231,002) 1,544,869 Inventories Prepaid expenses 8,442,981 (878,017) 30,252 7,595,216 6 Prepaid expenses Deferred tax assets―current － － － － Other current assets 3,793,449 (3,749,061) 10,686 55,074 Other current assets － 3,749,781 8,855 3,758,636 10 Other financial assets Total current assets 67,184,751 (816,693) (524,870) 65,843,188 Total current assets





Presentation under

USGAAP USGAAP Reclassification Recognition and

measurement

differences IFRS Note Presentations under IFRS Non-current assets Investments in equity method investees 5,246,313 － － 5,246,313 Investments accounted for using the equity method Other investments 11,374,442 103,748 1,406,200 12,884,390 1 Other investments Property and equipment net―net 46,414,250 (13,267,761) 377,707 33,524,196 Tangible assets Goodwill 6,082,472 － － 6,082,472 Goodwill Other intangible assets―net 2,704,668 14,747,613 310,615 17,762,896 10 Intangible assets Guarantee deposits 3,422,443 (3,422,443) － － Deferred tax assets 183,808 334,308 (356,539) 161,577 4 Deferred tax assets Net investment in sales-type leases 1,545,293 (1,545,293) － － Other non-current asset Prepaid expense 7,965,889 (601,835) 323,926 7,687,980 6 Prepaid expenses Other assets 1,324,490 (211,970) － 1,112,520 Other non-current asset － 5,075,958 (218,761) 4,857,197 10 Other financial asset Total non-current assets 86,264,068 1,212,325 1,843,148 89,319,541 Total non-current assets Total assets 153,448,819 395,632 1,318,278 155,162,729 Total assets







Presentation under

USGAAP USGAAP Reclassification Recognition and

measurement

differences IFRS Note Presentations under IFRS Thousands

of yen Thousands

of yen Thousands

of yen Thousands

of yen Current liabilities Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 9,250,000 － － 9,250,000 Borrowings Capital lease obligations 5,655,875 (5,655,875) － － Accounts payable-trade 14,950,920 1,479,377 100,415 16,530,712 Trade and other payable Accounts payable- other 1,448,423 (1,448,423) － － Income tax payable 1,928,037 (151,230) 16,027 1,792,834 Income tax payable Accrued expenses 3,111,385 (3,111,385) － － Deferred income 4,237,676 61,324 (143,043) 4,155,957 5 Deferred income Other current liabilities 1,562,717 2,876,808 2,960 4,442,485 Other current liabilities － 6,010,728 (45,443) 5,965,285 10 Other financial liabilities Total current liabilities 42,145,033 61,324 (69,084) 42,137,273 Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 15,500,000 － － 15,500,00 Borrowings Capital lease obligation―non-current 10,920,726 (10,920,726) － － Accrued retirement and pension costs 3,724,634 － － 3,724,634 2 Retirement benefit liabilities Deferred tax liabilities―noncurrent 688,787 334,308 327,912 1,351,007 4 Deferred tax liabilities Deferred income―non-current 3,952,279 － (203,578) 3,748,701 5 Deferred income Other non-current liabilities 2,528,803 (1,628,198) 14,032 914,637 Other non-current liabilities － 11,874,953 (46,388) 11,828,565 10 Other financial liabilities － 673,971 36,709 710,680 Provisions Total non-current liabilities 37,315,229 334,308 128,687 37,778,224 Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities 79,460,262 395,632 59,603 79,915,497 Total liabilities Equity Equity Common stock 25,511,804 － － 25,511,804 Share capital Additional paid-in capital 36,175,937 － (1) 36,175,936 Share premium Retained earnings 8,404,228 － 1,274,593 9,678,821 9 Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,074,872 － (15,917) 5,058,955 7,8 Other components of equity Treasury stock (1,896,784) － － (1,896,784) Treasury shares Noncontrolling interest 718,500 － － 718,500 Non-controlling interest Total equity 73,988,557 － 1,258,675 75,247,232 Total equity Total liabilities and equity 153,448,819 － 1,318,278 155,162,729 Total liabilities and equity

Notes to reconciliation of equity for the year ended March 31, 2018

Major adjustments as of the date of transition are as follows:

1) Fair value measurement of financial assets

Under USGAAP, nonmarketable equity securities and certain financial assets are measured based on cost and impairment losses are recognized when issuers' financial positions deteriorate. Under IFRS, these investments are measured at FVTOCI or FVTPL.

2) Post-employment benefits

Under the USGAAP, a part of the incurred amount of actuarial gain or loss and past service costs arising from defined benefit plans and unfunded severance benefit plans that are not recognized as periodic pension costs during the year is recognized as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax. The amount recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) will be transferred to a component of pension costs in profit or loss over a certain future period.

Under IFRS, actuarial gains and losses are recognized in other comprehensive income on a net-of-tax basis, and past service cost is recognized in net income or loss when incurred. Actuarial gain or loss is directly transferred from other components of equity to retained earnings immediately and is not recognized as profit or loss.

3) Levies

Under the USGAAP, domestic property taxes are accounted for the fiscal year of payment. Under IFRS, liabilities and expenses are immediately recognized at the point of the event when the liabilities are incurred.

4) Deferred tax assets and liabilities

In relation to changes in temporary differences arising from adjustments of accounts in transition to IFRS, the Company recognized changes related to deferred tax assets or liabilities.

5) Revenues from the contracts with the customers

Initial setup fee received from the network services were deferred over the estimated periods of use under USGAAP. According to the adaption of IFRS, the initial setup fee, which does not give the material right related to the decision as to whether the service should be continued over the initial contract period or not to the customers, are deferred over the minimum periods of use.

6) Capitalization of contract costs

The Company's existing approach is to recognize sales commissions to agents for mobile telecommunications services contracts as expenses when incurred. As a result of applying IFRS 15, the Company will capitalize the sales commissions that would not have been incurred if the mobile telecommunications service contract had not been obtained and that are expected to be recovered, as the costs to obtain a contract.

7) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Under IFRS 1, as described in (1), a first-time adopter may choose to deem the cumulative translation differences of foreign operations to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS. The Company has chosen to deem the cumulative translation differences to be zero as of the date of transition to IFRS.

8) Adjustment to unify reporting period

Under the USGAAP, even where the reporting periods of the subsidiaries are different from the Company's reporting period, IIJ used the financial statements of the subsidiaries for consolidation purposes.

Under IFRS, the Company uses financial statements subsidiaries prepare on the unified reporting date or , for subsidiaries that have different fiscal year-ends, the Company uses additional financial information as of the same reporting date as IIJ's, unless it is not practicable to do so after making every reasonable effort. As a result, amounts of each account on the consolidated statements of financial position under IFRS are different from those under the USGAAP.

9) Retained earnings

March 31, 2018 Thousands of yen Fair value measurement of financial assets 1,464,636 Post-employment benefits (563,080) Levies (122,346) Deferred tax assets and liabilities (116,493) Revenues from the contracts with the customers 410,238 Capitalized contract costs 196,705 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 363,259 Adjustments to unify reporting periods (273,478) Other 374,936 Sub total 1,734,377 Adjustment for tax effect (459,784) Total 1,274,593

10) Reclassification

To comply with IFRS, we reclassified some accounts on the consolidated statements of financial position. Major reclassifications on the consolidated statements of financial position are as follows:

(a) Based on the presentation requirements of IFRS, we separately disclose financial assets and financial liabilities.

(b) While we had disclosed software included in fixed tangible assets on the consolidated balance sheets in accordance with USGAAP, we disclosed all software included in intangible assets on the consolidated statements of financial position in accordance with IFRS.





Reconciliation of profit or loss, and other comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2018

Presentation under

USGAAP USGAAP Reclassification Recognition and

measurement

differences IFRS Note Presentations under IFRS Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues: Network services: Internet connectivity service (enterprise) 27,943,656 (27,943,656) － － Internet connectivity service (consumer) 24,761,487 (24,761,487) － － WAN services 29,295,097 (29,295,097) － － Outsourcing services 26,118,657 (26,118,657) － － － 108,118,897 (35,239) 108,083,658 Network services System integration: System construction 22,527,433 (22,527,433) － － System operation and maintenance 37,903,235 (37,903,235) － － － 63,901,068 217,911 64,118,979 System integration Equipment sales 3,470,400 (3,470,400) － － ATM operation business 4,030,684 － － 4,030,684 ATM operation business Total revenues 176,050,649 － 182,672 176,233,321 1 Revenues Cost and expenses: Cost of sales Cost of network services (88,697,639) － 140,155 (88,557,484) Cost of network services Cost of system integration (53,612,063) (3,142,262) (187,364) (56,941,689) Cost of system integration Cost of equipment sales (3,142,262) 3,142,262 － - Cost of ATM operation business (2,365,403) － － (2,365,403) Cost of ATM operation business Total costs (147,817,367) － (47,209) (147,864,576) 1 Total cost of sales － － － 28,368,745 Gross profit Sales and marketing (12,688,046) 12,688,046 － － General and administrative (8,295,583) 8,295,583 － － Research and development (487,451) 487,451 － － Total costs and expenses (169,288,447) － － － － (21,413,121) (60,379) (21,473,500) Selling, general and administrative expense － 53,427 7,958 61,385 Other operating income － (184,448) (2,565) (187,013) Other operating expenses Operating income 6,762,202 (73,062) 80,477 6,769,617 Operating profit Other income (expenses) Dividend income 242,576 (242,576) － － Interest income 30,527 (30,527) － － Interest expense (375,202) 375,202 － － Foreign exchange gain (loss),net (15,863) 15,863 － － Net gain on sales of other investments 1,068,303 － (1,068,303) － Net gain on other investments (109,840) － 109,840 － Other-net 237,420 (237,420) － － Other income-net 1,077,921 － － － － 714,821 (307,563) 407,258 2 Financial income － (559,984) 120,649 (439,335) 2 Financial expenses － 134,656 － 134,656 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method Income from operations before income tax expense and equity in net income of equity method investees 7,840,123 96,973 (1,064,900) 6,872,196 Profit before tax Income tax expense (2,695,839) 37,683 378,874 (2,279,282) Income tax expenses Equity in net income of equity method investees 134,656 (134,656) － － Net income 5,278,940 － (686,026) 4,592,914 Profit for the year Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (169,991 ) － － (169,991) Profit for the year attributable to non-controlling interest Net income attributable to Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 5,108,949 － (686,026 ) 4,422,923 Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent





Presentation under

USGAAP USGAAP Reclassification Recognition and

measurement differences IFRS Note Presentations under IFRS Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Net income 5,278,940 － (686,026) 4,592,914 Profit for the year Other comprehensive income, net of tax Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Unrealized holding gain on securities 2,542,210 (918) 661,945 3,203,237 Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Defined benefit pension plans 33,866 － 46,562 80,428 Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 2,576,076 (918) 708,507 3,283,665 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustments (904) (6,493) (58,459) (65,856) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations － 918 － 918 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income － 6,493 － 6,493 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method (904) 918 (58,459) (58,445) Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 2,575,172 － 650,048 3,225,220 Total other comprehensive income-net of tax Total comprehensive income 7,854,112 － (35,978) 7,818,134 Comprehensive income for the year Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (169,991) － － (169,991) Non-controlling interest Comprehensive income attributable to Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 7,684,121 － (35,978) 7,648,143 Comprehensive income attributable to owner of the parent





Notes to reconciliation of profit or loss, and other comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2018

Major adjustments as are as follows:

i) Reclassification of revenue and cost of sales

Under US GAAP, equipment sales revenue of ¥3,470,400 thousand and costs of equipment sales of ¥3,142,262 thousand were shown separately. Under IFRS, they are included in system integration revenues and cost of system integration sales, respectively.

ii) Fair value measurement of financial assets

Under USGAAP, nonmarketable equity securities are measured based on cost and impairment losses are recognized when issuers' financial positions deteriorate. Under IFRS, these investments are measured at FVTOCI.

Under US GAAP, ¥1,068,303 thousand, which is recorded as gain or loss on sales of other investments, is transferred to retained earnings through other comprehensive income.

Source: Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.